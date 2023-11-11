 Skip to main content
The Chevy Equinox EV could be available for less than $30k in 2024 — but there is a catch

The Chevy Equinox EV will be more affordable than ever

James Dolan
By

Front end of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT on a street with trees in the back.
Earlier this year, GM announced it was killing its most affordable and popular EV — the Chevy Bolt. With the Chevy Bolt discontinued, GM will need another affordable EV to fill that space. Its best candidate is the Chevy Equinox EV, and the automaker promised it would sell for less than $30k.

Well, the Chevy Equinox will finally hit the dealerships by early 2024, and you could still have it for less than $30k — but there is a catch. According to GM, the Chevy Equinox base model will start at $34,995 inclusive of the destination fee. That’s not the less than $30k we were promised, but if you qualify for the electric vehicle tax credit, you could reduce the price by $7,500 to $27,495.

GM also says that the Equinox EV 1LT base model with front-wheel drive is expected to have an electric range of up to 300 miles. This would be a vast improvement, considering it was initially estimated to have a range of up to 250 miles. However, the 210 hp powertrain on the Equinox EV 1LT base model with front-wheel drive will likely remain unchanged.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT.
Chevrolet / Chevrolet

When can you expect the $34,995 Chevy Equinox SUV to hit the market? GM hasn’t confirmed when exactly it will be available for purchase, but it will likely be in late 2024. Before then, GM will produce the 2024 Chevy Equinox 2RS FWD trim, which starts at $48,995, and the 2RS AWD with a price tag of $52,395. The 2RS FWD model is EPA-certified with a range of 319 miles, while the more powerful 290 hp all-wheel drive 2RS model is expected to have a range of up to 280 miles.

In addition to that, the 2RS models will include 21-inch wheels, a 17.7-inch interior touchscreen display with the latest technology, and a fast charging speed of up to 150 kW. The Equinox 2RS FWD and 2RS AWD models are scheduled to be delivered to customers by early 2024, and they will also be eligible for the full federal EV tax credit.

But if you prefer a premium Chevy Equinox SUV, GM will offer the 3LT and 3RS trims, but the prices have yet to be confirmed. For now, all we know is the $34,995 Chevy Equinox SUV will only be available after the 2RS FWD and 2RS AWD models hit the market. If GM delivers on that promise, the Chevy Equinox will be one of the most affordable electric vehicles you could own.

James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
