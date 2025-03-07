Vince. wants you to leave an OOO ‘Gone Fishin’

Growing up, there was always a surefire sign that spring was on the way. Of course, the weather would change, and I would put the sweaters away and break out the summer wardrobe, but there was another more instinctual sign. Like it was some kind of sixth sense, my father and my grandfather would begin to dress as if they were an hour away from hooking up the boat and heading out to the lake or the river for the fishing season. While I may not be saying you should start wearing your father or grandfather’s fishing vest with extra fishhook and lures, Vince. has a new focus this spring. The Vince ‘Gone Fishin’ line is an elevated version of what my father and grandfather would salivate over every year.

Complete with the loafers

Any good fishing ensemble the men and women in my family wore as they left for the fishing boat included a pair of breathable cargo pants. The cotton-linen cargo pants are perfect for the day on the lake. The natural fibers breathe, and the extra storage is just what any good fisherman needs. Pair those cargo pants with a good, short-sleeve button-up, and you have the look any good fisherman has in his closet. Vince. has a good collection of short-sleeve button-ups to choose from, but their 100% hemp option is perfect for the day on the water. Finally, no good fishing outfit would be good without the perfect loafer. While they have a couple of great options, picking up their jelly sandals is the perfect finishing touch to get you ready for fishing season.

Vince.