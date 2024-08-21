The AWD drive Launch-Only 1st edition is the best deal, for a princely $70K.

There were no dramatic surprises when Volkswagen of America announced the long-awaited pricing and model details for the all-electric 2025 VW ID.Buzz. ID.Buzz starting prices, not including destination and handling fees, will range from $59,995 to $69,995, depending on the model and drive version.
Rear-wheel-drive ID.Buzz successors to the beloved VW Microbus will have a maximum of 234 miles of EPA-estimated range, and 4Motion all-wheel-drive models will have up to 231 miles of EPA-estimated range.
2025 VW ID.Buzz trim level pricing
These are the prices for each trim level at launch. The starting prices do not include $1,550 in standard destination and handling fees.
- Pro S: Available only with rear-wheel-drive, $59,995
- Pro S Plus: $63,495 with RWD, $67,995 with AWD
- Launch-Only 1st Edition: $64,495 with RWD, $69,995 with AWD
2025 VW ID.Buzz features
Regardless of trim level, RWD models will have a second-row bench seat for three for a total capacity of seven passengers, and AWD models will be six-passenger vehicles with second-row captain’s chairs.
Moonlight color theme seating and surfaces
- Pro S: All 2025 ID.Buzz models include an impressive list of standard features, including 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED lighting, heated mirrors, three-zone climate control, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, heated and ventilated front seats, steering wheel, and washer nozzles, plus multiple connectivity and charging outlets. All models also include the IQ Drive suite of ADAS technology, including front and rear parking aids. The Pro S will be offered in three single-tone choices: Candy White, Deep Black, and Metro Silver. Interior color choices are Copper and Moonlight.
- Pro S Plus: Additional standard features for the Pro S Plus include a head-up display, Area View multi-camera views, upgraded audio, easy open and close power sliding doors and tailgate, and a manually retractable tow hitch. AWD models include a heated windshield. An electrochromatic panoramic smart glasses roof is a $1,495 option. The Pro S Plus will be available with standard Candy White and Deep Black Pearl single-tone exteriors or eight two-tone exterior color combinations for an extra $995. Interior color theme choices include Dune, Copper, and Moonlight.
- Launch-Only 1st Edition: The Launch Edition, which will come only with the Dune interior, has five two-tone exterior choices. Other upgraded features include unique 20-inch wheels, an electrochromatic roof, roof rail cross bars, and a coastal-inspired interior with heritage-inspired floor mats.