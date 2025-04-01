 Skip to main content
Is adidas’ newest collaboration their next big sneaker?

Adidas has no shortage of archival silhouettes that have transcended into icon status. From the Superstar to the Sambas, the athletic brand is home to many of the sneakers we know and love today. While the brand has recently focused on reviving older models for a new generation, it hasn’t lost sight of creating new and exciting silhouettes. As part of its long-term partnership with singer Bad Bunny, the Three Stripes company has released its newest shoe, which infuses style and modern details. While adidas’ newest shoe takes inspiration from an older archival model, this design infuses movement, style, and spunk, all of which we expect from Bad Bunny himself. After a big year for the singer, this new silhouette between Bad Bunny and adidas has all the makings of a new iconic sneaker. 

Bad Bunny x adidas Ballerina “Bold Gold”

Despite the name, the new adidas Ballerina style is more than a dancing shoe. Inspired by adidas’ Taewokndo design, the Ballerina style takes the archival design and gives it a much-needed modern upgrade. Donning a ‘Bold Gold’ colorway, the Ballerina features a leather base with contrasting suede overlays over the toe and heel. Tonal bungee-cord laces continue the gold hue, while black accents offer a contrasting color throughout the shoe. Brown gum soles add another color and texture, giving it a more retro and sporty look. Co-branding details can be found throughout the shoe, including the “benito” wordmark. The debut gold Ballerina shoe is available at select retailers for $120. While there’s no doubt about adidas’ current hold on retro sneakers, this new release can take center stage.

The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC collaboration is the first of its kind
An unparalleled combination of style and functionality
Todd Snyder x Unimatic still

The Todd Snyder x UNIMATIC collaboration is the first of its kind. This is not because Todd Snyder has never made watches; of course, he has. But because this is the first time the legendary designer has worked with UNIMATIC, who has a design philosophy centered on functionality, updating traditional watch styles with a modern, minimalist approach to create distinctive, one-of-a-kind pieces. With the two of them coming together, this is bound to be a quick job selling out of this limited edition.

"I first discovered UNIMATIC a few years ago on Pinterest — I’m an obsessive Pinterest user. I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible.’” says Snyder, Founder and President of Todd Snyder. “I started incorporating UNIMATIC into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing. When I finally met Giovanni and Simone from UNIMATIC, I knew — this was the watch.”
Combining the style of Todd Snyder with the craftsmanship of UNIMATIC

The Hudson is Bonobos’ big hit for the spring
Between the sweater polo and the cabana polo, spring belongs to Bonobos
Bonobos Hudson Cabana blue

One of my favorite times of the year is when I get to break out the polos for a new season. I am ecstatic to pack away my favorite coats and start utilizing my transition wardrobe as the springtime weather starts to roll in. However, spring isn't an exact science (one look at the weather report and you know what I am talking about). You know you can face those days when it is beautiful enough, like one moment for a polo, and then the wind picks up, and you need something a bit heavier. That is why one of my favorite pieces for the spring transition wardrobe is the sweater polo. The Bonobos Sweater Polo is one of the hits of this spring thanks to their two different versions, the polo and the cabana. The difference is simply the buttons, but they give completely different feels for different people, making them the perfect shirt for the spring.
More than just solids

When looking for a great polo, versatility and variety are the two things that typically get lost. Sure, you can go with the solid polo look, reminiscent of Daniel Craig's James Bond in Casino Royale. Or you can get a little more creative and put some personality behind it. That is one of the things that makes these two sweater knit short-sleeve options so attractive, you can do more than the solid look. You can go with a seventies look with the ribbed sweater polo or the resort look of The White Lotus with the floral cabana option. Either way, Bonobos is owning the spring shirt look with the Hudson.

Reebok’s Classic Leather gets a techy retro twist
Reebok, White Mountaineering announce new sneaker
pair of reebok sneakers on ground

Following their first collaboration in 2024, Reebok and White Mountaineering are reuniting for another stellar partnership. Along with the Japanese label, Reebok is taking on their famed Classic Leather for a remix that gives it a retro update with plenty of techy finishes. Far from their minimalist and subdued first partnership, this new collaborative sneaker takes a new spin with stylish details that elevate an iconic silhouette. The latest collaboration in two new neutral shades is another example of how the retro sneaker trend has continued flourishing and doesn’t seem to have an end date. Showcasing their “Unplugged” campaign, the duo’s new release is about being intentional with your time and style choices. 
White Mountaineering x Reebok Classic Leather

“Our brand is often associated with active scenes, but this time, we wanted to show how our collaboration shoes fit a more relaxed environment,” says White Mountaineering founder Yosuke Aizawa. “The soft mood of the campaign perfectly complements the color palette of the shoes.” Crafted in brown or grey shades, the WM x Reebok Classic Leather shoe uses an upper composed of a premium leather, suede, and nubuck mix. Contrasting trims around the design give the shoe an extra touch of dimension and style, along with the texturized materials that compose the sneaker. Complete with a custom co-branded tongue label, branding wordmark on the heel, and a custom footbed, this design represents the specialness of the collaboration. Further sneaker details include terry lining, tonal laces, and a custom branded shoe box. Set for an April 11 release, the remixed Classic Leather will be available for $190 on the White Mountaineering and Reebok web stores.

