 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Vince. wants you to leave an OOO ‘Gone Fishin’

Get the gone fishin' vibe with Vince.

By
Vince. Gone Fishin
Vince.

Growing up, there was always a surefire sign that spring was on the way. Of course, the weather would change, and I would put the sweaters away and break out the summer wardrobe, but there was another more instinctual sign. Like it was some kind of sixth sense, my father and my grandfather would begin to dress as if they were an hour away from hooking up the boat and heading out to the lake or the river for the fishing season. While I may not be saying you should start wearing your father or grandfather’s fishing vest with extra fishhook and lures, Vince. has a new focus this spring. The Vince ‘Gone Fishin’ line is an elevated version of what my father and grandfather would salivate over every year.

Complete with the loafers

Vince loafers
Vince.

Any good fishing ensemble the men and women in my family wore as they left for the fishing boat included a pair of breathable cargo pants. The cotton-linen cargo pants are perfect for the day on the lake. The natural fibers breathe, and the extra storage is just what any good fisherman needs. Pair those cargo pants with a good, short-sleeve button-up, and you have the look any good fisherman has in his closet. Vince. has a good collection of short-sleeve button-ups to choose from, but their 100% hemp option is perfect for the day on the water. Finally, no good fishing outfit would be good without the perfect loafer. While they have a couple of great options, picking up their jelly sandals is the perfect finishing touch to get you ready for fishing season.

Vince.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Urbane & Gallant revamped with Project Runway champion
Jeffrey Sebelia revamps his brand in LA
Urbane & Gallant

There is a lot in a name. Some names you hear, and you know all you need to know about the person or the brand. Urbane & Gallant has a name that screams all you need to know about the clothing you're about to get. To be urbane is the mark of a gentleman, a man who is courteous and sophisticated. A man who is gallant exudes chivalry and bravery. The two sentiments together give the image of the kind of man we should all want to be. Urbane & Gallant is revamping with the talents of Project Runway Season 3 champion, Jeffrey Sebelia, with these ideas specifically in mind. “We create clothing for men who desire more than just style—they seek meaning, says Sebelia. "Masculinity combines strength, care, and the desire to elevate others. At Urbane & Gallant, every piece is a testament to these ideals.”
Style and substance

 

Read more
WAY OF MAN gives men the two things they all want
Get your denim and your spirits four times a year easier than ever
WAY OF MAN pouring

Men only want two things, and they aren't what you are thinking. They are way more awesome. A man has two best friends, a great pair of denim, and the perfect spirit to make a great cocktail. You have a few boxes to check off as you look for the denim you want to call your go-to for the rest of your life. A great fit, a dark color, and the kind of durability that will last a lifetime. You also have a few boxes to check off when you shop for your go-to whiskey. A dark but clear color, a complex and layered aroma, and a well-balanced flavor. While these two endeavors seem like separate ventures, one company is looking to do all the work for you. The WAY OF MAN subscription service wants to send you the best of both every three months.
Raw Denim x Rare Whiskey

The mission of both industries always focuses on the masterful attention to detail needed to create top-shelf whiskey and the best denim on the market. The WAY OF MAN believes that no one has ever brought these two things together and that they have one thing in common: Stories. The best stories begin gathered around friends and family, often while wearing your favorite jeans and having a great cocktail. This subscription service attempts to bring them both together as much as possible. There is a waitlist right now, but once you sign up for it, your stories are only a few months away.
WAY OF MAN

Read more
Dandy Del Mar drops new polos to get you ready for the spring
Get the polo that's hot for the market in 2025
Dandy Del Mar blue johnny collar

When the winter starts to be more memory than future dread, your wardrobe will need a seasonal update. Maybe even a seasonal exchange (if you live in NYC, you may understand the off-season wardrobe storage problem). When you are ready for the seasonal updates, picking up some short-sleeve options is the number one item on the list. Everything from tees and button-ups to short-sleeve henleys can make up the perfect spring wardrobe. However, the most classic item for the new season is the polo. The Dandy Del Mar Spring and Summer 2025 hit the shelves a month ago, and they brought great colors and fabrics for us to salivate over. But they added more for our pleasure: new polos to make our warm weather more stylish than ever.
For the love of the johnny collar

There are a handful of polos for your sartorial pleasure when you are ready for the upgrade. While there are some great colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, including moontide and albero in the Cannes Knit polo, dawn in the Antibes Crochet, and The Palamos was blessed with albero and a gorgeous cappuccino. However, the most noticeable aspect of the Dandy Del Mar polo edit is the inclusion of the johnny collar. Many of the Dandy Del Mar polos feature the johnny collar, giving the entire collection the '60s-'70s aesthetic we have always loved about the brand. Now that the weather is starting to turn in our favor, we are ready to have an impossibly stylish spring.
Dandy Del Mar New arrivals

Read more