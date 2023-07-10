 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The best hiking trails in Seattle for every type of adventurer

Ready to get connected with the great outdoors? Seattle has everything you need.

Sarah Joseph
By
Artazum/Shutterstock

Known for its stunning natural beauty and proximity to the great outdoors, the city of Seattle offers many hiking trails suitable for all experience levels. Whether you’re a beginner seeking a stroll through picturesque forests or an expert hiker craving a challenging alpine adventure, Seattle has something for everyone. 

Let’s explore some of the best hikes in Seattle for your experience level so you can find the perfect trail to suit your needs. Some of these hikes require purchasing a pass, so keep that in mind as you read on.

Dan Lewis/Shutterstock

Best hikes in Seattle for beginners

Beginning hikes typically have shorter distances, allowing beginners to build their endurance gradually. The terrain is often easy, featuring flat or gently sloping paths with minimal obstacles. Clear signage and trail markers ensure that newcomers can navigate with ease and minimize the risk of getting lost. Often, you’ll find accessible amenities such as restrooms and picnic areas that offer convenience and comfort. These traits create a welcoming and confidence-building environment for new hikers to explore and appreciate nature.

Recommended Videos

Here are a few great places if you’re a beginner hiking in Seattle.

Discovery Park 

With 12 miles of trails winding through enchanting forests, Discovery Park offers a fantastic introduction to hiking in Seattle. This urban gem provides access to a historic lighthouse and a beach, allowing beginners to explore nature without venturing too far from the city’s comforts. 

Seward Park 

Nestled on a peninsula, Seward Park offers a non-paved 2.5-mile loop that showcases the natural beauty of Lake Washington. In the summer, you can even take a refreshing swim in the lake, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to this scenic hike.

Jad Sobh/Shutterstock

Best hikes in Seattle for intermediate adventurers

Intermediate hikes offer a longer and more challenging journey compared to beginner hikes. They can feature varied terrain, including moderate inclines, rocky sections, and occasional elevation gains, testing hikers’ endurance and balance. 

The scenic rewards of intermediate hikes are often breathtaking, leading to impressive viewpoints, alpine meadows, or stunning lakes. Intermediate hikes serve as a great stepping stone for hikers looking to prepare for more demanding adventures. Let’s look at a few of the best intermediate hikes near Seattle.

Lake 22 

As an intermediate hiker, you’ll appreciate the 5.4-mile journey through alpine wetlands to the stunning Lake 22. This trail, which requires a Northwest Forest Pass like the Franklin Falls, rewards you with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and a serene alpine lake. 

Snow Lake

Snow Lake is about 40 miles east of Seattle, but it’s definitely worth the drive. Prepare to get a workout from the rocky trails, but you’ll be rewarded by mesmerizing lakeside views on this 7.2-mile hike. This intermediate-level trail, accessible with a Northwest Forest Pass, will leave you in awe of Seattle’s natural splendor.

Poo Poo Point 

Yeah, I can see that you’re smiling. Poo Poo Point is no laughing matter, though! It’s a decent 7.2 mile roundtrip hike that is well-shaded and great for intermediate hikers looking for a challenge. Overall, it’s a pleasant option, with streams and picnic spots along the way. Reach the endpoint, and you might even get to witness paragliders taking off from the top.

Best hikes in Seattle for experts

Expert hikes really test your endurance. The terrain is demanding with steep ascents, rocky sections, and technical obstacles that require advanced skills. Expert hikes often lead to remote and less crowded areas, offering solitude and a sense of the wilderness. They may involve challenges like river crossings or climbing over boulders, which may require specialized skills and gear. Exposure to extreme weather conditions is common, so if you go on one of these hikes, be careful that you plan properly. Overall, expert hikes provide a rewarding and immersive experience, pushing the limits of your physical ability. Whatever you do, don’t hike these alone!

Summerland

The Summerland trail is sometimes considered Mount Rainier’s most underrated hike. With its 8.4-mile trail showcasing alpine meadows and glistening streams, Summerland is a must-visit for expert hikers seeking challenging terrain. Since it’s near Mount Rainier, remember to have a National Park Pass ($55 annually or $30 for a 7-day pass) on hand to enjoy this alpine adventure.

