Need some color in your footwear? ASICS’ new collab has you covered

While many athletic shoes tend to remain neutral and sleek for a versatile look, ASICS’ latest collaboration proves that even your running gear can use a hint of color. In their 7th year of partnership, ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov are proving it’s still possible to amaze with each release. In their newest collaborative sneaker, the duo has avoided neutral and minimalist for a bold pair of sneakers that bring the spring season to your wardrobe. Available in four color combinations, each colorway includes bold accents for an exciting twist on the design. Made for those wanting a maximalist approach to their athletic gear, this collaboration proves that every wardrobe deserves more color.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14

Using the Gel-DS Trainer 14 as a base for the design, Kiko Kostadinov has reimaged the sneaker to feature new statement accents and touches. Donning an asymmetric upper construction, the sneaker is made with synthetic fiber uppers composed of mesh, woven, and ribbed finishings. A sleek midsole and TRUSSTIC support system give the design maximum cushion and stability. Also included in the design is a rearfoot GEL technology to improve impact absorption. Inspired by nature and the reclaiming of objects in natural landscapes, this bold new sneaker is the perfect way to add some excitement to your athletic wear. The sneaker is available via ASICS’ website for $140 in all four colorways. Remixed for more versatility and cushion, the latest collaborative sneaker from this duo continues to showcase how a successful partnership can garner exciting designs every time.

Shop Now