 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Why GM is killing a popular (and affordable) EV

GM has big plans for EVs — just not the Chevy Bolt

James Dolan
By
2023 Chevy Bolt driving on the street
Chevrolet

When the Chevy Bolt EV was released in 2017, we took it on a test drive and it exceeded our expectations. Since then, the Chevy Bolt went on to become General Motors’ best-selling EV. According to Kelly Blue Book, GM overtook Ford to become the second best-selling EV brand after Tesla due to the Chevy Bolt’s high demand. Besides that, the Chevy Bolt is one of the most affordable electric cars on the market today.

But despite its success, GM is surprisingly pulling the plug on the Chevy Bolt. “It’s now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production, which will happen at the very end of the year,” Mary Barra, the CEO of GM, announced the plan during the company’s Q1 earnings call. Why is GM dumping its most popular EV? Well, it has to do with profits.

Related Videos

GM is selling the Chevy Bolt at a loss

When the Chevy Bolt was released in 2017, UBS reported that GM was losing $7,400 for every unit that was sold. As per the report, GM was making a loss because it hadn’t yet ramped up the production of the Chevy Bolt to reduce the cost. Of course, GM was also willing to lose money to make the Chevy Bolt one of the cheapest EVs on the market.

Six years after the Chevy Bolt was introduced, GM is yet to increase its Chevy Bolt production significantly to make a profit. However, according to its latest earning call, the company expects to record “low to mid-single digits” profits in its EV portfolio by 2025.

A parked 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV model
Chevrolet

“When Orion EV assembly reopens in 2024 and reaches full production……we’ll have a company-wide capacity to build 600,000 electric trucks annually,” the CEO of GM kept the investors in the loop during the earnings call. If everything goes according to plan, GM is projecting 1 million EVs coming out of its production plants by 2025. Unfortunately, the Chevy Bolt won’t be part of its future plans, and it will focus on its upcoming EV models designed on the Ultium architecture.

More succinctly, the Chevrolet Silverado is GM’s best-selling ICE vehicle, and it wants to replicate that success by introducing Chevrolet Silverado EV later this year. GM will also produce the GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV in its Orion EV assembly plant.

However, GM is yet to reveal which EV model will replace the Chevy Bolt. The model that comes close to Chevy Bolt’s affordability is the Equinox electric SUV which is expected to start at $30,000. If it qualifies for the federal tax credit, the Equinox EV could be cheaper than the Chevy Bolt. GM will also deliver another electric SUV this year, the Chevrolet Blazer EV — but it starts at around $44,995.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Going green for Earth Day? These are the EVs with the longest range
You’ll be able to skirt range anxiety with these 10 EVs
Hyundai Ioniq 6 side profile from the rear end parked in front of a building

 

Charging continues to be one of the main problems with electric vehicle ownership. Having a vehicle that requires less maintenance and doesn’t run on gasoline are some major benefits of making the switch to an EV, but then you have to worry about finding a place to get electricity. Range anxiety might be blown out of proportion in the U.S., but it's a very real thing.

Read more
Mercedes-Benz gives the GLS a slightly updated design and new tech for 2024
The mid-cycle refresh also includes more power for the base GLS trims
Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.

Sneak a peek at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS and you might notice that the large SUV looks slightly different. Mercedes’ largest SUV is getting a mid-cycle refresh for 2024, bringing an updated look, more powerful engines, new tech, and more features for the SUV. The changes may be slight, but they’re there and they're coming after similar changes to the GLC and CLA.
Fans of the old GLS shouldn’t worry about the 2024’s updated exterior design, as the minor changes mostly affect the front end. The large SUV’s front grille has been updated with new horizontal slats, and there’s new black trim that surrounds the grille to showcase its size. The four louvers in the grille are finished in “Silver Shadow,” which is a fancy way of saying dark chrome in Mercedes. Some slight changes have been made to the front bumper, and new taillights are the only changes that Mercedes has made at the back.

Previous

Read more
All-electric Kia EV9 premieres with Level 3 autonomous tech and up to 379 hp
Wondering about range? Kia is targeting up to 300 miles with the midsize SUV
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line parked in the woods with tall trees.

Kia’s just getting warmed up with its lineup of EVs. In addition to coming out with more traditional electric vehicles like the Niro EV, the automaker is also working on building its “EV” lineup of vehicles that utilize its E-GMP platform like the EV6. After a lot of speculation and teasing, Kia is finally ready to unveil the three-row 2024 EV9 in its entirety.

There’s no mistaking the EV9 for anything beyond being a midsize SUV. Heck, the electric SUV shares similar lines to the current Kia Telluride that’s on sale, which, we have to say, is an incredibly handsome vehicle. Well, Kia continues to drop bangers, because the EV9 is a looker. And that’s saying something for an SUV.

Read more