 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Adidas’ Superstar sneaker gets a sharp upgrade

Adidas' new Superstar color is here

By
overhead view of the adidas superstar sneaker in tan
JUICE / JUICE

There’s no doubt about the impact Adidas’ Superstar sneakers have had on footwear culture in recent years. Apart from being the perfect casual sneaker, the Superstar has become a versatile shoe choice that can easily fit in with any closet or event. Frequent collaborations and remixes on the shoe have also helped the sneaker evolve throughout the years and become a staple in most wardrobes. The latest Superstar remix sees the sneaker transformed into a shoe you wouldn’t expect – a dress shoe. With the help of Edison Chen and CLOT, the Superstar sneaker has gotten a dapper upgrade that fuses its unique look with sophisticated touches. The best choice for someone looking for a comfortable dress shoe, there’s no doubt this design will become a new favorite for many. 

CLOT x Adidas Superstar “Tan” by Edison Chen 

adidas superstar sneakers in tan laying on white background
JUICE / JUICE

Although this isn’t the first iteration of the Superstar sneaker by CLOT and Edison Chen, it’s the first the design has come in a tan colorway. Previous redesigns saw the shoe in black-and-white combinations that appeared similar to the original sneaker. In its new colorway of Crystal Sand/Hazy Beige/Cloud White, the Superstar shoe seems like anything but the nostalgic chunky sneaker you know. The tan hue elevates the sneaker into a mixture of an Oxford sneaker with more edge that’ll certainly delight dress shoes and sneaker enthusiasts. As with previous designs, the shoe comes with leather uppers, a redesigned shell toe, a ripple sole, and an EVA midsole. 

Recommended Videos

With such a unique and elegant design on the sneaker, the shoe will fly off the shelves. Despite its release on JUICE, there’s no official confirmation of worldwide distribution in-store or online. However, with the success of previous colorways, it’s only a matter of time before we see the collaboration arrive. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Cole Hauser, Frye partner to create the ultimate Western boot collection
Cole Hauser and Frye collaborate on boot collection
Cole hauser laying next to dog in truck bed

If “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser knows anything, it’s how to rock the Western look. While on TV, Hauser takes on the person of Rip Wheeler, off the screen he is still keeping true to the western trend. Along with The Frye Company, the actor is launching a collection of Western boots that bring everyone into the world of “Yellowstone.” This isn’t your ordinary celebrity-brand partnership as its main focus is on high-quality and craftsmanship in each boot. With six boots in this collection, there’s plenty to choose from, even if you don’t consider yourself a cowboy. Each with a unique detail, these Western boots are the perfect addition that mixes an iconic Americana design with a modern trend. 
The Frye, Hauser Western boot collection

With six boots and three different silhouettes, there’s plenty to choose from in this Frye, Hauser collection. The Hauser Logo Stitch is a classic Western boot with a stylized “H”. This boot has three colorways: two-toned brown, black, and espresso brown. The Hauser Deco Stitch is the collection’s sophisticated version of the Western boot. Coming in two-tone brown or black, the Deco Stitch contains contrast white stitching, classic Western motifs, and a square toe. Lastly, the Hauser Roper boot is your everyday boot that’s easy to style. The Roper boot is available in two color options: tan/faded denim and saddle/dark brown. A mixture of the previous two styles, this boot is your versatile option that can be dressed up or down. 

Read more
The new Kith, New Balance sneaker has arrived – and it might be their best yet.
New Balance and Kith sneaker collaboration
brown and blue Kith x New Balance sneakers on wood floor

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already brought us plenty of stellar designs. From subtle luxe textures and styles, this collaboration is a certified success. In their latest drop, the two brands have created two subtle sneakers worth adding to your growing collection. In this release, Kith and New Balance have gone back to archives to revive a popular silhouette and tapped into one of their most popular core styles for fans of the New Balance shoe. Striking the perfect balance between retro touches and modern advancements, these two releases will become classics. 
Kith 101 x New Balance 1000 and 990v4

For this release, Kith and New Balance have upgraded their classic 990 line with the v4 version which sees a mixture of suede and mesh materials in a brown colorway. The 990v4 comes with New Balance’s famed ENCAP midsole for more support. Finishing touches include a transparent “N” logo on the side, the Made in the USA, and 990v logos. The newly upgraded 1000 sneaker dons a blue monochromatic colorway on the suede and canvas uppers. The 1000 sneaker also comes with the brand’s ABZORB midsole for extra comfort. These shoes also come with New Balance’s “N” logo and Kith’s branding on the heel. Those looking to get their hands on either pair must sign up for Kith’s drawing via their app for a chance to purchase. While subtle in their colorway, these sneakers appeal to quality over a statement design, making them ideal for those looking for a bit of luxury in their step. 

Read more
Noah, PUMA release two hiking boots made for city explorers
Noah and PUMA release two new hiking boots
brown hiking boot on top of green chair

Nostalgia is on trend, at least according to Noah and PUMA. Using the 80s and 90s as partial inspiration, the two brands have come together to give fans the perfect outdoor boot to use in the city. With two hiking boots in this first release for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, this collaboration brings out all the sturdiness and durability you would find on the trails. In this first drop out of two, the brands have given their fans the perfect balance of prep-inspired style with a touch of nature. Even though these hiking boots are made for exploring the urban jungle, they still come with all of the features you would expect if you were trekking in nature. With a high-top and low-top version, wearers can choose the pair that best suits their style. 
PUMA x Noah hiking boots

True to the hiking boot, Puma and Noah’s Hi-Top Hiking Boot is rugged and sturdy. Crafted in a tan, brown, and pink colorway combination, this boot embraces the outdoors. With a nylon base with suede overlays and heel embossed brand patch, the mix and matching of materials gives fans enough contrast for style. A rubber outsole keeps wearers stable, no matter the surface. Inside, the GORE-TEX lining provides comfort and protection for the foot. In a pop of color, the pink laces add an interesting pop that brings it all together. 

Read more