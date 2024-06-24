 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Jacob and Co. and Bugatti release limited edition Bugatti Tourbillon

If you're going to buy the car, you should have the watch, too.

By

Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch on a wrist.
Following last week’s dramatic reveal of the new limited edition Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar, Swiss watchmaker Jacob & Co. and Bugatti collaborated to create a wristwatch that represents the same pursuit of perfection embodied in the automobile. The Bugatti Tourbillon watch is a limited edition of just 150.

Why the Bugatti Tourbillon watch matters

Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch on a wrist with watch sidewaya.
The Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece is not the first collaboration between the two companies. Jacob & Co. and Bugatti also collaborated to create the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, which celebrated Bugatti’s automotive creation with a watch created with the same high standards of design and engineering.

Recommended Videos

Outstanding features of the Bugatti Tourbillon watch

Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watches showing the front and back.
Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch front and back. Jacob & Co. / Jacob & Co.

Bugatti followed the principles of its founder, Ettore Bugatti, in creating the Tourbillon hypercar and collaborating with Geneva-based Jacob & Co. on the Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece. Bugatti insisted on perfection in design, engineering, and function, stating that nothing was too beautiful or too expensive in the perfection’s pursuit.

The 52 x 44 mm Bugatti Tourbillon watch case shares design elements from the car’s front grille, side radiator inlets, and sapphire side windows.

The watch has an automaton representing the Tourbillon car’s V16 engine, sculpted from a single block of transparent sapphire. The engine includes a 30-second flying tourbillon and a twin power reserve. A display that mimics the car’s RPM counter shows the time in hours and minutes.

Just as Bugatti was inspired by watchmaking when creating the precision automotive instrument, Jacob & Co. included details in the Bugatti Tourbillon timepiece, emphasizing its exclusivity and complexity.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is available in a limited edition of 150 for $340,000.

Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch back.
Bugatti Tourbillon limited edition watch back. Jacob & Co. / Jacob & Co.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Solar launches Eclipse Race Edition lightweight, low-cost electric motorcycle
Lightweight and low cost Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle
Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle front three quarters of the left side.

Solar Scooters added another low-cost, lightweight e-motorcycle to its existing Eclipse lineup. The Eclipse Race Edition is Solar's most powerful electric motorcycle, with 13,000 watts of peak power output, 65 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle is also budget-friendly, starting at $6,795.
Why the Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle matters

The Eclipse Race Edition is one of a small group of electric motorcycle market disrupters, but it's not alone. As with automobiles, motorcycle electrification is taking various implementations. Many e-bikes are available today, including some resembling motorcycles, except that e-bikes have pedals while motorcycles do not.

Read more
Bugatti teases its next hypercar before the June 20 reveal
Bugatti's promises the new hypercar will be a pinnacle of beauty, luxury, and performance
Bugatti hypercar hood with logo.

Only a few days have passed since Bugatti announced the completion of L'Ultime, the last Chiron Super Sport in the limited edition of 500. When Bugatti launched the Chiron in 2016, it was the first 300 mph production car.  Now, we learn that Bugatti will introduce its newest hypercar on June 20, 2024.

The famed French automaker isn't sharing details about what promises to be its next automotive icon. However, the save-the-date news release includes a teaser image of what appears to be a hood and logo. Also, Bugatti may have dropped hints about the new car's name when it identified past Bugattis that inspired the development of the new certain-to-be-limited-edition model.
Why a new Bugatti hypercar matters
Timelessness is a recurring theme of Bugatti founder Ettore Bugatti's designs. Bugatti envisioned cars that represented the heights of beauty, luxury, and performance. Bugatti eschews annual model production calendars, favoring limited editions that epitomize the company's design principles.

Read more
Tesla finally releases safety data after over a year
Here's what Tesla's safety reporting says
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.

Without sounding like we're writing this wearing a tinfoil hat while watching videos of the moon landing in slow motion and searching for inconsistencies, it's hard not to notice that Tesla has used some rather colorful marketing techniques over the last several years. It started with claims of nearly unobtainable range numbers in its early cars unless, of course, you happened to be driving downwind, downhill during the perfect ambient temperature.

Then claims of the Model S Plaid being able to run 0-60 mph in under two seconds, which technically was true, Elon just forgot to mention that time was achieved on an NHRA-prepped drag strip. Then, when the Cyberbeast came along, claiming to have ten thousand pound-feet of torque, which again was technically true if you used the same unorthodox method of output measurement.

Read more