Land Rover pulled out all the stops for the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. The new SUV leads the brand’s efforts to incorporate the ultimate characteristics of a high-performance SUV in a single flagship vehicle.

Why the Sport SV Edition Two matters



The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is the more public version of an earlier Edition One, which was available by reservation only. The implication is that with Edition Two, all customers can access curated features (including new exclusive colorways) that were previously severely restricted.

Recommended Videos

The Sport SV Edition Two is Land Rover’s latest expression of world leadership in sporting SUV power, luxury, comfort, refinement, and innovation.

The ultimates in the Sport SV Edition Two



The Sport SV Edition Two is a mild hybrid, meaning it uses an electric motor to power starting, HVAC, and other systems, so the internal combustion engine is devoted to going fast. The most powerful Range Rover vehicle ever, Land Rover says, can accelerate from zero to sixty miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, thanks to its TwinTurbo V8 engine that produces 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

But the Sport SV isn’t just about going fast; it does so with great poise, thanks to a six-dimension hydraulic interlinked dynamic suspension that includes pitch and roll control to maintain level balance regardless of how hard you accelerate, brake, or corner. The classic limo chauffer test was the ability to drive so smoothly your passengers didn’t spill their tea, and it sounds like that’s the goal here.

The goals for this single vehicle include providing an ultimate experience of intensified sporting attitude simultaneously with calming comfort. Clearly, you have to drive one to see how those two go together. The Range Rover website configuration tool doesn’t include prices, but then, if you have to ask…