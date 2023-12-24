The upgraded 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is available now

Following a redesign for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) returns with style, safety, and tech updates. One of the best PHEVs, the 2024 Sportage PHEV is available in two trim levels: the X-Line AWD starting at $40,815 and the X-Line Prestige AWD starting at $45,315 (including a mandatory $1,325 destination charge).

Kia added seat-mounted airbags for second-row passengers and LED projection headlights as standard equipment on both 2024 Sportage PHEV trim levels.

Combined power from two motors

The compact Sportage PHEV SUV’s 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline motor makes 177 horsepower and up to 195 lb.-ft. of torque. The PHEV’s electric motor produces 90 hp and 224 lb.-ft. of torque. The combined power rating is 261 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

The EPA estimates the PHEV’s combined city and highway driving miles are 35 mpg with the ICE engine and 84 MPGe powered by the 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The PHEV can travel up to 34 miles on electrical power only. The 34-mile range is enough for many people to commute to and from work using only battery power. If you plug in to recharge at night, gasoline usage could be limited to longer trips. Battery charging time is two hours when the Kia is plugged into a 240V outlet.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The 2024 Sportage X-Line AWD includes the following ADAS as standard:

Blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance

Cruise control

Driver attention warning

Forward collision avoidance with car, pedestrian, and cyclist detection

Lane following and lane keep assistance with lane departure warning

Rear parking sensors

Safe exit warning

The 2024 Sportage X-Line Prestige AWD includes the above X-Line systems listed above plus:

Smart cruise control with stop-and-go

Junction turning alerts

Highway driving assistance

Navigation smart cruise control

Front parking sensors

Reverse parking collision avoidance

Remote smart parking assistance

Comfort and convenience with the Kia Sportage PHEV

The base model Sportage X-Line AWD PHEV is nicely equipped with:

Panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade

Smart power liftgate

Automatic emergency braking

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with navigation, Kia Connect, and SiriusXM

Heated front seats

Wireless phone charging

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Remote starting

Roof rails

Automatic headlights with high beam assist

Upgrade to the X-Line Prestige AWD PHEV to enjoy the following additional features:

12.3-inch instrument display (in addition to the infotainment display)

LED taillights and fog lights

Surround view monitor

Ventilated front seats with driver’s seat memory settings

Harmon Kardon Premium Audio

Heated steering wheel

LED interior mood lighting

Additional carrying capacity

Cargo capacity for the 2024 Sportage PHEV is 34.5 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 65.5 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down. The towing capacity is 2,000 pounds with a brake-equipped trailer or 1,653 pounds without trailer brakes.



The 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is available now at Kia dealerships. Kias get high-reliability marks and are buyer-friendly in that the trim levels are fully optioned so that you won’t find vastly elevated sticker prices due to factory options. It’s not uncommon to pay extra for some exterior colors and perhaps a set of carpeted floor mats, but you won’t see a long list of extra-cost factory accessories or option packages. Dealer-installed options, questionable surface protection treatments, and possible but annoying market demand factor upcharges can be expensive, so that shopping dealers could result in significant savings.

