Santo Studio expands its footwear offering with new lifestyle sneakers

model wearing jeans and trento sneaker
Santo Studio / Santo Studio

Just in time for spring and summer, Santo Studio is bringing the perfect casual sneaker for all your adventures. As part of the brand’s continued efforts to expand its footwear collection, the luxury design studio has released a new lifestyle sneaker to freshen up your everyday looks. With the classic white sneaker look, this new sneaker is laidback and elevated. Despite its casual vibe, it has all the premium details you would expect from Santo Studio. Offering users the look of a retro football-inspired sneaker, this silhouette is similar to some of the hottest shoes of the moment. While it shares the common slim and sleek design of the adidas Samba, the newest Santo Studio sneaker dons a more sophisticated look that you can seldom replicate. 

Meet Santo Studio’s Trento Sneakers

closeup on trento sneaker
Santo Studio / Santo Studio

Fresh off of their collaboration with Ryan Sheckler, Santo Studio is releasing a brand new lifestyle trainer, the Trento sneaker. Using premium Italian full-grain leather uppers and suede T-toe details, the Trento sneakers have the traditional look of a sneaker with the addition of elevated materials. Added details like an “S” insignia logo patch on the side panel and the heel tab and tongue give the shoe its personality. While the exterior design exudes a light and minimalist look, the footwear features also add a significant plus for users. Comfortable Cloud insoles and footbeds add comfort and airiness to the shoe, while a custom, durable rubber outsole adds stability and traction. This sneaker is available via Santo Studio’s web store in a Concrete White colorway for $320. As Santo Studio continues to grow its offerings, the Trento sneaker offers a glimpse into the future of its footwear lineup.

Shop Now

