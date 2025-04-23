 Skip to main content
The 2024 Range Rover Sport p400 SE: ‘Entry level’ yet feature packed

An 'entry-level' Range Rover is still pretty superb

By
Range Rover P400SE Side View
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

The term “luxury SUV” is surprisingly broad. It can include everything from relatively affordable brands like Genesis all the way through to efforts from the likes of Rolls-Royce. Land Rover Range Rover, with its decades of history, long list of well-regarded clientele, and ultra-high-end touches, is definitely in the latter category. But even the most prestigious brands have “entry-level” models. In the Range Rover Sport’s case, that’s the P400 SE.

Despite it lacking the hefty V8 its big brothers tend to have, the 3.0-liter straight-six with its mild hybrid accompaniment still produces plenty of power. That power also comes along exactly when you want it, at almost any speed. I recently had an opportunity to see what the 2024 Range Rover P400 SE is like as a daily driver. Here’s why I wasn’t disappointed in the slightest.

The Range Rover P400 SE drives well for a large vehicle

Range Rover P400SE Front View
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Whether you’re taking a road trip, overlanding, or just dropping off the kids at school, ride quality and handling are two of the most important things to consider. The Range Rover P400 SE rides and handles better than pretty much anything I’ve driven of its size. It feels big, and you’re very high up — it’s almost like a Hummer in that regard. But you can easily place the vehicle where you want it to be, and the air suspension system will make sure the worst of the bumps you encounter won’t reach you.

The throttle response, gearbox, and engine also deserve a mention here. When you need power, it’s there. The vehicle moves very well thanks to its mild hybrid powertrain, which features a motor working in tandem with its 3.0-liter straight-six engine.

Underneath it all, you also have some decent off-road chops. You have 8.6 inches of ground clearance as standard, though the air suspension system can raise this to 11.6 inches when you need to. A center and rear locking differential, plus various off-road themed modes that modify things like power delivery and wheel slip. So if you want to risk putting this pretty, six-figure, luxury SUV between rocks, through trees, and over muddy hills, then you likely can.

You get the luxury feel, but not all of the touches

Range Rover P400SE interior lit up
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

The interior of the Range Rover Sport P400 SE is incredibly well done. Almost every surface is clad in high-quality leather, the seats are obscenely comfortable, Meridian provides a cracker of a sound system through 13 well-placed speakers, and the infotainment system is easy to use. It almost has it all.

However, a basic trim is always going to miss out on something. In this case, it’s small touches like a massage function on the seats that go. Similarly, if you’re planning on playing chauffeur, you should know that the back is pretty basic. Your passenger gets plenty of legroom and some charging options, but all they really have beyond that is climate control.

Five seats may not be enough for some

Range Rover P400SE trunk
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

In terms of seating, three-row SUVs seem to be the standard these days, and that may be a sticking point when it comes to Range Rover’s entry-level model. You only get five seats in the standard P400 SE, which may work for a lot of people but won’t be enough for those who like carting a lot of friends or a large family around with them.

A three-row long-wheelbase version of the vehicle is available if a couple of extra seats are absolutely necessary. Either way, the second row is incredibly comfortable, though again it lacks the features you’ll find in some competitors. With the front row usually stacked to the gills, second rows are getting things like massage functions and vented seats these days. In the P400 SE, you get a lot of comfort and plenty of charging options, but you’re still stuck with climate control and nothing else.

An ‘entry-level’ example of a far from entry-level SUV

Range Rover P400SE Rear View
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

I still can’t get over how well this thing drives, everything is superbly smooth, and it’s just a notch above its competitors in my opinion. There are, of course, well-publicised downsides to Range Rover ownership. But reliability and maintenance costs aren’t something I can comment on after a week of testing. From my experience, I’d say this

At $107,400.00, it sits in a category with no really bad options and a lot of stiff competition. You could get a tech-packed Lincoln Navigator for a similar price, and as that’s all Ford parts, it’s probably one of the most wallet-friendly luxury vehicles when it comes to upkeep. But it also says something very different.

