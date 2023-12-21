The new electric motors are a welcome addition



In 2020, Volkswagen launched the all-electric ID.4 SUV in North America. With a starting price that’s almost half the price of the Tesla Model X, the Volkswagen ID.4 is one of the most affordable electric SUVs on the market. When the 2021 VW ID.4 was released, it was available with an EPA range of up to 260 miles — but it was revised to 280 miles for the 2022 model and 275 miles for the 2023 model. Meanwhile, its maximum power output remained unchanged at 295 horsepower since it came out in 2020.

However, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 has been updated with a new electric motor that improves the power output and the range. What can you expect?

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is quicker than the previous models

The all-wheel drive 2024 VW ID.4 EV is capable of producing up to 330 horsepower. This means that it will be quicker than the previous models. Volkswagen hasn’t revealed how fast it will accelerate, but we can bet it will break its record of 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

But what’s even more impressive is that the rear-wheel drive 2024 VW ID.4 has been bumped up from 201 horsepower to 280 horsepower. This is a big leap that makes it more powerful and faster than its closest competitors — the Kia Niro EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to have a range of up to 291 miles

Surprisingly, Volkswagen hasn’t upgraded the VW ID.4 with a bigger battery, but it has introduced a new electric motor to improve the range. More succinctly, the VW ID.4 model with 82 kWh battery is expected to have a range of up to 291 miles. Similarly, the 62-kWh model is expected to have a slightly increased range of up to 263 miles.

Well, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 range is yet to match up to the Tesla Model X, but it exceeds the range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Kona Electric, and the Kia Niro EV. Beyond that, the 2024 VW ID.4 has been upgraded with a bigger 12.9-inch display with a new infotainment menu and a more responsive climate control system. What’s more, the steering wheel and the shifter position have been redesigned to improve safety. However, the ID.4 model with a 62-kWh battery still comes with the standard 12-inch display available in previous models.

The 19-inch wheels on the standard models have also been replaced with 20-inch wheels, while the S Plus model is now available with 21-inch alloy wheels. As for the Volkswagen ID.4 price, Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed how much it will cost — but we expect it will start at around $40k. Since it qualifies for the full federal EV tax credit, you may reduce its price by up to $7,500.

According to Volkswagen, the VW ID.4 will hit the dealership by early 2024. Otherwise, if you want a Volkswagen EV with a longer range, you could consider the new VW ID.7.

