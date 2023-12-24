 Skip to main content
Kia drops details on 2024 Kia Sportage plug-in hybrid EV features and prices

The upgraded 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is available now

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Kia Sportage PHEV left front three-quarter view of a gray vehcile driving with water and mountains in the background.
Kia / Kia

Following a redesign for the 2023 model year, the 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) returns with style, safety, and tech updates. One of the best PHEVs, the 2024 Sportage PHEV is available in two trim levels: the X-Line AWD starting at $40,815 and the X-Line Prestige AWD starting at $45,315 (including a mandatory $1,325 destination charge).

Kia added seat-mounted airbags for second-row passengers and LED projection headlights as standard equipment on both 2024 Sportage PHEV trim levels.

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV dashboard dr.
kia / kia

Combined power from two motors

The compact Sportage PHEV SUV’s 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline motor makes 177 horsepower and up to 195 lb.-ft. of torque. The PHEV’s electric motor produces 90 hp and 224 lb.-ft. of torque. The combined power rating is 261 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

Recommended Videos

The EPA estimates the PHEV’s combined city and highway driving miles are 35 mpg with the ICE engine and 84 MPGe powered by the 13.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. The PHEV can travel up to 34 miles on electrical power only. The 34-mile range is enough for many people to commute to and from work using only battery power. If you plug in to recharge at night, gasoline usage could be limited to longer trips. Battery charging time is two hours when the Kia is plugged into a 240V outlet.

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV front seats and dashboard.
Kia / Kia

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The 2024 Sportage X-Line AWD includes the following ADAS as standard:

  • Blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance
  • Cruise control
  • Driver attention warning
  • Forward collision avoidance with car, pedestrian, and cyclist detection
  • Lane following and  lane keep assistance with lane departure warning
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Safe exit warning

The 2024 Sportage X-Line Prestige AWD includes the above X-Line systems listed above plus:

  • Smart cruise control with stop-and-go
  • Junction turning alerts
  • Highway driving assistance
  • Navigation smart cruise control
  • Front parking sensors
  • Reverse parking collision avoidance
  • Remote smart parking assistance
2024 Kia Sportage PHEV back seat viewed from open driver-side rear door.
Kia / Kia

Comfort and convenience with the Kia Sportage PHEV

The base model Sportage X-Line AWD PHEV is nicely equipped with:

  • Panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade
  • Smart power liftgate
  • Automatic emergency braking
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with navigation, Kia Connect, and SiriusXM
  • Heated front seats
  • Wireless phone charging
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Remote starting
  • Roof rails
  • Automatic headlights with high beam assist

Upgrade to the X-Line Prestige AWD PHEV to enjoy the following additional features:

  • 12.3-inch instrument display (in addition to the infotainment display)
  • LED taillights and fog lights
  • Surround view monitor
  • Ventilated front seats with driver’s seat memory settings
  • Harmon Kardon Premium Audio
  • Heated steering wheel
  • LED interior mood lighting
2024 Kia Sportage PHEV cargo space with second row seats folded.
Kia / Kia

Additional carrying capacity

Cargo capacity for the 2024 Sportage PHEV is 34.5 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 65.5 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down. The towing capacity is 2,000 pounds with a brake-equipped trailer or 1,653 pounds without trailer brakes.

2024 Kia Sportage PHEV right rear three-quarter view parked in front of a modern office building.
The 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is available now at Kia dealerships. Kias get high-reliability marks and are buyer-friendly in that the trim levels are fully optioned so that you won’t find vastly elevated sticker prices due to factory options. It’s not uncommon to pay extra for some exterior colors and perhaps a set of carpeted floor mats, but you won’t see a long list of extra-cost factory accessories or option packages. Dealer-installed options, questionable surface protection treatments, and possible but annoying market demand factor upcharges can be expensive, so that shopping dealers could result in significant savings.

