Defender revamps luxury in 2025 lineup with signature 110 Sedona Edition

Defender makes it easier to add luxury with 2025 lineup curated packages and 110 Sedona Edition

By
2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition parked on desert sand with rocky hills in the background right rear three-quarter view
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Defender goes luxe. Jaguar Land Rover’s 2025 Defender brand lineup bumps up the luxury and personalization options for the hardy adventure vehicle. All Defender models can be ordered with updated passenger comfort features. Defender KAI simplified buyer options selections with curated packages. The 2025 110 Sedona Edition, offered only for the 2025 model year, combines a selection of the new option packs with a deep red and black color treatment inspired by the Sedona, Arizona, desert terrain.

Why the 2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition matters

2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition driver cockpit.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover owns the Defender brand. Renowned since 1948 for its ruggedness and multi-terrain capabilities, the Defender is sold in 151 countries. With its 2025 lineup, Defender adds luxury and comfort to its go-anywhere performance capabilities. Defenders are sold with various powertrains in different countries, including gas, diesel, and hybrid engines. This new lineup marks a significantly increased emphasis on customer preferences.

“Our vision for Defender is to continuously improve what is already a superb vehicle that can go anywhere and do anything. The introduction of the new Sedona Edition, enhanced interior options, and our most powerful ever Defender diesel engine mean our clients now have more choice than ever,” said Mark Cameron, Defender Managing Director.

2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition: Special features

2025 Defender 110 Sedona Edition parked on desert sand with rocky hills in the background right front three-quarter view.
Jaguar Land Rover / Jaguar Land Rover

Buyers can order 2025 Defenders in three body styles with seating for up to eight passengers. New pre-selected option bundles to simplify the ordering process include Driving and ADAS packs, Cold Climate and Towing packs, Interior packs, and Third-Row Seating packs for the mid-sized Defender 110.

For example, Defender’s new Captain Chairs Pack for the Defender 130 three-row body style transforms standard second-row seating with especially luxurious captain’s chairs. The Defender 110 Sedona Edition, which the brand highlights to represent the new levels of Defender luxury, has a unique exterior treatment.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
The 2025 Aston Martin DBX707 gets a stunning interior upgrade with enhanced tech
The world's fastest SUV gets an interior makeover
Front seat interior shot of seats and dashboard of Aston Martin DBX707 with blurred city street lights visible through the windshield.

Aston Martin released the details on the upcoming 2025 DBX707 luxury performance SUV. The ICE powertrain and mechanicals remain largely the same as the current model, with good reason, but Aston Martin focused on elevating the next DBX707's interior and infotainment technology to an even higher level of luxury. Aston Martin delayed its first EV in favor of customer preferences, but the gorgeous interior in the new DBX707 shows the famed automaker isn't shy about pushing forward.
2025 Aston Martin DBX707: why it matters

Aston Martin has crafted luxurious performance vehicles for over a century, blending style and power for a clientele with demanding standards. With its continued competitive presence in the 2024 F1 racing schedule, Aston Martin is no slouch for building fast cars. The DBX707, introduced in 2022, has been dubbed the fastest SUV, clocking 192 mph on the Autobahn in Germany, where much of the highway has no speed limit.

This is what’s new with the 2025 Subaru Forester
Rather than reinvent models every few years, Subaru focuses on improving each model incrementally.
Right side profile shot of a 2025 Subaru Forester parked on a stone drive in front of a multiple story stone mansion.

Subaru introduced the sixth-generation 2025 Forester SUV in five trim levels. The sixth variant, the Forester Wilderness, remains unchanged for 2025 because Subaru redesigned the 2024 version of the more rugged, off-road trim. Like all Subaru SUVs and most sedans, the 2025 Forester trims have full-time, symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD), four-cylinder Boxer internal combustion engines (ICEs), and continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).
Why 2025 Subaru Forester trim levels matter

Unless you already own a Subaru, and even then, discerning the changes between years is difficult. Walk on a Subaru dealership lot with new cars mixed with used models, and it's easy to mistake a 10-year-old Forester or Outback for a spanking new version. Subaru doesn't make drastic design changes. The brand's value point is based on reliability and durability, much more than attracting attention with spiffy new profiles.

Maserati rounds off its 2025 Folgore lineup with an electric GranCabrio
Maserati's sports convertible goes all-electric
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

Maserati has unveiled the final piece of its 2024 electrification puzzle in the form of the GranCabrio Folgore -- an all-electric version of its new convertible. The battery-powered roadster was unveiled as part of “Folgore Days,” a celebration of Maserati’s new electric lineup held in Italy’s motor valley. Folgore Days itself is following on from the Formula E racing weekend at Misano World Circuit -- with Maserati being the only luxury brand represented in the electric racing series.

The Trident has gone all out with its latest offering, producing what it claims is the fastest electric convertible on the market. It can do 0-60 in 2.8 seconds and is capable of hitting speeds of just over 180 miles per hour. As with many of Maserati’s sportier offerings, “Corsa Mode” is available and is the easiest way to get the most out of your electric Maserati. The vehicle produces just over 750 horsepower, though with boost, this can briefly reach around 820 horsepower. So the GranCabrio sits alongside its hard-top sibling as the most powerful vehicle Maserati currently offers.

