 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Should hiking shoes be bigger? A guide to finding the perfect fit

How upsizing your hiking shoe can enhance your adventures

By
man wearing merrell hiking boots in nature
Merrell / Merrell

Getting a new pair of hiking shoes is one of the most exciting parts of preparing for a trip. I usually wear mine to shreds before thinking of a new pair, and by the end of it all, finding a new pair is like making friends. To me, new hiking shoes represent numerous potential adventures, from the everglades to the snowy peaks of Mount Rainier. A well-fitting hiking shoe can mean the difference between an amazing outdoor adventure and a miserable one, so it’s best to be selective. After you’ve found your new best friends, one of the biggest questions that might cross your mind is: should hiking shoes be bigger than my sneakers? Sizing up could be a great idea in certain situations, so here’s everything you need to weigh the pros and cons.

Why some hikers choose bigger shoes

Hiking shoes on a rock
Maridav / Shutterstock

Fit is super important, so in a nutshell, you’ll want to pick a pair of hiking shoes that are not too big or too small. Poorly fitted shoes can cause all kinds of problems, like blisters, black toenails, and foot fatigue. A snug, fit will enhance your stability so that you can cover more ground in comfort.

Recommended Videos

That said, some hikers choose bigger shoes. There are three primary reasons for this.

Related

Accommodate swelling

Most people experience swelling in the feet after they have been on the trail for a while. Prolonged physical activity can cause increased blood flow to your extremities, which means that your hiking shoes might start to pinch or chafe. Sizing up can help.

Toe protection

A bigger shoe will give you more room in the toe box, which can reduce the risk of bruised toenails if you happen to accidentally stub your toe. Personally, this is one reason why I prefer to upsize. If you’re someone who likes to push yourself to the limit, or are perhaps a little on the endearingly clumsy side, extra space in the toe box will keep your toes safe.

Thicker socks and insoles

Some hikers like to personalize their hiking shoes with orthopedic insoles. This can give customizable comfort and support, which might just help you stay out there longer. If you like to wear thicker socks, this can also play a part in the decision. It’s always best to bring these items with you when you go hiking shoe shopping. That way, you can try everything together and make sure it’s what you want before you buy.

How much should I size up?

close up on white hiking shoe
Hoka / Hoka

Most people go up by a half size. But be careful not to go too big, because a loose fit can lead to your foot sliding in the shoe, which can lead to ankle sprains. You may also find that if your shoes are too long, your feet will catch on roots or rocks more often. OrthoInfo has some great advice for shoes in general, and a lot of it will apply to hiking shoes too. Here are my best tips to make sure the fit is perfect:

Thumb’s width rule

To make sure that there’s enough space in front, rest your thumb across the top of the toe box. If you have a thumb’s width from the tip of your shoe to where your toes rest, I wouldn’t go any bigger. This allows you to have enough room to wiggle your toes, but not long enough that it’ll feel like clown shoes.

Focus on the flex

If you’re noticing some wear and tear on the heel of your hiking boot, it’s probably a sign that your shoe isn’t flexing the right way for your arch type. Your foot might flex at a different point than your hiking shoe, so choosing a slightly larger size might help your foot to flex where it needs to. All feet are different. If your hiking shoe isn’t flexing where it should, even with an upsize, it’s probably best if you choose another pair. If you don’t, you’ll strain your achilles and calves.

Test the width

When I shop for hiking shoes, I like to go in the afternoon or the evening to make sure that my feet have swelled a bit. It might not be quite as much as they would during a hiking trip, but a day at the mall might actually be close. I always bring (or wear) my hiking socks, and that way I’ll get the most accurate picture I can while trying on hiking shoes. From there, I can accurately test the width by lacing up the boots and giving them a catwalk down the aisle. Then, I like to move my foot from side to side to make sure that they are comfortably snug and not loose or too tight.

Whether or not your hiking shoes should be bigger is up to you, but once you’ve chosen your pair, be sure to break them in before your big adventure.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
A complete guide to hiking the John Muir Trail in California
Read this first before taking on the JMT
Panoramic view of mountains and valleys along the John Muir Trail.

Of all the challenging long-distance thru-hikes in the U.S., few are as difficult as the John Muir Trail. Though hiking trails such as the Pacific Crest Trail or the Appalachian Trail are just as beautiful, the John Muir Trail spans 211 miles through California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

Those who undertake the trek will traverse nearly 80,000 feet in elevation change and discover alpine lakes and grassy fields among the high-altitude peaks. However, the hike offers few opportunities for resupply stops, which means most thru-hikers must be self-sufficient and self-supported. With proper planning and preparation, anyone can tackle the John Muir Trail (JMT).
Hiking the John Muir Trail

Read more
A quick guide on how to clean hiking boots
Tips to ready your boots for the next outdoor adventure
Dirty, muddy hiking boots

No matter where you hike or what you hike in, one thing is for sure: Hiking boots are supposed to get dirty. Your new boots might look fresh and clean right out of the box, and after that, every scrape and stain may be a badge of honor. But that doesn't mean they should stay that way.

Follow the tips outlined below to keep your hiking boots clean, functional, and ready to hit the next trail.
How to clean your hiking boots

Read more
Hiking for beginners: A guide to hitting the trail
Tips to make your first trip one of many more to come
HIker standing in the sunrise

That first hike is a gateway drug and a dangerous one at that. One moment, you're pulling on your first pair of proper hiking socks and lacing up your lacing up your hiking boots, and the next, you're dedicating an entire room in your house to storing outdoor gear and planning multi-day trips across the country. We don't typically advocate for vices that empty wallets, push our bodies to their limits, and find us waking up in strange places, but for outdoors junkies, we make an enthusiastic exception.

There's really no better way to experience a place than by exploring it one step at a time. If you're ready to take that first step but aren't sure where to begin your journey, you're in the right place. In this hiking for beginners guide, we'll cover everything you need to know on how to prepare for hiking and make it a serious habit. We'll cover what to wear and what gear you'll want to bring along. We'll even help you find some of the best hikes to take in your area. Ready? Let's chase this dragon ...

Read more