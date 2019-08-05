Popular Categories

The Best Casio Watches For Every Occasion

Bryan Holt
By

Today’s market for watches is tough to navigate if you don’t know what you’re looking for. The best way to find yourself a cost-effective, stylish, and stout watch is to pick a brand that is well respected and has a track record that suits your personality. Casio offers models that suit any way of life, from the outdoor enthusiast to the humble businessman.

While it might not offer the same high-class grandeur of Rolex or Vacheron Constantin, Casio has been manufacturing timeless timepieces that work with any setting or fashion ensemble with an attention to durable protection that is unmatched. The Japanese-based time-tellers are known for their high-quality construction, along with unique and robust innovation for lifestyle configuration. The Casio watch collection features 10 different styles and a heap of collaborations, ensuring an optimal option for everyone.

Casio just offers too many other appealing options as well. Without further adieu, here are the best Casio watches for men.

G-Shock

GA710G-1A4
GA710G-1A4

With its overall flexibility and staunch durability, it’s safe to say that everyone loves a Casio G-Shock timepiece. Not only does the GA710B-1A4 style boast all the toughness you desire, the black and rose gold colorway makes for an undeniably stunning accessory. Features include a stopwatch, alarm, and countdown timer, so you can flaunt your watch’s functionality and style from the boardroom to the soccer pitch.

DW5600HDR-1
DW5600HDR-1

This watch is for the streetwear extraordinaire or someone who appreciates a little color in their accessories. This Casio G-Shock series was made in collaboration with The Hundreds, one of the fashion world’s most recognized and longest running streetwear brands. It’s a simple design that easily conveys the collaboration, boasting The Hundreds’ iconic bright red and yellow stripes to contrast with the refined matte gray band. It includes all of G-Shock’s protection qualities, too, along with 200-meter water resistance, shock resistance, luminescent backlighting, a flash alert system, and more.

GBD800UC-5
GBD800UC-5

Casio’s newest member to its sports performance lineup is a digital design that maximizes both your fashion appeal and performance with three neutral yet bold colors and a heap of smartphone connection capabilities. With the G-Shock phone app, this watch provides accessibility to your daily health and fitness data, as well as all the durability you look for from a G-Shock model.

Classic

FT500WC-5BV
FT500WC-5BV

We normally don’t head down the totem pole of pricing for watches, and that’s simply because we appreciate longevity and taste. However, if you need a simple time-telling companion that’s inexpensive but able to complement the majority of wardrobes, this timepiece from the Casio Classic series boasts a vintage feel, offered in three neutral colorways, features a date display and cloth band, and provides a vision-enhancing LED light.

MTPS120L-3AV
MTPS120L-3AV

The Classic series hosts a heap of fairly inexpensive but appealing options. This model is a midline luxury choice with a silhouette that’s perfect for casual workdays or trips outside. Features include a solar-powered battery, a day and date display, and a stunning mineral glass dial.

MTPSW300L-2AV
MTPSW300L-2AV

This timeless style is surprisingly cheap, considering we would recommend the design for a classic and refined man. It’s noticeably simple, yet it still gives off a polished feeling via a genuine leather strap. The watch also dons a beautiful navy blue dial, a stainless steel case, and a mechanical sweeping secondhand.

Pro-Trek

WSD-F30-RG
WSD-F30-RG

This puppy is a suitable option for the adventurers and backpackers of the group, specifically more advanced explorers and climbers. Why? Well, the timepiece allows you to download maps of an area or region, supplying you with GPS direction even when you’re deep in the forest with no internet connection. It’s built with a military-standard 50 meters of water resistance to help stand up to any watery obstacle on your trip.

EF305-1AV
EF305-1AV

Of course, we had to include another super affordable option for those who may want to add an accessory to their ensemble when dressing up but really aren’t looking to shell out too much on a watch. This design is timeless and versatile, sporting a sophisticated yet simple silver and black colorway and a multi-dial display to match.

Edifice

EQB501XBL-2A
EQB501XBL-2A

This is an option that is perfect for enhancing your appearance whether you’re dressed for business, the basketball court, or the butcher shop. The flexibility in function and style is reflected in the price, hosting smartphone linking capabilities for accurate time telling, and boasts a beautiful dark blue dial and accented brown leather band, which also is best suited for transitioning from casual to active moments.

If you don’t see what you like, check out our guide to the best watches under $200, under $500 and under $1,000. We’ve also got picks for the best smartwatches, dive watches, field watches, tactical watches, skeleton watches, and more.

