 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Need some color in your footwear? ASICS’ new collab has you covered

ASICS releases new sneaker

By
brown and accented ASICS sneaker
ASICS / ASICS

While many athletic shoes tend to remain neutral and sleek for a versatile look, ASICS’ latest collaboration proves that even your running gear can use a hint of color. In their 7th year of partnership, ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov are proving it’s still possible to amaze with each release. In their newest collaborative sneaker, the duo has avoided neutral and minimalist for a bold pair of sneakers that bring the spring season to your wardrobe. Available in four color combinations, each colorway includes bold accents for an exciting twist on the design. Made for those wanting a maximalist approach to their athletic gear, this collaboration proves that every wardrobe deserves more color. 

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14

green and yellow ASICS sneaker
ASICS / ASICS

Using the Gel-DS Trainer 14 as a base for the design, Kiko Kostadinov has reimaged the sneaker to feature new statement accents and touches. Donning an asymmetric upper construction, the sneaker is made with synthetic fiber uppers composed of mesh, woven, and ribbed finishings. A sleek midsole and TRUSSTIC support system give the design maximum cushion and stability. Also included in the design is a rearfoot GEL technology to improve impact absorption. Inspired by nature and the reclaiming of objects in natural landscapes, this bold new sneaker is the perfect way to add some excitement to your athletic wear. The sneaker is available via ASICS’ website for $140 in all four colorways. Remixed for more versatility and cushion, the latest collaborative sneaker from this duo continues to showcase how a successful partnership can garner exciting designs every time. 

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
ASICS refreshes its iconic silhouette with two new designs
ASICS releases two new colorways
blue ASICS sneakers product photo

Although the year has barely begun, ASICS is already working hard to create bold new sneakers. To celebrate the new year, the athletic brand is reaching into the archives to create a refreshed new version perfect for the modern era. With two new colorways, ASICS is relaunching a previous design beloved for its performance features. ASICS is no stranger to creating bold yet quality designs and now they’re dipping its toes in the retro sneaker revival trend. After a year of non-stop collaborations with other brands and designs, the brand is stepping forward with a colorful start to the year. 
Reintroducing the ASICS Gel-Kayano 20

Now available in two new colorways, the famed ASICS Gel-Kayano 20 is getting a much-needed upgrade. First released in 2013, the Gel-Kayano 20 is a true 2000s sneaker with all of the chunky and intricate technical details that entails. The two new hues include a vibrant Neptune Blue and Black made with blue uppers, overlays, midsole, and outsoles. Light green accents are added to the midsole for a refreshing pop of color. 

Read more
Nike expands its outdoor footwear with a new trail-ready sneaker
Nike releases hiking sneaker
close up on shoe laces and tongue

Although many are still turning to their winter boots for the best footwear protection, Nike is already looking toward the future with their latest release. Expanding on their growing hiking-inspired collection, Nike is taking inspiration from one of their famed 90s silhouettes for a modern refresh. While the trails might not be ready yet for hiking, the new drop from the athletic company will have you planning all future outdoor adventures. A practical yet stylish pair, these sneakers are a firm example of how far Nike’s outdoor footwear collection has come and what it has planned for the future. 
Nike’s ACG Air Exploraid ‘Mowabb’

 

Read more
Asics, atmos try to bring back this bright feature in a new sneaker release
atmos, ASICS release new sneaker
overhead view of black and grey sneakers

After a year of incredible collaborations, atmos and ASICS are finishing the year with their brightest sneaker yet. Looking to tap into a popular childhood sneaker feature, their newest drop is all about a unique shoe, unlike anything they’ve released this year. Ushering in their fifth collaboration of the year, the latest sneaker follows suit with innovation and one-of-a-kind details you won’t find elsewhere. Coupled with Asics’ performance technology, the newest sneaker is crafted with everything you need to start the new year with a statement. 
atmos x ASICS GT-2160 “Tapetum”

Crafted with black mesh uppers and silver overlays, ASICS and atmos’ newest sneaker is the brightest and sleekest design from the pair yet. Using reflective 3M detailing, the new ‘Tapetum’ sneaker is all about creating a ‘glow-in-the-dark’ inspired effect in low light. Inside the sneaker is a camo-patterned insole in grey and black for a stealth look. Completing the look is a black foam midsole for extra comfort and cushion. The collaborative’s name comes from the inspiration behind the design, the reflective tapetum lucidum layer you see in animal eyes. 

Read more