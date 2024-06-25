 Skip to main content
The Adidas Superstar sneaker is now a dress shoe

The sneaker dress shoe trend continues

Although it might seem like your entire social media feed is filled with different versions of the Adidas Gazelle and Sambas, there’s another Adidas shoe coming to take over your wardrobe. The Adidas Superstar sneaker is one of the many iconic styles under the domain of the athletic company. Its chunkier design became iconic with the classic white and black color combination and has stood the test of time in the style and trends list. And while other Adidas styles are battling it out for sneaker of the year, the Superstar is looking to make a different impact in your wardrobe. 

Thanks to an upcoming collaboration with Chinese streetwear brand Clot, the Superstar sneaker will turn into a must-have dress shoe that will transform your favorite sneaker into your new favorite formalwear item. In previous collaborations with the Superstar sneaker, we’ve seen how this classic shoe design has successfully transformed into various styles. However, the newest iteration of the sneaker is by far the most sophisticated and elegant version yet.

Clot x Adidas Dress Superstar

Originally released in 1970, the Adidas Superstar was created as a low-top basketball shoe with a unique protective rubber toe and leather upper. With this new collaboration with Clot, the Superstar sneaker will keep its original form but is getting an elegant shift. In this redesign, the shoe will have a completely black, shiny leather material while still carrying the three stripes on the side. Finishing off the dress shoe is a hard sole bottom and tassel laces for a sophisticated touch. Although this collaboration shoe still has the original Superstar sneaker look, its elevated finishes give you the appearance of any other dress shoe. 

In a previous collaboration with Clot’s Edison Chen, the Adidas Superstar sneaker was remade into another less sophisticated option. While it still had the black smooth and shiny outer leather material, the three-stripe logo remained its stark white hue. This contrasting hue gave the shoe a less elegant look while still elevating it from its original sneaker form. For those looking for less formal shoes, this previous collaboration is a medium alternative that is still a must-have. 

Where to grab Clot x Adidas Dress Superstar 

Although there is yet to be an official announcement on the release date, it’s presumed that this collaboration will be released to the public, unlike previous exclusive designs. The Clot x Adidas Dress Superstar shoe is expected to be released in time for Fall 2024, meaning its release could be anytime around July 2024. Since the release is expected for the fall season, it is perfect for late-year weddings or formal holidays. With no word yet on the release, the price is also set to be announced soon. 

