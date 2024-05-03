 Skip to main content
These 4 new watches put a modern twist on Jeep, Marathon’s WWII history

The Jeep x Marathon watch collection salutes 80 years of military history

By
Jeep and Marathon Watch collection launch image with a watch in the center and a Jeep driving on a muddy dirt road.
Stellantis / Stellantis

The Stellantis Jeep brand and Marathon Watch introduced four watches, the Jeep x Marathon collection, to commemorate the companies’ shared history of supplying the Allied Forces military. Each company delivered military specification products as early as 1941.

Why the Jeep x Marathon Watch collection matters

Jeep and Marathon Watch collection launch image with a Jeep driver wearing one of the watches.
Stellantis / Stellantis

Founded in 1904 and originally called Weinsturm Watch and later Wein Brothers until changing to its current name in 1939, Marathon Watch is a fourth-generation family-owned business. In 1939, Marathon Watch began supplying timepieces for the infantry of the Allied Forces.

The Willys-Overland produced “General Purpose” four-wheel drive reconnaissance vehicles for U.S. military use in Europe starting in 1941. That vehicle was the original version and inspiration for the Jeep Wrangler. The two companies collaborated in creating the Jeep x Marathon collection of four watches. The collaboration represents shared traditions of utilitarian design.

The watches in the Jeep x Marathon collection

Jeep and Marathon Watch collection launch image with a watch in the center against a background of a Jeep undercarriage.
Stellantis / Stellantis

The Jeep x Marathon four-watch collection consists of two series, each with two versions. The watches have unique serial numbers plus the words “Since 1941” and the Jeep lifestyle motto, “Go Anywhere, Do Anything,” engraved on stainless steel backs. The watches are delivered in limited-edition tin packaging. The watches are priced from $500 to $1,500 and are available now at authorized dealers.

  • General Purpose (GP) Officer’s Series: The Officer’s series watches have 41mm faces with black dials and Aged-Radium numerals in an updated version of the design of Marathon’s original watch supplied during World War II. The 41MM Jeep Willys SSGPM hand-wound watch costs $650 and the SSGPQ quartz version is $500.
  • Search and Rescue (SAR) Series: The Search and Rescue watches also have 41mm faces, 15-minute count-up “red-line” indicators, and oversized 60-minute unidirectional dive bezels. The 41mm Jeep Rubicon GSAR self-winding automatic watch costs $1,500, and the TSAR quartz version is $1,200.

