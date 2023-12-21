 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is more powerful with a longer range

The new electric motors are a welcome addition

James Dolan
By

A red colored VW ID.4 parked in the streets
In 2020, Volkswagen launched the all-electric ID.4 SUV in North America. With a starting price that’s almost half the price of the Tesla Model X, the Volkswagen ID.4 is one of the most affordable electric SUVs on the market. When the 2021 VW ID.4 was released, it was available with an EPA range of up to 260 miles — but it was revised to 280 miles for the 2022 model and 275 miles for the 2023 model. Meanwhile, its maximum power output remained unchanged at 295 horsepower since it came out in 2020.

However, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 has been updated with a new electric motor that improves the power output and the range. What can you expect?

Volkswagen ID.4 parked in an urban area
Volkswagen / Volkswagen

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is quicker than the previous models

The all-wheel drive 2024 VW ID.4 EV is capable of producing up to 330 horsepower. This means that it will be quicker than the previous models. Volkswagen hasn’t revealed how fast it will accelerate, but we can bet it will break its record of 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

Recommended Videos

But what’s even more impressive is that the rear-wheel drive 2024 VW ID.4 has been bumped up from 201 horsepower to 280 horsepower. This is a big leap that makes it more powerful and faster than its closest competitors — the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

2024 Volkswagen interior
Volkswagen / Volkswagen

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to have a range of up to 291 miles

Surprisingly, Volkswagen hasn’t upgraded the VW ID.4 with a bigger battery, but it has introduced a new electric motor to improve the range. More succinctly, the VW ID.4 model with 82 kWh battery is expected to have a range of up to 291 miles. Similarly, the 62-kWh model is expected to have a slightly increased range of up to 263 miles.

Related

Well, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 range is yet to match up to the Tesla Model X, but it exceeds the range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Kona Electric, and the Kia Niro EV. Beyond that, the 2024 VW ID.4 has been upgraded with a bigger 12.9-inch display with a new infotainment menu and a more responsive climate control system. What’s more, the steering wheel and the shifter position have been redesigned to improve safety. However, the ID.4 model with a 62-kWh battery still comes with the standard 12-inch display available in previous models.

The 19-inch wheels on the standard models have also been replaced with 20-inch wheels, while the S Plus model is now available with 21-inch alloy wheels. As for the Volkswagen ID.4 price, Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed how much it will cost — but we expect it will start at around $40k. Since it qualifies for the full federal EV tax credit, you may reduce its price by up to $7,500. 

According to Volkswagen, the VW ID.4 will hit the dealership by early 2024. Otherwise, if you want a Volkswagen EV with a longer range, you could consider the new VW ID.7

Editors' Recommendations

James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
More than 30,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEVs recalled for fire risk
Is your hybrid car one of 30,000 Jeep Wranglers that have been recalled?
Yellow 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X4e rock climbing at a state park in Utah.

EV fires continue to vex the auto industry's efforts to build and sustain enthusiasm for electric vehicles (EVs). Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and other automotive brands, announced a recall of 32,125 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

According to a Stellantis corporate safety news release, the company learned about the hybrid Wrangler fires through an in-house investigation following a standard customer data study. Eight Wrangler 4xes had fires while they were parked and turned off. Six of the popular off-road vehicles were connected to chargers, although the company did not specify whether the PHEVs were actively charging their batteries. Stellantis also reported the company "is unaware of any related injuries or accidents."

Read more
I checked out the Tesla Cybertruck in person – here’s what I think
Does the Tesla Cybertruck measure up to the buzz?
Tesla Cybertruck at the Bellevue, WA location

Tesla Cybertrucks are finally starting to appear in stores across North America. Some love it and some hate it, but our recent visit to the Bellevue, Washington, location provided an up-close encounter with this polarizing EV.
The Cybertruck has undeniably captured the public's attention like no other vehicle before it, putting it along the lines of the DeLorean from Back to the Future. Its unconventional design, mystical aesthetics, and notorious CEO have propelled it into the limelight, generating both fervent enthusiasm and vocal skepticism. The discourse surrounding this electric vehicle has been nothing short of extraordinary, with discussions highlighting its strengths, weaknesses, and the polarizing nature of its appearance.
Read on to learn more about the intricacies of the Tesla Cybertruck, including its features, performance capabilities, challenges in production, and a stepping stone for prospective buyers keen on being part of the electric vehicle revolution.

Interior and exterior of the Tesla Cybertruck
On first glance at the initial photo releases, this author wasn't sure who in their right mind would drive a vehicle that looks straight out of the pages of a teen's dystopian novel. However, when seeing it in person, there's no doubt about it, The Tesla Cybertruck is a dystopian nerd fever-dream. It looks so distinct that they didn't even bother to put the Tesla logo on it. Elon Musk's message is clear: You've never seen anything like this before.
Tesla boasts its Cybertruck has a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel that is corrosion and dent-resistant -- the same alloy that SpaceX's Starship is made of. With 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable space, a towing capability of 11,000 pounds, a payload capacity of 2,500 pounds, and adjustable suspension, the Cybertruck will be able to handle some tough adventures.
Peeking inside, the Tesla Cybertruck interior can hold six passengers in two rows of three seats. The team at Tesla has gone for a plain and minimalist feel for the interior, which some think is a bit on the boring side. That said, the truck features Tesla's signature glass roof, which helps make it feel roomier than it is.
Many people have also been concerned that the back row might not have enough headroom due to the triangular slope of the roof, but the specs are out and the 39 inches seem to be adequate for most people who have had the opportunity to test drive it.
Drivers are greeted with a 17-inch display and a yoke-like steering mechanism, coupled with an electrifying acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds -- it may feel more like a fighter jet. Netizens speculate that the Cybertruck will have a range of around 300 miles based on a post from the famous YouTube tech reviewer MKBHD.

Read more
New Lucid Gravity EV has ‘up to’ 440 miles range, makes a strong case in the crowded SUV market
440 miles of range from Lucid is pretty incredible in an SUV
Lucid Gravity SUV driving on a road

Lucid Motors doesn’t just make luxury electric vehicles, but it also holds the record for designing the longest-range electric car. Its magnum opus is the Lucid Air Dream Edition with an EPA estimated range of up to 520 miles — and so far, no electric vehicle has come close to beating that record. Beyond that, Lucid has been working on the Air Sapphire, which is expected to be quicker than a Bugatti Chiron.

Just when you think Lucid Motors couldn’t pull another rabbit out of a hat, it unveiled the Lucid Gravity SUV with an exceptional range. According to Lucid Motors, the Lucid Gravity SUV is expected to have a range "in excess of 440 miles." If it delivers on that promise, the Lucid Gravity SUV could hold the record for the second longest-range EV alongside the Chevy Silverado EV.

Read more