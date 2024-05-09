Defender makes it easier to add luxury with 2025 lineup curated packages and 110 Sedona Edition

Defender goes luxe. Jaguar Land Rover’s 2025 Defender brand lineup bumps up the luxury and personalization options for the hardy adventure vehicle. All Defender models can be ordered with updated passenger comfort features. Defender KAI simplified buyer options selections with curated packages. The 2025 110 Sedona Edition, offered only for the 2025 model year, combines a selection of the new option packs with a deep red and black color treatment inspired by the Sedona, Arizona, desert terrain.

Why the 2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition matters

Jaguar Land Rover owns the Defender brand. Renowned since 1948 for its ruggedness and multi-terrain capabilities, the Defender is sold in 151 countries. With its 2025 lineup, Defender adds luxury and comfort to its go-anywhere performance capabilities. Defenders are sold with various powertrains in different countries, including gas, diesel, and hybrid engines. This new lineup marks a significantly increased emphasis on customer preferences.

“Our vision for Defender is to continuously improve what is already a superb vehicle that can go anywhere and do anything. The introduction of the new Sedona Edition, enhanced interior options, and our most powerful ever Defender diesel engine mean our clients now have more choice than ever,” said Mark Cameron, Defender Managing Director.

2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition: Special features

Buyers can order 2025 Defenders in three body styles with seating for up to eight passengers. New pre-selected option bundles to simplify the ordering process include Driving and ADAS packs, Cold Climate and Towing packs, Interior packs, and Third-Row Seating packs for the mid-sized Defender 110.

For example, Defender’s new Captain Chairs Pack for the Defender 130 three-row body style transforms standard second-row seating with especially luxurious captain’s chairs. The Defender 110 Sedona Edition, which the brand highlights to represent the new levels of Defender luxury, has a unique exterior treatment.

