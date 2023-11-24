The James Brand's latest collab involves a hatchet

The James Brand is well-known for its sleek pocket knives and minimalist multitools. This Black Friday, they’re breaking new ground, unveiling a collaboration that might just be the coolest ever. It’s a pleasant surprise to us that The James Brand has teamed up with Adler, a renowned German hatchet and axe maker, for their newest collaboration. And no, you read that right—it’s not your typical pocket-friendly gear.

The James Brand reveals a new everyday carry hatchet for their lineup

Set to launch just in time for Black Friday, The James Brand and Adler are introducing the TJB x Adler hatchet. Crafted with precision, this collaboration embodies the ethos of both brands — a commitment to quality, functionality, and timeless design. Priced at $149, this hatchet features an American Hickory handle with a non-slip coating, offering a firm grip even in the most challenging conditions. The forged steel head, complemented by a protective sheath, ensures durability and sharpness, ready to tackle any task at hand.

If you’re thinking of gifting this baby to a friend or loved one, this hatchet nestles within a stunning wooden box which is perfect for gifting and secure storage.

The TJB x Adler hatchet might not fit in your pocket, but it’s the perfect companion for those bold enough to explore beyond the ordinary. If you want to get your hands on this beautiful hatchet this holiday season, The James Brand has a real treat for its North American patrons: free shipping for orders surpassing $150 USD ($200 CAD). This marker will be pretty easy to hit once the TJB x Adler hatchet is in your cart.

If you’re looking to do a lot more of your holiday shopping at TJB, you’re in luck. For orders exceeding $300, North American customers can also receive the TJB Titanium Bottle Opener (valued at $99) while supplies last. These incentives definitely sweeten the deal for those eyeing the hatchet or other exceptional gear from The James Brand’s collection.

We’re really looking forward to seeing how this hatchet sizes up to competitive brands.

