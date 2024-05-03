A Jeep Gladiator PHEV could have a larger battery than the Wrangler 4xe

Yes, an electrified Jeep Gladiator is coming, and it may be here sooner than many expect. Fans eagerly await an all-electric Jeep Wrangler, but that model won’t likely reach production sooner than 2028. However, the “Go Anywhere, Do Anything” brand is already enjoying great success with its 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The Wrangler 4xe debuted in 2021, and the Grand Cherokee 4xe followed one year later in 2022. This week, Jeep brand CEO Antonio Filosa dropped the news on his LinkedIn profile that a third Jeep PHEV, the Gladiator 4xe, will arrive in 2025.

Why the Jeep Gladiator 4xe is such a big deal

Jeep’s Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe are the #1 and #2 best-selling PHEVs in the U.S. Jeep Gladiator sales numbers haven’t matched the Wrangler, but no one expected that to happen. The recently launched limited edition Gladiator NightHawk package, which bundles popular functional, appearance, and convenience options at a compelling price, may indicate Jeep wants to bump up truck sales. Adding a PHEV variant to the Gladiator line could do the trick nicely for mid-size truck buyers who aren’t ready to go all-in with battery-only vehicles.

In his LinkedIn post, Filosa referred to Jeep owners who value freedom of expression and choice. “It’s that freedom—open-air freedom with removable door and top options, the freedom of expression through color and customization, the freedom to choose the energy that moves you—that Jeep is so famous for,” Filosa said.

“Next year, we’ll extend that freedom of choice even further with a Gladiator 4xe option,” Filosa continued.

2025 Jeep Gladiator 4xe: When and how much?

Jeep has not announced battery capacity, range, or price details for a 2025 Jeep Gladiator 4xe. The safest guess is that the numbers would be similar to those of the current Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The current Gladiator has a 19.4-inch longer wheelbase than the Wrangler, so specifying a larger battery for the hybrid powertrain shouldn’t be constrained by space.

If the Gladiator 4xe is introduced in late 2024 as a 2025 model, which seems likely, the first deliveries could occur early in 2025. Current Wrangler 4xe prices start significantly higher than gas models, so it follows that could happen with Gladiator PHEVs also, but overall EV prices are dropping, and that shift could affect Jeep 4xes as well.

