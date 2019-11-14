The Best Men’s Watch Gift Guide, From $10 to $1,000

Gifting a timepiece is never an easy task, especially when watches can range from under $20 to the cost of home in the hills with a view. When choosing a watch, it’s important to take into account not only the recipient’s style, but also their hobbies. If they like to travel, then a travel-style watch would suit them best — while perhaps a dive watch would best suit someone who frequents the ocean. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve selected some of our favorites watches, from a modest $10 to a pricey yet attainable $1,430.

Lesser-Known Watch Brands

You may not have heard of these brands, but these watches still represent some of the best options that will last a lifetime and won’t break the bank.

Damasko DS30

If you haven’t heard of Damasko, that’s understandable, because this German brand flies below the radar with its in-house hardened steel cases that are ready to take all the abuse you throw at them without showing a scratch.

Size: 39mm

39mm Movement: ETA 2824-2 Elabore

ETA 2824-2 Elabore Strap: Leather

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Mechanical

You really can’t hurt an I.N.O.X. watch, and Victorinox has proven that by running these things through such rigorous tests that the online videos of the abuse are as entertaining as they are ridiculous.

Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: ETA 2824-2

ETA 2824-2 Strap: Stainless steel

Dive Watches

Whether you are diving deep into the ocean or simply doing a backflip off a diving board into your swimming pool, dive watches are, of course, for those who love being in the water.

Bulova Devil Diver Oceanographer

With a Satanic depth rating of 666 feet, the Oceanographer is one of Bulova’s vintage-inspired watches that continue to lure its wearers to the depths.

Size: 44mm

44mm Movement: Sellita SW 220

Sellita SW 220 Strap: Steel

Travel Watches

Travel watches can tell you which time zone you are in while staying classy enough to go from a business meeting to a local bar, providing durability and style in equal measure.

Farer Oxley GMT

British styling and Swiss accuracy make for one serious automatic GMT that’s as versatile as it is useful when globetrotting.

Size: 39mm

39mm Movement: ETA 2893-2 ‘Top Grade’

ETA 2893-2 ‘Top Grade’ Strap: Leather

Active Watches

The following watches are ready to provide your biometrics at a glance in real time and many will offer up intensive data plots for ultra-geeky post-workout analysis.

Casio G-SHOCK GBD800UC-3

No more excuses — the deep functions of this newly styled G-SHOCK will tell you everything you need to know about your workout, and when you’re done you can check out detailed graphs on your smartphone via the Bluetooth connection.

Size: 54mm

54mm Movement: Quartz

Quartz Strap: Polyresin

Montblanc Summit 2 Titanium Sports Edition

Giving the Apple Watch a run for its money, Montblanc’s Summit 2 smartwatch will release you from the herd mentality and set you free from grabbing your attention-hungry smartphone every two seconds.

Size: 42mm

42mm Movement: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Strap: Rubber

Suunto Traverse Sapphire Black

With GPS and GLONASS capabilities, these watches excel at keeping you on track when you’re off the grid, providing navigational data that’ll make sure you don’t get lost or lose track of your vertical achievements.

Size: 50mm

50mm Movement: N/A

N/A Strap: Silicone

Inexpensive Watches

Not every watch needs to be overpriced. These inexpensive options make great gifts for the man who may not have a specific style or purpose for a watch outside of telling time.

Timex x Todd Snyder Military-Inspired Fabric Strap Watch

This classic field watch comes in a perfect size and a price that’ll make you want to grab a few in the different handsome colorways.

Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Quartz analog

Quartz analog Strap: Textile NATO

Spinnaker Cahill SP-5033-01

Few folks will recognize that this design was inspired by a rare and lovely Breguet dive watch from the 1960s but the cues are all there, making for a fine vintage-inspired diver with fantastic specs.

Size: 43mm

43mm Movement: Miyota 21 automatic

Miyota 21 automatic Strap: Leather

Casio F-91W Digital Watch

This classically styled Casio at this price is flagrantly reminding us of the glory days of digital watches — price, size, style, and all.

Size: 39.5mm

39.5mm Movement : Quartz movement

: Quartz movement Strap: Leather

Seiko Recraft Series Watch

Seiko brings heavy value with this mid-century inspired beauty that’ll cruise its way through all seven days of the week without flinching.

Size: 39.5mm

39.5mm Movement: Seiko automatic

Seiko automatic Strap: Leather

Swatch System 51 Mechanical Watch

When Swatch released the System 51 auto-winding mechanical watches, the watch world took note under the pretense that it was an elegant and clever mechanical device, but the real reason watch nerds were so obviously psyched was that the System 51 made them smile.

Size: 42mm

42mm Movement: Swatch Sistem 51

Swatch Sistem 51 Strap: Plastic

