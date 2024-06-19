 Skip to main content
Jeep fans have spoken: The Hemi V-8 Jeep Wrangler 392 gets one more year

Mopar fans can breathe, the Hemi-Wrangler lives on

By

2025 Jeep Wranger 392 Final Edition parked in the desert with clouds in the background.
It’s back! A few months ago, Jeep announced that the 2024 Wrangler 392 Final Edition would mark the demise of the Hemi-powered Wrangler. Since that March declaration, however, Jeep community feedback has convinced Jeep management to give the most powerful Wrangler ever another year, but just one. Really.

Jeep will open the order books for the 2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition closer to the end of 2024, with production starting in early 2025.

Why the Wrangler 392 reprieve matters

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition parked on stone with the ocean in the background and stormy clouds.
Courtesy Jeep / Courtesy Jeep

There could be many reasons Jeep greenlighted the 392 Wrangler for another year. The 2024 version’s $102,890 starting price, including destination and handling fees, could be a motivator, with the 2025 redux model likely priced a bit higher. Jeep makes news at least monthly on its EV models-in-progress, but if Jeep is convinced enough hardcore off-road customers want the Hemi back to buy out another year’s production, it would be hard to justify leaving that money on the table.

Jeep credits community input for the reversal. “When news broke in March that Jeep Wrangler 392 was roaring off into the sunset, the comments, coverage and conversation showed us that the Jeep community isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the V-8-powered Wrangler,” said senior vice president Bill Peffer, Jeep North America head. “Jeep brand listened and will continue the 392 Final Edition into the 2025 model year.”

Almost identical, with two differences

2025 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition rear view parked in the desert with snow covered mountains in the background.
The 2025 Jeep 392 Wrangler Final Edition won’t introduce new features, capabilities, or performance numbers compared to the 2024 model.

The major performance bragging points include:

  • A 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine that knocks out 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque
  • 0-to-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds and 13-second quarter-mile times
  • 11.6-inch ground clearance, 34.5-inch deep water fording, and a standard 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch

The 2025 Final Edition also matches the 2024’s Standard Xtreme 35 wheel and tire package, Black Nappa leather-trimmed seats, half-inch suspension lift, heavy-duty rock sliders, Mopar fold-out swing gate table, and decals and graphics.

Two items included with the 2024 Final Edition but not with the 2025 model are a Mopar triple loop grille guard and Mopar’s 83-piece Jeep toolkit.

I wonder if anyone is starting a pool to pick the year the 392 Wrangler will actually cease production.

