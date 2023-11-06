 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Praesidus brought back the Seiko 5 Vietnam War watch, and it’s already sold out (but don’t worry – more are coming)

Pick up this Vietnam classic remake

Mark McKee
By
Praesidus Rec Spec x3
Praesidus

Some watches have a story. Maybe they were designed for a famous or influential person. Maybe they were designed specifically to make something easier to do. Flying, sailing, diving, driving, and exploring all are industries that have watches specifically designed to make them easier. Whether military or field watches, Praesidus has made a name for itself by recreating some of the best and most iconic watches ever to hit the market.

While one of its most popular watches was the Tom Rice A-11, modeled after the timepiece the WWII sergeant lost when his parachute failed over D-Day, its newest jumps two decades ahead to find the newest inspiration. From the jungles of Vietnam, Praesidus brings back the iconic watches for men that soldiers picked up from Seiko that were completely different from the ones the military provided them. While you can choose a lot of military watches, the Rec Spec is definitely one of the best looking.

Praesidus Rec Spec black
Praesidus

From the jungles of Vietnam

Of course, what makes this watch different from other field watches and Seiko watches is the story behind it. We sat down with Akshay Kumar, with Praesidus, so he could explain the story of the watch and what inspired the project to recreate it.

Recommended Videos

“The Rec Spec project was born from our encounter with John “Tilt” Stryker Meyer, a former MACV-SOG (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam – Studies and Observations Group) member and accomplished author who shared the remarkable story of these watches,” Kumar said. “MACV-SOG as a unit was usually operating outside of Vietnam. This meant they could not use traditional U.S.-issued military gear, as the U.S. military had to keep plausible deniability that these guys were U.S. soldiers. The Seikos were chosen to fulfill the role mainly because the MACV-SOG procurement office was based out of Okinawa, Japan, where these were readily available on any market and, for 1/100th of the price of Rolex/Omega watches.”

This was a group of men who acted as the tip of the spear in America’s efforts to stop the spread of communism against the North Vietnamese. They conducted operations that included strategic reconnaissance, direct action, sabotage, personnel recovery, Psychological Operations (PSYOP), counter-intelligence, and bomb damage assessments. They had one of the highest casualty rates since the Civil War, and since their job was one of the toughest, they needed watches that could stand up to the fight.

Praesidus on wrist with field jacket
Praesidus

Half dress and half field

Many men resort to one of two schools of thought. First, you need separate watches for your dress moments and your casual/work times. Others take the approach of getting one watch that can do it all, your every day. The Rec Spec is the perfect choice for the second school of thought. It is simple and minimalistic. It doesn’t have a lot of complications. Instead, it focuses on legibility and function. The option to swap out bands from your basic leather to your retro canvas lets you jump back and forth between the two.

“Personally, I love the Day-Date window and its vintage aesthetic,” Kumar said about his favorite thing about the watch. “It really is what sets this watch apart from the usual field watches. It also serves to highlight the original nature of this watch as a dress watch before it got used by MACV-SOG and turned into a de facto field watch.” This is truly one of the greatest watches inspired by the military.

This watch was used by some of America’s toughest men, and now it can accompany you on some of your most difficult times or some of your most momentous occasions. While the first 100 sold out in less than a day, you can sign up on the website to know when more hit the market. Rest assured, more are on the way this fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A by Samuel Ross watch is an intricate masterpiece
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A will be your new favorite watch
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A

In the world of haute horlogerie, where craftsmanship meets innovation, there exists a timepiece that transcends the ordinary. The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A by Samuel Ross is not just a watch; it's an intricate masterpiece -- a fusion of creativity and engineering that demands our attention. As we delve into the fascinating world of Hublot watches, let's explore what makes this timepiece a true standout in watches for men.

Before we dive into the specifics of the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A, it's essential to acknowledge Hublot's legacy. Hublot, a Swiss luxury watchmaker founded in 1980, has consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking. The brand is renowned for its innovative designs and unmatched craftsmanship, making it a symbol of luxury and precision. The Hublot Big Bang series, in particular, has been a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence.
Size matters, and so does style
At first glance, what strikes you about the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A is its size. With a bold 44 mm case, it makes a powerful statement on your wrist. This watch isn't for the faint of heart; it's a declaration of confidence and style. The shiny micro-blasted titanium case and bezel give it a futuristic and edgy appeal that's hard to ignore. The shimmer of the titanium is reminiscent of a sleek sports car, and wearing this timepiece is like strapping a piece of automotive elegance to your wrist.

Read more
The ultimate EDC upgrade: Trade in your bifold wallet for these minimalist men’s wallets
Ditch the billfold and simplify your life with these easy to use wallets
Groove Life Wallet in man's hand

Your life has been infinitely simplified by technology. Electronic banking has made it easier to purchase goods and services without needing to carry along big stacks of cash in your pocket. The development of smartphones has enabled us to possess pictures of our loved ones everywhere we go, and coupons and gift cards can now be accessed in the form of barcodes on websites and apps. These developments also made the traditional bi-fold or tri-fold wallets obsolete, changing the way we accessorize. We no longer needed to carry cash, photos, and gift cards with us. Instead, we simply need to carry an ID and a debit and/or credit card. Luckily for us, the EDC world now features minimalist wallets.

Men's wallets are now changing with time, and we carry slim and simple wallets that carry 2-5 cards and our driver's license so that we always have what we need and never have to be burdened with the big wallet problem. Another massive benefit to this style of wallet is that they are designed for the front pocket, making them harder to steal and better for your posture. Do you remember sitting on a massive wallet on one side of your body? Never again. Like all industries, the everyday carry minimalist wallets are all over the place, so we have rounded up our favorites.

Read more
The North Face jackets are heavily discounted today — from $42
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.

There are some fantastic The North Face jacket deals going on at the moment with hoodies and jackets available from just $42. If you're looking for a new jacket, this is a great place to start. There are a few different options so the best thing to do is to tap the button below to see what's out there. To help you in the buying process, we've also picked out some highlights below. All of these deals are likely to end soon so check them out fast.

What to shop for in The North Face jackets sale
The North Face makes some of the best jackets to keep you warm yet stylish. One highlight is the men's High Pile Nuptse Jacket for $175 reduced from $350. It has a relaxed fit and offers Heatseeker Eco insulation along with 600-fill down and a 100% recycled high-pile fleece so it's incredibly soft. With a stowable hood, secure-zip hand pockets and an internal pocket, there's plenty of storage here. It promises to be warm even during wet weather.

Read more