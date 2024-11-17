 Skip to main content
Going to Mount Rainier National Park this winter? Here’s what you should expect

No sledding this year at Mount Rainier, but here's what you can do instead

Mount Rainier National Park in the winter
Winter is almost here, and Mount Rainier National Park is gearing up for the 2024-25 winter recreation season with updates to its schedule. Starting Tuesday, November 12, new access guidelines were put in place to help visitors make the most of their winter adventures. Here’s what you need to know:

2024-25 Winter access at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park in the winter
The Paradise area will be available for four days a week, from Friday through Monday. You’ll be able to drive there on these days, but the road will be closed for the rest of the week. The National Park Service has also announced that due to limited staffing, sledding will not be available anywhere in the park this winter. While this is unfortunate, there are still plenty of other activities to choose from.

With a permit, you’ll be able to go winter camping, which will be available Fridays through Sunday nights if the weather permits. The Longmire area will remain accessible seven days per week unless extreme weather arises. State Routes 410 and 123 will soon close for the season, but the eastern side of Mount Rainier will remain open to visitors.  There, you can enjoy ranger-led snowshoe walks, skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling.

Winter at Mount Rainier is an experience you and your crew will never forget. That said, it also comes with a few challenges. The conditions during this time of year can be unpredictable, so check all road statuses and weather forecasts before you go. Dress warmly, drive safely, and have fun this season at Mount Rainier National Park.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
