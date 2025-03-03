Should hiking shoes be bigger? A guide to finding the perfect fit

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why some hikers choose bigger shoes How much should I size up?

Getting a new pair of hiking shoes is one of the most exciting parts of preparing for a trip. I usually wear mine to shreds before thinking of a new pair, and by the end of it all, finding a new pair is like making friends. To me, new hiking shoes represent numerous potential adventures, from the everglades to the snowy peaks of Mount Rainier. A well-fitting hiking shoe can mean the difference between an amazing outdoor adventure and a miserable one, so it’s best to be selective. After you’ve found your new best friends, one of the biggest questions that might cross your mind is: should hiking shoes be bigger than my sneakers? Sizing up could be a great idea in certain situations, so here’s everything you need to weigh the pros and cons.

Why some hikers choose bigger shoes

Fit is super important, so in a nutshell, you’ll want to pick a pair of hiking shoes that are not too big or too small. Poorly fitted shoes can cause all kinds of problems, like blisters, black toenails, and foot fatigue. A snug, fit will enhance your stability so that you can cover more ground in comfort.

That said, some hikers choose bigger shoes. There are three primary reasons for this.

Accommodate swelling

Most people experience swelling in the feet after they have been on the trail for a while. Prolonged physical activity can cause increased blood flow to your extremities, which means that your hiking shoes might start to pinch or chafe. Sizing up can help.

Toe protection

A bigger shoe will give you more room in the toe box, which can reduce the risk of bruised toenails if you happen to accidentally stub your toe. Personally, this is one reason why I prefer to upsize. If you’re someone who likes to push yourself to the limit, or are perhaps a little on the endearingly clumsy side, extra space in the toe box will keep your toes safe.

Thicker socks and insoles

Some hikers like to personalize their hiking shoes with orthopedic insoles. This can give customizable comfort and support, which might just help you stay out there longer. If you like to wear thicker socks, this can also play a part in the decision. It’s always best to bring these items with you when you go hiking shoe shopping. That way, you can try everything together and make sure it’s what you want before you buy.

How much should I size up?

Most people go up by a half size. But be careful not to go too big, because a loose fit can lead to your foot sliding in the shoe, which can lead to ankle sprains. You may also find that if your shoes are too long, your feet will catch on roots or rocks more often. OrthoInfo has some great advice for shoes in general, and a lot of it will apply to hiking shoes too. Here are my best tips to make sure the fit is perfect:

Thumb’s width rule

To make sure that there’s enough space in front, rest your thumb across the top of the toe box. If you have a thumb’s width from the tip of your shoe to where your toes rest, I wouldn’t go any bigger. This allows you to have enough room to wiggle your toes, but not long enough that it’ll feel like clown shoes.

Focus on the flex

If you’re noticing some wear and tear on the heel of your hiking boot, it’s probably a sign that your shoe isn’t flexing the right way for your arch type. Your foot might flex at a different point than your hiking shoe, so choosing a slightly larger size might help your foot to flex where it needs to. All feet are different. If your hiking shoe isn’t flexing where it should, even with an upsize, it’s probably best if you choose another pair. If you don’t, you’ll strain your achilles and calves.

Test the width

When I shop for hiking shoes, I like to go in the afternoon or the evening to make sure that my feet have swelled a bit. It might not be quite as much as they would during a hiking trip, but a day at the mall might actually be close. I always bring (or wear) my hiking socks, and that way I’ll get the most accurate picture I can while trying on hiking shoes. From there, I can accurately test the width by lacing up the boots and giving them a catwalk down the aisle. Then, I like to move my foot from side to side to make sure that they are comfortably snug and not loose or too tight.

Whether or not your hiking shoes should be bigger is up to you, but once you’ve chosen your pair, be sure to break them in before your big adventure.