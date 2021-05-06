The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A casual watch is the kind of timepiece that pairs excellently with all your outfits — it’s the kind of accessory that becomes so trusted that, without even thinking, you reach to put it on every morning.

Related Guides

In general, a good casual watch has a couple of characteristics that will separate it from higher-end watches. The first is that a casual watch typically works better as an automatic versus a mechanical — they’re meant to take some beatings after all. Second, they shouldn’t be considered luxury items. A snakeskin watch strap won’t work, nor will a gaudy twenty-thousand dollar wrist weight. At the end of the day, a casual watch will definitely serve some good looks, but mainly it’ll be there to tell you the time no matter what you’re up to. Here are some choice picks from yours truly.

Best Stainless Steel Watch: MVMT Astro Blue

In what originally started as a company only that only offered a couple of sleek watch silhouettes, MVMT has built itself into a full-blown watch and accessory powerhouse. This Astro Blue model is a bold 47mm chronograph that’s inspired by 1960’s auto culture. We were sold at the combination of polished steel and cobalt blue—a very muscle car type of feel now that we think about it.

Best Overall Design: Baume 35mm Stainless Steel and Cork Watch

Baume truly showcases their talent in design with the 35mm timepiece. Usually, we’d shy away if we heard about a “purple watch” but Baume uses the color in such a way that makes the piece desirable in the highest sense. Featuring a natural cork strap that feels light and cool on the wrist too.

Most Durable Watch: G-Shock GD350-1C

G-Shock is known for making some of the most durable watches out there. Water-resistant up to 200M with a battery life of 5 years, the GD350 also adds a vibration alarm, an auto light illumination when turned to your face, and a countdown timer button. For those who love a watch packed with features, this fits the bill.

Most Affordable Watch: Timex Men’s Easy Reader Leather Strap

Reminiscent of the style of watch your grandfather wore while reading The Stoics in his study, this Timex is a timeless piece with easy-to-read numerals. Plus, it’s blissfully affordable.

Best Sport-Inspired Watch: Tissot Men’s Swiss Automatic T-Sport V8

Tissot produces an excellent Swiss watch. This Sport V8 is a casually debonair design that fuses together the best features of a high-quality watch with an opportunity for everyday wear. Act fast, because this is a luxury watch you can get for a friendly price.

Other Great Casual Watches

Fossil Men’s Minimalist Stainless Steel Slim

Another awesome watch that won’t break the bank, Fossil is known for producing durable pieces with subtle — yet tasteful — designs. The Minimalist sports a 44MM case size and is water-resistant to 30m.

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm Seiko has offered tried and true watches for well over 130 years now, and it’s safe to say they’re the kings at creating affordable, classic dive designs. This piece features luminous markers, a sleek green bezel, and a day/date window.

Nixon Sentry Leather Watch

Nixon watch wearers are loyal to the brand, and rightfully so. Their timepieces are great at invoking a cool, laid-back feel to a modern wardrobe and can be worn with everything from a suit to casual wear. This Sentry timepiece features fresh leather and a waterproof rating of 100 meters.

Editors' Recommendations