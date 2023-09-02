 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Timex watches don’t usually cost $1,000, but their latest does, and you might actually want to buy it

A $1,000 Timex? You read that right

Mark McKee
By
Giorgio Galli S2 Automatic 38mm Timex
Courtesy of Timex / Timex

The secret to success in a brand is identity. When you become known for something, you are never without a customer base that knows where to go to get your very specific identifier. For Timex, it has been a simple phrase that permeated our culture’s collective memory. They “take a lick and keep on ticking.” The rugged and durable reputation they gained from that phrase is one that became attractive to those who weren’t sitting behind a desk but rather experiencing the world and protecting it. They have even become one of the go-to brands for tactical watches as well. But now, Timex watches are moving into a whole new world, luxury timepieces in the thousand-dollar range.

Timex Group’s global creative director, Giorgio Galli, just dropped his newest addition to his self-named line for the watchmaker: A Swiss-made masterpiece called the S2. It takes the design of its predecessor, the S1, and takes it further into the luxurious market of other Swiss-made watches. While the S1 was already carrying the company’s most expensive line at just under $500, the S2 doubles the price it is fetching with a price that is almost reaching a four-digit number. A first for a Timex watch. But will the world respond to their approach? Will the everyday man, the soldier, the lawman, the fireman, or the construction worker who wears Timex watches get a $ 1,000 watch? Will the luxury collector give it its due?

Recommended Videos

For context, when Timex debuted the S1, it was also at a higher price than the typical Timex watch — and that worked out pretty well for the brand. This Swiss-made watch could easily do the same.

Related
Giorgio Galli S2 Automatic 38mm Timex on wrist
Courtesy of Timex / Timex

Rich minimalism and luxury for everyone

For the Timex faithful, your brand will still stay the same. They aren’t going to move into the luxury brand segment exclusively, but they are expanding to reach everyone and provide a piece that bridges the gap between the two crowds. 

Luxury watches, especially Swiss-made ones, easily can run you in the thousands of dollars, making them unreachable for most crowds. Many people who buy those watches rarely look at Timex watches to find something new and unique. The S2 may bridge the two demographics the watch world has been waiting for. Regardless of your budget, the strikingly minimalist design combined with the quality craftsmanship will likely make you want to spend the money on the S2. Timex may have just found its game-changer in the watch industry: A luxurious investment that “takes a lick and keeps on ticking.” Sign us up. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
The Best Men’s Watch Gift Guide, From $10 to $1,000
tacs watches profile featured image 1

Gifting a timepiece is never an easy task, especially when watches can range from under $20 to the cost of home in the hills with a view. When choosing a watch, it's important to take into account not only the recipient's style, but also their hobbies. If they like to travel, then a travel-style watch would suit them best — while perhaps a dive watch would best suit someone who frequents the ocean. To help you narrow down your search, we've selected some of our favorites watches, from a modest $10 to a pricey yet attainable $1,430.
Lesser-Known Watch Brands
You may not have heard of these brands, but these watches still represent some of the best options that will last a lifetime and won't break the bank.
Damasko DS30

If you haven’t heard of Damasko, that’s understandable, because this German brand flies below the radar with its in-house hardened steel cases that are ready to take all the abuse you throw at them without showing a scratch.

Read more
Smartwool, Icebreaker, and more: Our top picks for lightweight, summer-ready merino wool clothing for men
Merino wool can keep you cool in any kind of weather
Man at the top of a mountain wearing a Merino wool sweater

While the changing weather and varying temperatures can present challenges, you don't have to compromise on your style, as we've got the perfect solution to keep you looking sharp and feeling comfortable year-round. We're bringing you the crème de la crème of merino wool clothing from renowned brands like Smartwool, TREW, Icebreaker, Outdoor Vitals, and more. From lightweight tees that feel like a second skin to shorts that offer unrestricted movement, we've curated a collection that's tailor-made for the modern man.

This summer you can sip a drink by the pool while sporting a merino wool polo that effortlessly combines style and functionality. The moisture-wicking properties keep those embarrassing sweat stains at bay, and the natural odor resistance ensures you stay as fresh as a summer breeze. You can easily slip into these for a laid-back evening grabbing a drink with friends or while you tackle the daily grind without feeling uncomfortable, regardless of the weather outside.

Read more
6 great reasons to have a ‘dumb’ watch in 2023
Ditch the smartwatch and go old-school with a dumbed down watch this year
Patek Philippe watch face

The 1970s brought us the digital watch, followed by the calculator watch, and eventually led us through the smartphone era to the smartwatch. They can do virtually everything. From helping us keep an eye on our blood pressure and sleep patterns to talking to friends like Dick Tracy, smartwatches are the tool of the future. 

Of course, that doesn't mean you need to always jump on the bandwagon. While it can help you fulfill your deepest Dick Tracy fantasy to speak into your watch, you can capture a wristwatch's original purpose if you ditch it. Here are some reasons you should put your smartwatch in the drawer and dumb it down for a "dumb" watch this year.
You like the style and design of a "dumb" watch
At the end of the day, smartwatches are about function over fashion. Apple watches come in particular styles and colors, focusing more on helping you reach your fitness goals than completing your ensemble with the best-looking timepiece. The number one reason to dumb your watch down this year is to focus on style more than function.

Read more