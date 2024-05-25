 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

This armored Range Rover is a military fortress on wheels

This armored Range Rover by Inkas is bulletproof, grenade proof, and has more than 550 hp

By
Inkas / Inkas

It’s been said that art imitates life, which can sometimes be for good or ill or both. So let’s say you are one of the wealthier people on the planet and you happen to be in the den of your summer compound reading a copy of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 and starting to believe that “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you,” while Notorious BIG’s ‘Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems’ plays softly in the background, it may conjure up thoughts of needing to tighten up security a little bit and expand your car collection to more than just semi-priceless Porsches and Ferraris.

Well, fear not, because Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has just introduced the answer to all your road-going fears in the form of its latest First Edition Range Rover Autobiography, which is nothing short of a very aesthetically appealing tank on wheels.

Recommended Videos

360-degree perimeter protection

Inkas Armored / Inkas Armored

Inkas begins by fortifying the entire passenger compartment of the Range Rover with armor that meets European CEN 1063 BR6 standards (which is a French acronym for Comité Européen de Normalisation). The doors, firewall, roof pillars, and overlaps are all armored against heavy fire and explosions, while the entire SUV’s structure and mechanicals are reinforced to handle the increased weight and shielding.

Related

Military-grade ballistic glass

Inkas Armored / Inkas Armored

As you might expect, bulletproof glass is a traditional calling card for any high-ranking diplomat or government official. Inkas removes the standard windows and replaces them with multi-layer ballistic glass panels that mimic the exact shape and curvature as the OEM pieces, with the notable exception of being able to stop rounds a 7.62 MM assault rifle before it has the chance to ruin your day.

Armored door overlap system

Inkas Armored / Inkas Armored

Inkas takes things a step further by attending to details many don’t think of before it’s too late. With many lesser-equipped armored vehicles in the past, the door seals were a notorious weak spot that trained assassins or marksmen could exploit. Inkas has created this ingenious ballistic door overlap system that uses a bulletproof overhang to shore up those pesky seams and keep them from being an Achilles’ heel of an otherwise impenetrable vehicle.

Rear armored bulkhead partition

Inkas Armored / Inkas Armored

With high-value personnel almost always located in the rear passenger space, Inkas has taken extra care to ensure that there won’t be any surprises coming through the front windshield or doors of the Range Rover. They’ve sectioned off the rear compartment via a tightly fitted bulkhead partition (think of a limo-style divider, except this one doesn’t raise or lower and also happens to be bulletproof). The partition does allow full use of the Range’s trunk space, and there is also an extra escape hatch that can be installed into the roof as a separate feature if so desired, allowing multiple exits from whatever life-threatening situation may have you pinned down.

Military-grade run-flat wheels

Inkas Armored / Inkas Armored

In so many action movies, we see the bad guys take out the tires of an unsuspecting protagonist’s vehicle, leaving them haplessly running for cover from their immobilized transport. But Inkas has made that scenario a thing of the past by taking run-flat tires to a whole new level. The Range Rover’s wheels have been reinforced with solid polycarbonate inserts which allow the SUV to continue to be able to move even if the actual tires themselves have been punctured and depleted of air.

Fuel tank protection

Inkas Armored / Inkas Armored

Yet another traditional weak point, Inkas has taken special care to ensure the gas tank on its Range Rover will not blow up. The reinforced tank is designed to defend against punctures, bullets, and even the detonation of up to two DM51 hand grenades simultaneously underneath the vehicle.

The Inkas armored Range Rover has a plethora of options

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8, the Range Rover Autobiography puts down an impressive 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, more than enough to handle the increases in weight that accompany the additional armor. Beyond just the fun standard features listed, Inkas also details a litany of other additional features that can be had for price, including:

  • Advanced Security Upgrades
  • Engine Bay Armoring
  • Engine Bay Fire Suppression System
  • Exhaust Pipe Protection
  • Radiator Protection
  • Roof Escape Hatch
  • Tactical Add-Ons
  • Cctv + Gps System With 360º View
  • Advanced Nightvision Camera
  • Siren/Pa System, Optional Intercom
  • Led Strobe Lights, Front And/Or Rear
  • Vehicle Enhancements
  • Door Assist Mechanism
  • Heavy Duty Wheels
  • Oxygen Filtration System
  • Reinforced Bumpers, Front And Rear
  • Additional Operable Windows
  • Blackout Package

While pricing for the Inkas armored First Edition Range Rover Autobiography has yet to be announced, the company’s current Land Rover offering starts at about $290,000, which means that the Range Rover variant will begin somewhere north of the 300K mark. More than a quarter million for an SUV may seem like a lot, but if you happen to have the kind of enemies that necessitate such a thing, three hundred grand is a small price to pay for the peace of mind knowing you’ll see the sun come up tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Ryvid’s Outset electric motorcycle launches with an unexpected low price
Why buy a fast e-bike when an electric motorcycle is so reasonably priced?
A rider on a Ryvid Outset electric motorcycle in Vapor Grey on a city street under an overpass.

Ryvid Anthem in Vapor Grey Ryvid / Ryvid

We have already covered the Ryvid Anthem electric motorcycle and noted that its $8,995 price tag was competitive in the small field of its competitors. Today, Ryvid dropped two significant news bits. First, the Anthem price has been reduced by $1,500 to an even more tempting $6,495. The second, perhaps even more exciting piece of news is the launch of the Ryvid Outset, another model that shares most of the Anthem's key components but costs $5,9995, $500 less than the Anthem.
Why the Ryvid Outset matters
Ryvid Outset in Sector Red Ryvid / Ryvid

Read more
It’s Mercedes season and the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet just dropped
The 2025 AMG AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is an example of highly evolved automotive performance art.
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet front view red with top down parked on asphalt with hills in background.

The 805 horsepower F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG AMG SL 63 S E Performance is a finely executed almost 4-seater that doubles as a rolling master class in blending speed and luxury — with an emphasis on speed. The recently introduced AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet shifts the needle toward luxury but is no slouch when the going gets frisky. If you drive the SL, wish for more passenger space, and don't need to go faster than 155 mph, the AMG CLE may be the better choice. Or buy both and take the CLE when adults sit in the back seat.
Why the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet matters

The strength of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, including the AMG division, is its ability to answer the call with an extensive range of vehicle types with plentiful variants in each category. In sports terms, the Mercedes bench is both wide and deep.

Read more
Hennessey goes truckin’ with VelociRaptoR 1000 ‘Super Truck’
Hennessey performs its performance magic again with the VelociRaptoR 1000.
Hennessey Ford VelociRaptoR 1000 Super Truck left front three-quarter view of front quater of the truck.

When the updated Ford F-150 Raptor R  launched this year, it was only natural that Hennessey Performance Engineering would bump up its modified performance version. This time, however, Hennessey went all out to create the new VelociRaptoR 1000 (including the capital "R" in the model name). Hennessey bumped up the Ford Raptor R's power by more than 40%. The Raptor R cranks out an amazing 720 hp, but the VelociRaptoR produces an astonishing 1,043 hp.
Why the Hennessey VelociRaptor 1000 matters

Ford's F-150 Raptor factory-production desert racing beast was already a class leader when it debuted in 2009. That same year, when Hennessey created the VelociRaptor to wring out even more performance from the Raptor, it wasn't a big surprise because that's what Hennessey has done since 1991.

Read more