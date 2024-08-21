 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

VW reveals 2025 ID.Buzz prices, trim details, and range estimates

The AWD drive Launch-Only 1st edition is the best deal, for a princely $70K.

By
2025 VW ID-Buzz interior shot with Dune color theme seating and surfaces.
VW / VW

There were no dramatic surprises when Volkswagen of America announced the long-awaited pricing and model details for the all-electric 2025 VW ID.Buzz. ID.Buzz starting prices, not including destination and handling fees, will range from $59,995 to $69,995, depending on the model and drive version.

Rear-wheel-drive ID.Buzz successors to the beloved VW Microbus will have a maximum of 234 miles of EPA-estimated range, and 4Motion all-wheel-drive models will have up to 231 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Recommended Videos

2025 VW ID.Buzz trim level pricing

2025 VW ID-Buzz right side three-quarter view.
These are the prices for each trim level at launch. The starting prices do not include $1,550 in standard destination and handling fees.

  • Pro S: Available only with rear-wheel-drive, $59,995
  • Pro S Plus: $63,495 with RWD, $67,995 with AWD
  • Launch-Only 1st Edition: $64,495 with RWD, $69,995 with AWD

2025 VW ID.Buzz features

All 2025 VW ID-Buzz models have third row seating.
Standard third-row seating with Dune interior color theme VW / VW

Regardless of trim level, RWD models will have a second-row bench seat for three for a total capacity of seven passengers, and AWD models will be six-passenger vehicles with second-row captain’s chairs.

2025 VW ID-Buzz AWD models have second row captains chairs.
AWD models have second-row captains chairs VW / VW
2025 VW ID-Buzz interior shot with Moonlight color theme seating and surfaces.
VW / VW

Moonlight color theme seating and surfaces

  • Pro S: All 2025 ID.Buzz models include an impressive list of standard features, including 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED lighting, heated mirrors, three-zone climate control, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, heated and ventilated front seats, steering wheel, and washer nozzles, plus multiple connectivity and charging outlets. All models also include the IQ Drive suite of ADAS technology, including front and rear parking aids. The Pro S will be offered in three single-tone choices: Candy White, Deep Black, and Metro Silver. Interior color choices are Copper and Moonlight.
  • Pro S Plus: Additional standard features for the Pro S Plus include a head-up display, Area View multi-camera views, upgraded audio, easy open and close power sliding doors and tailgate, and a manually retractable tow hitch. AWD models include a heated windshield. An electrochromatic panoramic smart glasses roof is a $1,495 option. The Pro S Plus will be available with standard Candy White and Deep Black Pearl single-tone exteriors or eight two-tone exterior color combinations for an extra $995.  Interior color theme choices include Dune, Copper, and Moonlight.
  • Launch-Only 1st Edition: The Launch Edition, which will come only with the Dune interior, has five two-tone exterior choices. Other upgraded features include unique 20-inch wheels, an electrochromatic roof, roof rail cross bars, and a coastal-inspired interior with heritage-inspired floor mats.
2025 VW ID-Buzz interior shot with Copper color theme seating and surfaces.
Copper color theme seating and surfaces VW / VW

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
There’s an easy way to find EV-ready road trip routes in the U.S.
Hipcamp and Subaru have you covered
Route 66

Campsite booking company Hipcamp has just partnered with Subaru of America, Inc., to unveil a new resource featuring 10 electric vehicle-ready road trips across the U.S. This initiative allows road-trippers to filter for camping options along each route, making it easier to find easy access to EV charging and pet-friendly and family-friendly stays.

Showcasing 10 popular trips across the country, this new resource gives you everything you need to explore the routes in their entirety or in shorter segments. Thanks to Hipcamp’s ever-growing community of hosts and the increase in EV infrastructure, more than 80% of Hipcamp sites are now located near publicly accessible EV stations.

Read more
Mercedes-Benz models explained: Your guide to every Mercedes class and model
Confused by Mercedes car model names? This will help.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ parked on a racetrack.

Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle roots go back to the first patented internal combustion engine installed in a wagon in 1886, but the company name wasn't established until 1926. There are so many Mercedes models today that you might think the automaker's lists include the originals, but that's not the case.

There are scores of Mercedes-Benz models, and it's easy to be confused. This guide has one purpose: to help you make sense of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle brands, classes, and models.

Read more
The best ’90s cars: This list will absolutely make you nostalgic
best 90s cars f50

Like music, most people believe that the generation of cars they grew up with was the best ever made. But, objectively speaking, it is much easier to defend some eras than others. And while the jury is still out on the greatness of pre-millennium music, the automotive all-stars that came along from 1990 to 1999 can definitely be considered some of the best ever made.

As most lists of this sort tend to be, the idea of "best" is about as relative as the word "cool" has been for the last half-century. So, in order to avoid some hate mail accusing us of forgetting the one car that one guy happened to love in 1996, we elected to shy away from rankings and instead present this simply in alphabetical order.

Read more