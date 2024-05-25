This armored Range Rover by Inkas is bulletproof, grenade proof, and has more than 550 hp

It’s been said that art imitates life, which can sometimes be for good or ill or both. So let’s say you are one of the wealthier people on the planet and you happen to be in the den of your summer compound reading a copy of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22 and starting to believe that “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you,” while Notorious BIG’s ‘Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems’ plays softly in the background, it may conjure up thoughts of needing to tighten up security a little bit and expand your car collection to more than just semi-priceless Porsches and Ferraris.

Well, fear not, because Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has just introduced the answer to all your road-going fears in the form of its latest First Edition Range Rover Autobiography, which is nothing short of a very aesthetically appealing tank on wheels.

360-degree perimeter protection

Inkas begins by fortifying the entire passenger compartment of the Range Rover with armor that meets European CEN 1063 BR6 standards (which is a French acronym for Comité Européen de Normalisation). The doors, firewall, roof pillars, and overlaps are all armored against heavy fire and explosions, while the entire SUV’s structure and mechanicals are reinforced to handle the increased weight and shielding.

Military-grade ballistic glass

As you might expect, bulletproof glass is a traditional calling card for any high-ranking diplomat or government official. Inkas removes the standard windows and replaces them with multi-layer ballistic glass panels that mimic the exact shape and curvature as the OEM pieces, with the notable exception of being able to stop rounds a 7.62 MM assault rifle before it has the chance to ruin your day.

Armored door overlap system

Inkas takes things a step further by attending to details many don’t think of before it’s too late. With many lesser-equipped armored vehicles in the past, the door seals were a notorious weak spot that trained assassins or marksmen could exploit. Inkas has created this ingenious ballistic door overlap system that uses a bulletproof overhang to shore up those pesky seams and keep them from being an Achilles’ heel of an otherwise impenetrable vehicle.

Rear armored bulkhead partition

With high-value personnel almost always located in the rear passenger space, Inkas has taken extra care to ensure that there won’t be any surprises coming through the front windshield or doors of the Range Rover. They’ve sectioned off the rear compartment via a tightly fitted bulkhead partition (think of a limo-style divider, except this one doesn’t raise or lower and also happens to be bulletproof). The partition does allow full use of the Range’s trunk space, and there is also an extra escape hatch that can be installed into the roof as a separate feature if so desired, allowing multiple exits from whatever life-threatening situation may have you pinned down.

Military-grade run-flat wheels

In so many action movies, we see the bad guys take out the tires of an unsuspecting protagonist’s vehicle, leaving them haplessly running for cover from their immobilized transport. But Inkas has made that scenario a thing of the past by taking run-flat tires to a whole new level. The Range Rover’s wheels have been reinforced with solid polycarbonate inserts which allow the SUV to continue to be able to move even if the actual tires themselves have been punctured and depleted of air.

Fuel tank protection

Yet another traditional weak point, Inkas has taken special care to ensure the gas tank on its Range Rover will not blow up. The reinforced tank is designed to defend against punctures, bullets, and even the detonation of up to two DM51 hand grenades simultaneously underneath the vehicle.

The Inkas armored Range Rover has a plethora of options

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8, the Range Rover Autobiography puts down an impressive 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, more than enough to handle the increases in weight that accompany the additional armor. Beyond just the fun standard features listed, Inkas also details a litany of other additional features that can be had for price, including:

Advanced Security Upgrades

Engine Bay Armoring

Engine Bay Fire Suppression System

Exhaust Pipe Protection

Radiator Protection

Roof Escape Hatch Tactical Add-Ons

Cctv + Gps System With 360º View

Advanced Nightvision Camera

Siren/Pa System, Optional Intercom

Led Strobe Lights, Front And/Or Rear Vehicle Enhancements

Door Assist Mechanism

Heavy Duty Wheels

Oxygen Filtration System

Reinforced Bumpers, Front And Rear

Additional Operable Windows

Blackout Package While pricing for the Inkas armored First Edition Range Rover Autobiography has yet to be announced, the company’s current Land Rover offering starts at about $290,000, which means that the Range Rover variant will begin somewhere north of the 300K mark. More than a quarter million for an SUV may seem like a lot, but if you happen to have the kind of enemies that necessitate such a thing, three hundred grand is a small price to pay for the peace of mind knowing you’ll see the sun come up tomorrow.

