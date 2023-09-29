 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Forget overcrowded national parks – these are the best hiking trails in national forests

Enjoy nature the way it was intended — without hordes of tourists

Sarah Joseph
By
Pisgah National Forest yellow flowers with pine trees.
Debby Hudson / Unsplash

National parks are full of majestic landscapes and are among the most sought-after vacation spots in the country. But as beautiful as they are, these parks often suffer from a curse of their own success — overcrowding. The sheer volume of visitors can sometimes shatter the tranquility of nature, making it difficult to fully appreciate the serenity you sought. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of the best hiking spots in national forests, where you can escape the throngs of tourists in the national parks and reconnect with the great outdoors.

Pisgah National Forest path through the trees.
Adisa F / Unsplash

Pisgah National Forest: North Carolina

Catawba Falls Trail

With an elevation of 1,932 feet and a hiking distance of just 3 miles, the Catawba Falls Trail is a perfect escape from crowded national parks. Located in the southeastern reaches of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this trail leads to the enchanting Catawba Falls, formed by the headwaters of the Catawba River. Along the way, hikers are treated to the sight of not one, but two beautiful waterfalls, making this hike a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Recommended Videos

South Toe River Loop

For a longer but equally serene hike, the South Toe River Loop offers an elevation of 3,282 feet and a 3.5-mile journey. Starting and ending at the Black Mountain Campground, this trail winds its way along the river, flanked by towering trees and majestic mountains.

Related

Graveyard Fields Trail

With an elevation of 5,289 feet and a hiking distance of 2.9 miles, the Graveyard Fields Trail is a fantastic hike along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Named after the stumps that dot the landscape, resembling gravestones, this trail isn’t only rich in natural beauty but also steeped in history. It’s an excellent place for foraging blueberries or catching a glimpse of a black bear, offering a unique and adventurous experience for hikers.

Shawnee National Park
Kevin Wright / Unsplash

Shawnee National Forest: Illinois

Little Grand Canyon Trail

Shawnee National Forest in Illinois is full of amazing hikes, and the Little Grand Canyon Trail is no exception. This 3.4-mile loop trail near Pomona offers a moderately challenging route that rewards hikers with awe-inspiring views. While it’s a popular area, the natural beauty of this trail makes it worth sharing with fellow outdoor enthusiasts.

Garden of the Gods

Head out on the 6.4-mile loop trail near Equality, Illinois, and you’ll find yourself in the enchanting Garden of the Gods. This moderately challenging route takes an average of 2 hours and 41 minutes to complete, and it’s a favorite spot for hikers, horseback riders, and walkers alike. While you might encounter other adventurers along the way, the stunning rock formations and sweeping views will make it all worthwhile.

Jackson Falls Trail

If you’re interested in birding, camping, or hiking, the 4.2-mile loop trail near Simpson, Illinois, offers a moderate challenge and ample opportunities for exploration. The best times to visit are between March and October, and while you may cross paths with other nature lovers, the natural beauty of the area will provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle.

El Yunque National Park
Eric Ardito / Unsplash

El Yunque National Forest: Puerto Rico

Mount Britton Tower Trail

Escape the crowds on this 1.6-mile out-and-back trail near Naguabo, East Region, of Puerto Rico. This moderately challenging route leads to Mount Britton Tower, offering stunning views of the surrounding rainforest. While it’s a popular area for hiking, the lush greenery and vibrant wildlife make it an unforgettable experience.

El Yunque Trail

Venture along this 5.4-mile out-and-back trail near Carata de la Mina, East Region. With a moderately challenging rating and an average completion time of 3 hours and 24 minutes, it’s a popular spot, so you’ll likely encounter other hikers. However, the year-round accessibility and the sheer beauty of El Yunque National Forest make it a must-visit destination.

Angelito Trail

For an easy and quick escape into nature, try the 0.7-mile out-and-back Angelito Trail near Luquillo, East Region. While this trail is popular, taking an average of just 20 minutes to complete, the beauty of El Yunque National Forest is undeniable. Even with the potential for other hikers, the tranquil atmosphere and lush surroundings provide a sense of solitude.

Sequoia National Forest
Josh Carter / Unsplash

Sequoia National Forest: California

Tokopah Falls

Located near Hartland, California, this 3.8-mile out-and-back trail is moderately challenging and takes approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes to complete. While this trail is popular for camping, hiking, and running, it’s still a serene escape amid towering giants. Keep in mind that dogs are not allowed on this trail, which ensures a peaceful experience.

Congress Trail

The 2.9-mile loop trail near Hartland, California, is an easy route that takes an average of 1 hour and 19 minutes to complete. This is a popular destination for hiking, snowshoeing, and walking in the beauty of Sequoia National Forest. However, please note that dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Marble Falls Trail

For a longer and more challenging hike in Sequoia National Forest, try the 6.3-mile out-and-back Marble Falls Trail near Stony Creek Village, California. With an average completion time of 3 hours and 23 minutes, this trail is popular among camping, hiking, and running enthusiasts.

View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah
evenfh / Adobe Stock

Closing thoughts

When national parks become too crowded, it’s time to explore the lesser-known adventures within our national forests. Whether you’re in North Carolina, Illinois, Puerto Rico, or California, there are plenty of hiking trails waiting to be explored. These trails offer the perfect opportunity to escape the crowds, immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, and create unforgettable outdoor adventures.

For more hiking ideas and info on our national forests, check out the U.S. Forest Service site.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
The most and least visited National Parks: See popular sites (or avoid crowds)
Whether you like the least or most visited ones, these are the best National Parks out there
People kayaking down the river at the Big Bend National Park.

If you love the outdoors, history, camping, or backpacking, then you've probably visited a few National Parks in your day. Well, if you're looking for some new spots, we have the list of the most and least visited National Parks for you to plan your next visit around where to go.

Fun park facts
Before we dive into the specific parks, we want to dive into some fun park facts that we know you are dying to know.
Trivia time

Read more
Here are the best beaches in San Diego for you to explore and enjoy
Planning a trip to San Diego? Check out these beaches
A waterfall forms as the waves hit La Jolla Cove in San Diego, California.

San Diego has plenty to captivate, excite, and inspire on dry land. But since you’re heading to one of America’s finest stretches of coastline, why not head to the beach?

Which beaches should you visit during your San Diego trip? Though there’s really no wrong answer, we have put together this list of the best beaches in San Diego to make the most of your time here. From the Mexican border to Camp Pendleton, here are some awesome San Diego beaches to explore and enjoy.
Why is San Diego such a spectacular beach city?
Photo by Andrew Davey Andrew Davey/The Manual

Read more
Take a break at one of these U.S. National Parks this winter
From snowy vistas to winter sun and everything in-between, winter is a great time to explore U.S. National Parks

There's never really a bad time to visit a U.S. National Park. At any time of the year, they have plenty to offer, but some parks can be inhospitable during the height of summer thanks to massive crowds and sky-high temperatures. Winter is an especially unique time of year to explore, with landscapes and wildlife changing and adapting to the season. With fewer vehicles on the road and fewer hikers on the trail, you can feel as though the whole park is yours when you visit during what most people — wrongly — call the off-season.

National Parks have something on offer for everyone, too. Whether you're looking for wildlife or hiking trails, opportunities for winter camping, or a sightseeing break to mix up your journey to or from a ski resort. There are over four-hundred national parks to choose from in the U.S. and reducing it down to just a few for winter has been no easy task, but these — we think — are the best national parks to visit in winter.

Read more