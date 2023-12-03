Is your hybrid car one of 30,000 Jeep Wranglers that have been recalled?

EV fires continue to vex the auto industry’s efforts to build and sustain enthusiasm for electric vehicles (EVs). Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, and other automotive brands, announced a recall of 32,125 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

According to a Stellantis corporate safety news release, the company learned about the hybrid Wrangler fires through an in-house investigation following a standard customer data study. Eight Wrangler 4xes had fires while they were parked and turned off. Six of the popular off-road vehicles were connected to chargers, although the company did not specify whether the PHEVs were actively charging their batteries. Stellantis also reported the company “is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.”

What to expect

Testing estimates that only 1% of the recalled 4xes could have the problem. Jeep will notify Wranger 4xe customers when to call for an appointment to have their vehicle tested for the problem. Jeep dealers will test the PHEVs by updating vehicle software. The roughly 300 Wranglers estimated to have the problem will display a specific error code, and Jeep will replace the battery pack.

Wrangler 4xe customers can continue to drive and use vehicles until the Jeeps are tested, but they should not recharge the batteries. Stellantis also advises that owners park the Wrangler 4xes outside, away from buildings and other vehicles.

Wrangler 4xe owners who purchased or leased the PHEVs for better fuel economy than Wranglers with internal combustion engines (ICEs) likely will take a hit on gasoline costs. The manufacturer estimates that the Wrangler 4xe will get 49 MPGe combined city/highway per gallon/kilowatt but only 20 mpg combined mileage with only the ICE.

The Wrangler 4xe is currently the best-selling PHEV in the U.S. The Wrangler 4xe also accounts for approximately one in four Wranglers sold. Jeep has an enviable record of selling every Wrangler it makes, which helps to keep prices high. While the 4xe recall will unlikely affect new Wrangler 4xe sales or leases, the PHEV fire risk recall is unfortunate.

Fires associated with EVs are an unexpected aspect of automotive electrification. Jeep isn’t the only manufacturer to issue an EV battery-related recall. Earlier this year, Ford recalled more than half of the 2020-2021 Mustang Mach-E BEVs equipped with an extended-range battery, a total of 34,762 cars.

Cars with ICEs aren’t immune to fire hazards. In March 2003, Hyundai Motor Group recalled more than 570,000 2019-2023 Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a potential fire threat with an oil pump. In September 2023, Hyundai Motor Group recalled 3.3 million Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles susceptible to an engine compartment fire due to a possible anti-lock braking system leak that could result in an electrical short.

In addition to the Wrangler 4xe PHEVs in the U.S., Stellantis recalled 3,856 vehicles in Canada and 9,249 outside North America. Stellantis did not include Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs in the recall.

