Adidas' new Superstar color is here

There’s no doubt about the impact Adidas’ Superstar sneakers have had on footwear culture in recent years. Apart from being the perfect casual sneaker, the Superstar has become a versatile shoe choice that can easily fit in with any closet or event. Frequent collaborations and remixes on the shoe have also helped the sneaker evolve throughout the years and become a staple in most wardrobes. The latest Superstar remix sees the sneaker transformed into a shoe you wouldn’t expect – a dress shoe. With the help of Edison Chen and CLOT, the Superstar sneaker has gotten a dapper upgrade that fuses its unique look with sophisticated touches. The best choice for someone looking for a comfortable dress shoe, there’s no doubt this design will become a new favorite for many.

CLOT x Adidas Superstar “Tan” by Edison Chen

Although this isn’t the first iteration of the Superstar sneaker by CLOT and Edison Chen, it’s the first the design has come in a tan colorway. Previous redesigns saw the shoe in black-and-white combinations that appeared similar to the original sneaker. In its new colorway of Crystal Sand/Hazy Beige/Cloud White, the Superstar shoe seems like anything but the nostalgic chunky sneaker you know. The tan hue elevates the sneaker into a mixture of an Oxford sneaker with more edge that’ll certainly delight dress shoes and sneaker enthusiasts. As with previous designs, the shoe comes with leather uppers, a redesigned shell toe, a ripple sole, and an EVA midsole.

Recommended Videos

With such a unique and elegant design on the sneaker, the shoe will fly off the shelves. Despite its release on JUICE, there’s no official confirmation of worldwide distribution in-store or online. However, with the success of previous colorways, it’s only a matter of time before we see the collaboration arrive.