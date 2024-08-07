 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two raises multiple bars in sports luxury vehicles

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two

By
2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two exhaust pipes.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Land Rover pulled out all the stops for the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. The new SUV leads the brand’s efforts to incorporate the ultimate characteristics of a high-performance SUV in a single flagship vehicle.

Why the Sport SV Edition Two matters

2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two right side front in red.
The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is the more public version of an earlier Edition One, which was available by reservation only. The implication is that with Edition Two, all customers can access curated features (including new exclusive colorways) that were previously severely restricted.

Recommended Videos

The Sport SV Edition Two is Land Rover’s latest expression of world leadership in sporting SUV power, luxury, comfort, refinement, and innovation.

The ultimates in the Sport SV Edition Two

2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two exhaust pipes.
The Sport SV Edition Two is a mild hybrid, meaning it uses an electric motor to power starting, HVAC, and other systems, so the internal combustion engine is devoted to going fast. The most powerful Range Rover vehicle ever,  Land Rover says, can accelerate from zero to sixty miles per hour in 3.6 seconds, thanks to its TwinTurbo V8 engine that produces 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

But the Sport SV isn’t just about going fast; it does so with great poise, thanks to a six-dimension hydraulic interlinked dynamic suspension that includes pitch and roll control to maintain level balance regardless of how hard you accelerate, brake, or corner. The classic limo chauffer test was the ability to drive so smoothly your passengers didn’t spill their tea, and it sounds like that’s the goal here.

The goals for this single vehicle include providing an ultimate experience of intensified sporting attitude simultaneously with calming comfort. Clearly, you have to drive one to see how those two go together. The Range Rover website configuration tool doesn’t include prices, but then, if you have to ask…

2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two direct rear view in blue.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
This AAA change is great news for electric vehicle drivers with range anxiety
AAA and Blink partner to increase EV assistance across the U.S.
ev charging in sunny weather

We've all been there. Heading down the highway, radio on, focused on your destination and the rest of the day to come and bang! Suddenly, your tire starts flapping, and the steering wheel is rumbling and shaking in your hands as you struggle to fight it to the shoulder without getting demolished along the way. Once you get the car to the side of the road, survey the damage, and calm yourself down, it's time to get to work and grab the spare tire. That's when you open the trunk and find the spare tire is flat. At this moment, you either commend yourself for signing up for that AAA membership or begin an expletive-ridden tirade for not signing up when you had the chance.

Until recently, despite a plethora of high-end, exciting luxury EVs, this issue was one of the biggest fears of motorists regarding unforeseen issues when it comes to driving. But in the new electric world, a growing fear that is so prevalent that it actually dissuades many potential buyers from going electric is something called "range anxiety," which is the concern that their battery-operated auto will die before a charging station is even in sight. But, thankfully, AAA is once again here to save the day thanks to a new partnership with charging station manufacturer Blink.
AAA and Blink are charging ahead to help more drivers
Building off of their initial collaboration in 2019 when AAA signed on to use Blink's first-gen Mobile Charger, the new program is set to begin by allowing 19 AAA clubs and affiliates access to Blink's expanding EV charging stations across the country, totaling more than 60,000 locations. This agreement entitles AAA access to a discount on pricing and a simplified ordering process for those cheaper units. Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging said of their collaboration with AAA, "We are thrilled to cooperate with AAA, enabling clubs and service providers to build a robust EV charging infrastructure using Blink's extensive line of products and solutions."

Read more
The Chevy Silverado EV’s range will set a new bar for electric pickups
The Chevy Silverado can now drive up to 450 miles after a full charge
2024 Chevy Silverado EV WT trim on the road.

The Chevy Silverado EV will hit the road before the end of this year. It resembles the gas-powered Chevy Silverado, but it’s sleeker with a blank body panel and thin LED lights on the front. Even the front bumper and the C pillar have been completely redesigned to make it look more futuristic. Another cool thing about it is that the interior looks bigger and less cluttered compared to the gas-powered Chevy Silverado.

Of course, since the gas-powered Chevy Silverado is one of the best-selling trucks in the U.S., GM expects the Chevy Silverado EV to have the same impact when new gasoline vehicles are banned in the near future. GM has also proven that it can be successful in the EV segment with the Chevy Bolt — although it’s killing the popular and affordable EV model.

Read more
2021 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition Review
Land Rover Defender 90 front driver's side in front of trees.

One of my most cherished automotive moments behind the wheel of a vehicle was driving a 30-year old Arkonik Land Rover Defender around Lake Tahoe in an off-road excursion. The heavily modified, six-figure Defenders from the small, England-based shop take the humble SUV and turn it into a luxurious, modernish off-roader for individuals who have too much money. After a day of traversing grueling terrain in a few of Arkonik’s offerings, I yearned and daydreamed about owning a classic Defender. Unfortunately, or fortunately for my bank account, high prices and limited offerings quickly derailed that plan. Everyone, besides me, except for me, already knew that the Defender was the ultimate off-roader.

For everyone out there who isn’t interested in owning a rugged SUV that started out as a dependable farm vehicle, Land Rover recently resurrected the Defender name. The revived nameplate SUV is a hot, new take on the old model, but it hasn’t lost sight of the old Defender's purpose. Underneath the luxurious cabin, high-tech features, and modern design, the new Defender has the same billy goat, go-anywhere attitude as the model from 30 years ago.

Read more