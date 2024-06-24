If you're going to buy the car, you should have the watch, too.



Following last week’s dramatic reveal of the new limited edition Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar, Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co. and Bugatti collaborated to create a wristwatch that represents the same pursuit of perfection embodied in the automobile. The Bugatti Tourbillon watch is a limited edition of just 150.

Why the Bugatti Tourbillon watch matters



The Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece is not the first collaboration between the two companies. Jacob & Co. and Bugatti also collaborated to create the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, which celebrated Bugatti’s automotive creation with a watch created with the same high standards of design and engineering.

Outstanding features of the Bugatti Tourbillon watch

Bugatti followed the principles of its founder, Ettore Bugatti, in creating the Tourbillon hypercar and collaborating with Geneva-based Jacob & Co. on the Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece. Bugatti insisted on perfection in design, engineering, and function, stating that nothing was too beautiful or too expensive in the perfection’s pursuit.

The 52 x 44 mm Bugatti Tourbillon watch case shares design elements from the car’s front grille, side radiator inlets, and sapphire side windows.

The watch has an automaton representing the Tourbillon car’s V16 engine, sculpted from a single block of transparent sapphire. The engine includes a 30-second flying tourbillon and a twin power reserve. A display that mimics the car’s RPM counter shows the time in hours and minutes.

Just as Bugatti was inspired by watchmaking when creating the precision automotive instrument, Jacob & Co. included details in the Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece, emphasizing its exclusivity and complexity.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is available in a limited edition of 150 for $340,000.

