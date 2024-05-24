Timex partners with The James Brand for automatic GMT

With websites like Temu and Shein taking over the world, it’s rare to find products that are high-quality but also affordable. That sentiment is no truer than in the watch industry, and some brands have managed to achieve that balance in an exceptional way. When brands like The James Brand and Timex collaborate, the outcome is impressive to witness.

This week marked the release of the fourth collaboration between The James Brand and Timex. The first was in 2021, which was a 41mm titanium Expedition North that rose to the top of the ranks incredibly quickly, followed by a white-dial version in 2022. In 2023, they released the digital Ironman, and now they’ve released the limited edition titanium GMT. Finally! We’ve been waiting for this. The new James Brand x Timex Automatic GMT was designed by Timex Chief Creative Director Giorgio Galli along with The James Brand team.

The James Brand x Timex Automatic GMT

This new automatic GMT has a 41mm barrel-shaped case made from grade 5 titanium, so it’s basically Ironman (the character, not the watch). It’s 11.5mm thick. It features a one-way rotating bezel, and as you’ve seen from the name, it has a 24-hour GMT scale. The front is protected with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and there is a sapphire window on the back in which you can see The James Brand logo.

Moving on to the matte black dial, The James Brand x Timex Automatic GMT has 4 hands with bar markers at every hour except at 3 o’clock, where a date display can be seen. Logos from both brands are featured on the dial, along with The James Brand’s noticeable lime green hand, with the color also showing up on the bezel pip and crown fill-in. The hour markers and hands are also enhanced with this bright green color as well as green Super-Luminiva C1 lume, giving it that “glow in the dark” appearance, even in the light.

Technical specifications

If you’re a watch enthusiast for more than the aesthetics, stay tuned. Powering The James Brand x Timex Automatic GMT is the Miyota 9075 automatic GMT movement, which was introduced fairly recently. It features 24 jewels and a 42-hour power reserve. On top of that, this movement makes the watch a “true GMT,” which means the local hour hand can be adjusted independently while traveling without stopping the movement. The crown can be screwed in really well, which will keep dirt and moisture out while giving the watch a water resistance of 200 meters.

Price and where to buy it

All in all, The James Brand x Timex Automatic GMT was designed to be light and comfortable for everyday wear but still with a stylish edge (just like the brands themselves). It’s available for $749 at and . Furthermore, if you shop on The James Brand website, you can get the watch along with the Chapter 2 titanium knife and a Burwell titanium pen as a 3-piece gift set, which costs $1,299.

