The AWD drive Launch-Only 1st edition is the best deal, for a princely $70K.

There were no dramatic surprises when Volkswagen of America announced the long-awaited pricing and model details for the all-electric 2025 VW ID.Buzz. ID.Buzz starting prices, not including destination and handling fees, will range from $59,995 to $69,995, depending on the model and drive version.

Rear-wheel-drive ID.Buzz successors to the beloved VW Microbus will have a maximum of 234 miles of EPA-estimated range, and 4Motion all-wheel-drive models will have up to 231 miles of EPA-estimated range.

2025 VW ID.Buzz trim level pricing



These are the prices for each trim level at launch. The starting prices do not include $1,550 in standard destination and handling fees.

Available only with rear-wheel-drive, $59,995 Pro S Plus: $63,495 with RWD, $67,995 with AWD

$63,495 with RWD, $67,995 with AWD Launch-Only 1st Edition: $64,495 with RWD, $69,995 with AWD

2025 VW ID.Buzz features

Regardless of trim level, RWD models will have a second-row bench seat for three for a total capacity of seven passengers, and AWD models will be six-passenger vehicles with second-row captain’s chairs.

Moonlight color theme seating and surfaces