Look great at an affordable price

There are watch brands we have known since our early days of caring about what we wear. Of course, there are the luxury watch brands like Rolex, Omega, Tudor, and IWC that we always look at as goal watches, and then there are the ones we can run out and buy today without a lot of thought as to what it will do to our mortgage. Fossil watches have been the mainstay in what we wear from high school on due to their ability to keep up with the style and maintain the accessibility we need.

A Fossil watch is still one of the best affordable timepieces you can find, but selecting the right one can be challenging. Although many include similar specifications, the best Fossil watches for men are offered in an array of designs that don different watch casings, separate strap materials, specific functions for different lifestyles, and so on.

Is Fossil a good watch brand?

If you’re not familiar with Fossil, the brand vends everything from watches and bags to jewelry and accessories for people from all walks of life. Those who are accustomed will tell you Fossil got its start and expanded its reach through its ability to assemble fashionable watches with a retro look. Thankfully, nothing has changed.

When asking if any watch brand is a good brand, you have to look at the purpose and focus of your watch journey. Rolex, Breitling, and others are great brands, but they are also goals to reach for. Fossil is a stellar introduction to the watch game due to its combination of quality and affordability. This is a great brand to start with when learning about horology. We dug into the collection — these are the best Fossil watches for men based on function and style.

Best watch for daily wear: Fossil Everett Three-Hand Date Stainless Steel Watch

The excellent thing about Fossil watches is that the iconic brand offers up so much by way of versatility and reliable style. Take the humble, hard-working stainless steel watch. The silhouette itself is beloved by everyone from James Bond to Steve McQueen, but you needn’t blow your budget in the process: You can get an affordable stainless steel watch from Fossil right now.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 42mm

Strap material: Stainless steel

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best watch for outdoor adventures: Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch

The question of a classic “dumb watch” versus the new breed of smartwatch is one that will likely rage until the end of time. Fossil figured out that you shouldn’t have to choose. This hybrid gives you the ruggedness and easy legibility of the former while also providing the metrics of your body while exploring the outdoors.

Details:

Platform: Machine Gen 6

Case size: 45mm

Strap material: Silicone

Water resistance: 3 ATM

Best leather watch: Fossil Neutra Moonphase Multifunction LiteHide

When looking for a number one, everyday leather watch, basic and multi-functional is the best bet. The moonphase feature is a classic and timeless look, and the date and day dials make this watch attractive and versatile to wear with anything from your suit and tie to your t-shirt and jeans.

Details:

Movement type: Multifunction

Case size: 42mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best watch for the tech geek: Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch

Smartwatches are all the rage, and for good reason. We have never been more in touch with our health than we are now, and the Gen 6 Wellness makes it even easier with Wear OS by Google. The tech head will love the bells and whistles, while the chronophile will love the sleek look

Details:

Platform: Gen 6 Wellness

Case size: 42mm

Strap material: Silicone

Water resistance: 3 ATM

Best watch for retro style: Fossil Carraway Three-Hand Leather Watch

There is something so effortlessly classy about the rectangular watch face. While it may look simple, it harkens back to a time when Mad Men ran the professional life and mafia dons ran the underworld. Adding to the nostalgic retro style is the option for a gold face with a Croco leather band.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 30mm

Strap material: Croco leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best watch for urban exploration: Fossil Townsman Chronograph Amber Leather Watch

The Townsman line of watches from Fossil toes the line quite nicely between refined style and functionality, which is crucial. After all, your watch has got to be legible and accurate as well as crisply designed. The Townsman Chronograph checks all the right boxes in that regard. Wear it with a lightweight navy cotton blazer, a crisp oxford shirt, and tan chinos for spring business casual style.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz chronograph

Case size: 44mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best classic-yet-modern watch: Fossil Townsman Automatic Dark Brown Leather Watch

Another Townsman watch, and with good reason. We believe this silhouette takes the cake for the best-looking choice among the best Fossil watches, flaunting a polished vintage appearance highlighted by a black case with an amber crystal lens, Roman numeral markings, and a visible skeleton dial. No matter where you are, this timepiece will conform with confidence.

Details:

Movement type: Mechanical automatic

Case size: 44mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best minimal watch: Fossil The Minimalist Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch

This minimalistic timepiece is one of our favorite Fossil watches for a few reasons. First, the watch dons a vintage refined style that looks great dressed up or down, and you get to choose from 17 different colorways for added personalization. It also features a simple three-hand watch face and a slim case design that fits comfortably on the wrist. If you’re looking for an everyday watch, this should be on your radar.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 44mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best dress watch: Fossil Neutra Chronograph Brown Leather Watch

Sharp, slick style is the name of the game with this handsome and refined brown leather chronograph from Fossil. Wear it with a breezy polo and linen trousers for dressy spring style, and rest easy knowing that it’s giving you plenty of style points for an excellent price. Can’t go wrong with one of the best watches for men at a standout price point, to say the least.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz chronograph

Case size: 44mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Best field watch: Defender Solar-Powered Luggage

Field watches are made for exploration. They don’t want to be behind a desk or trapped in a cubicle. They want fortune and glory (gratuitous Indiana Jones reference). The best field watches are light, easy to wear, and feature large faces with legible numbers. This one also happens to be solar-powered, needing only the sun to remain functional for as long as it takes to find the Temple of Doom.

Details:

Movement type: Solar

Case size: 46mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 10 ATM

Best tactical watch: Nate Chronograph

Soldiers, cops, firefighters, and general badasses love a good tactical watch. While there are some that feel the need for a full-on military version from Luminox or MTM, others can forgo the $1500 price tag and opt for Fossil’s Nate Chronograph. With a sturdy and rugged casing, large dial, and optional silicone band, it will hold up fairly well in its own right.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz Chronograph

Case size: 50mm

Strap material: Silicon

Water resistance: 10 ATM

For the eccentric: Everett Three-Hand Dragon watch

Sometimes a man just wants to make a statement. Whether that is adhering to all the latest fashion trends or wearing something loud and proud, some men love being the center of attention. This lunar year-inspired beauty from Fossil will have you attracting the right zodiacs while looking great at the same time.

Details:

Movement type: Quartz

Case size: 42mm

Strap material: Silicon

Water resistance: 5 ATM

For the lover of the deep: Fossil Blue GMT

The best dive watches were created to take us from the safety of land to the treacherously beautiful deep-sea environments. With 100-meter depth capabilities and a rotating bezel, this watch will stand up next to the best Rolex watches and iconic Omega watches made for swimming with the sharks.

Details:

Movement type: GMT

Case size: 46mm

Strap material: Silicon

Water resistance: 10 ATM

For the novelty lover: Disney Limited Edition

Novelty items are a tricky prospect when it comes to style. For every 007 edition Omega Seamaster, there is a piano tie. For every pair of Air Jordans, there is a Goofy t-shirt. This limited edition Disney watch is a great way to showcase your fandom without looking immature. There is also something classic and fun about a novelty watch that avoids the stigma of the rest.

Details:

Movement type: Automatic

Case size: 40mm

Strap material: Leather

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Fossil watches are some of the best on the market and will always be a great choice for anyone looking to start their watch journey or to keep it going in an affordable way. Choose any of our favorites above, and you will never be late to a party or out of style when you get there.

