Is adidas’ newest collaboration their next big sneaker?

Adidas has no shortage of archival silhouettes that have transcended into icon status. From the Superstar to the Sambas, the athletic brand is home to many of the sneakers we know and love today. While the brand has recently focused on reviving older models for a new generation, it hasn’t lost sight of creating new and exciting silhouettes. As part of its long-term partnership with singer Bad Bunny, the Three Stripes company has released its newest shoe, which infuses style and modern details. While adidas’ newest shoe takes inspiration from an older archival model, this design infuses movement, style, and spunk, all of which we expect from Bad Bunny himself. After a big year for the singer, this new silhouette between Bad Bunny and adidas has all the makings of a new iconic sneaker.
Bad Bunny x adidas Ballerina “Bold Gold”
Despite the name, the new adidas Ballerina style is more than a dancing shoe. Inspired by adidas’ Taewokndo design, the Ballerina style takes the archival design and gives it a much-needed modern upgrade. Donning a ‘Bold Gold’ colorway, the Ballerina features a leather base with contrasting suede overlays over the toe and heel. Tonal bungee-cord laces continue the gold hue, while black accents offer a contrasting color throughout the shoe. Brown gum soles add another color and texture, giving it a more retro and sporty look. Co-branding details can be found throughout the shoe, including the “benito” wordmark. The debut gold Ballerina shoe is available at select retailers for $120. While there’s no doubt about adidas’ current hold on retro sneakers, this new release can take center stage.