Fremont Lookout

If you’re an expert hiker, you might enjoy Fremont Lookout’s 5.6-mile roundtrip hike. This trail has an old fire lookout that offers unparalleled views of Mount Rainier. Just make sure that you have a National Park Pass.

Kendall Katwalk 

For a thrilling hike along an alpine ridge, Kendall Katwalk is a top choice for expert hikers. It’s rocky and dangerous, but it has stunning panoramic views of Mount Rainier and the surrounding mountains. Remember to bring your Northwest Forest Pass to access this magnificent trail.

Bridal Veil Falls

Adventure seekers will relish the challenge of the 8.2-mile steep trail leading to Bridal Veil Falls, one of Washington’s most exquisite waterfalls. While you’re there, take a moment to visit the enchanting Serene Lake. Don’t forget your Northwest Forest Pass to explore this natural wonder.

A hiking trail through pine woods.
Paul Pastourmatzis/Unsplash

Final thoughts

No matter your hiking experience level, Seattle has a trail that will challenge you. From beginner-friendly hikes that offer a gentle introduction to the outdoors, to intermediate trails, to expert hikes that push the limits of your physical abilities, Seattle has it all. Remember, safety should always be a priority when venturing into the wilderness. Before embarking on any hike, make sure to check trail conditions, pack appropriate gear, and inform someone of your plans. Have a great time!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Find your partner in adventure: TINCUP and Jesse Palmer want you to rethink date night
Fill up your TINCUP with new adventures, and you might even meet a new special someone. 
"The Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer at home with his spouse Emely and a bottle of TINCUP whiskey.

Jesse Palmer may be famous as the host of The Bachelor, but he wants us to know his life doesn't merely revolve around reality TV: He likes to get out and enjoy the real world. He's also partnering with TINCUP whiskey on an intriguing new campaign to encourage more people to get out, meet new people, make new friends, and perhaps even forge new romantic connections.

Wait, so Jesse Palmer wants to set us up on blind dates? No, not quite. Instead, he's helping TINCUP launch its "Find Your Partner in Adventure" campaign. This starts with three special group dates this summer: one in New York, one in Colorado, and one in California. As TINCUP was preparing to launch this new campaign, I spoke with Jesse Palmer about his favorite kinds of dates, why we should look beyond dating apps to find someone new, and how whiskey can be quite romantic.

Read more
Take to the water this summer with the best compact, ultra-portable folding kayaks
Kayakers short on space can now stow their favorite paddling gear just about anywhere.
A first-person view of an individual kayaking in Ocala National Forest

Some of the best kayaks of 2023 are collapsible kayaks (a.k.a. "folding kayaks"). That's because they solve the problem of storage space, as they are able to quickly break down into something compact and easily transportable. This opens up space in your garage or basement (or living room), simplifies travel with your watercraft, and makes easy portage next to the waterfront.

There are a number of folding kayaks on the market, however, and it can be difficult to find the best fit. Some are costly, some are better for roof racks, and others are better for certain bodies of water. Find exceptional performance and versatility in the water this summer, along with easy setup on land with The Manual’s guide to the best folding kayaks.

Read more
Here’s everything you need to pack for a trip to Yellowstone National Park
From backpacks and boots to headlamps and hiking snacks, here are all the essentials you'll need.
best national parks rv camping yellowstone 2

Yellowstone National Park is one of the crown jewels of America’s National Parks system. It quite literally has it all: Majestic geysers, technicolor thermal hot springs, bison-filled forests and fields, craggy canyons, roaring waterfalls, and — you get the gist. Stretching nearly 3,500 square miles across northwest Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana, Yellowstone attracts millions of visitors and tourists looking to revel in the beauty of the country's most spectacular landscapes (just don't get too close to the wildlife).

Indeed, it's an absolute bucket-list-worthy destination for adventure-minded people who want to visit beautiful national parks this year. If the idea of its picturesque landscapes gets you excited, here’s a list of the essentials you'll want to pack to stay safe and comfortable, so you can enjoy everything the park has to offer.
What to pack for day trips in Yellowstone National Park
Whether you’re planning to visit Yellowstone in the spring, summer, fall, or winter, there’s a whole host of items you’ll need to pack to ensure your comfort and safety. Here's our expert packing list:
Daypack

Read more