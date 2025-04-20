 Skip to main content
Should you go hiking in sandals? It depends

Hiking in sandals: When to do it and how to find the best fit

Man hiking in sandals
Emma Frances / Unsplash

Have you ever trudged through a trail, feet sweaty from unbreathable shoes? I certainly have. Believe it or not, sandals aren’t just for the beach. They’re actually a legit hiking option if you have the right pair and use them in the right scenarios. Honestly, I’m more of a trail running shoe or hiking shoe kind of gal, but there are specific scenarios when I might be tempted to trade them for a pair of sandals. And there are times when wearing sandals while hiking makes sense and times when they don’t. Here’s everything you need to know about hiking in sandals and how to find the best pair for your hiking needs.

Here’s when hiking in sandals makes sense

Warm and dry conditions

Hiking in sandals
Dave Solce / Unsplash

When I lived in Arizona, hiking with my hiking boots or even my precious trail running shoes was a bit uncomfortable. For one, warm and dry conditions left my feet feeling confined and, ultimately, gross. One of the best parts of the day was heading home and washing my feet. That’s when I was first introduced to the idea of hiking in sandals. Sandals will keep your feet ventilated, letting sweat evaporate fast. You may even find that you get fewer blisters throughout the season. Just make sure that you apply sunscreen so you don’t get an unintentional tattoo of your sandal straps.

Wet conditions

While there’s nothing wrong with wearing good water-repellant shoes while hiking in wet conditions, they can get soggy and take forever to dry if you end up accidentally stepping in too deep a puddle. Sandals tend to dry much faster than hiking boots or sneakers, so bring them on trails where you can expect stream crossings or coastal paths.

Low-impact trails

If you’re planning on going on a low-impact hiking trail, particularly a paved one, you won’t need heavy-duty hiking shoes. Sandals will be lighter on your feet, and the trail is easier, so there’s less of a need for support or protection.

Here’s when wearing sandals for hiking doesn’t make sense

A man hiking to a beautiful view of a lake at sunset
Kalen Emsley / Unsplash

As nice as sandals are in terms of ventilation, there are a few instances where they just don’t make sense, like the cold for instance. Rugged, technical terrain is also a huge no-go. Sandals don’t have great stability and they leave parts of your foot exposed, so every misstep could mean a stubbed toe, a cut, or a bruise.

The same goes for areas with thick vegetation. Trails overgrown with prickly plants, sharp grasses, or low-hanging branches could leave you with battle scars, not to mention ticks and mosquito bites. In these cases, leave your sandals at home.

One of the major issues when hiking in sandals is the debris that can get caught in your shoe. This isn’t an issue if you don’t mind shaking them out every so often, but I definitely don’t care for it. One way to avoid this is to wear hiking socks with your sandals. I know what you’re thinking — huge fashion no-no, but who cares when you’re out in nature?

If your hiking trail has slopes of gravel, loose dirt, or any terrain that could destabilize you or get stuck in your shoes, choose your trusty boots or trail shoe instead.

How to choose the right hiking sandals

Couple sitting at a view wearing hiking sandals
Toa Heftiba / Unsplash

Not all sandals are made equally, so choosing ones that will serve you well is important. If they’re flimsy, they are likely to snap on you, and that won’t be fun for your feet. There’s actually a special niche for hiking sandals, and brands like Keen and Chaco have got you all set up with several options. Yona Trek has some excellent tips, and you should check out his videos for advice (like when he discusses the importance of how the straps are aligned here), but ideally, you’ll want to look for:

Fit and comfort

To get the best fit for you, I highly recommend going to an actual shoe store so you can try everything on. Your foot shouldn’t slide around, and the straps should feel snug but not tight. Pay attention to any pressure points as you catwalk down that aisle, especially around the toes and heels.

Support and cushioning

When choosing a pair, consider your feet’s quirks. If you have high arches, look for pronounced support. Wider feet will need wider sandals. Be sure to grab a pair with a closed toe or a toe bumper since there’s a high chance of you stubbing your toe at some point.

Traction and durability

Your sandal should also have excellent traction. If you look at the outsole, check if the shoe has a soft rubber or hard rubber sole. Sticky rubber soles can grip all the little divots in the path, and some have deep lugs to handle wet rocks or mud, which will be great for those damper trails. The soft rubber will wear faster but stick well, while the harder rubber will last longer.

As always, break in your sandals before you go. Sandals need time to mold to your feet, and wearing them for a while will help you spot problem areas like chafing. If you start feeling irritation, athletic tape or a good pair of socks will come in handy.

