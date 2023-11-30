 Skip to main content
Legendary outdoor brands Ball & Buck and Luminox combine for the ultimate field watch

This Luminox, Ball & Buck field watch collab is amazing

Mark McKee
By
Luminox on wrist
Men are explorers and adventurers at heart. We like to discover the furthest reaches of the Earth, dive to the deepest depths of the oceans, and fly to the highest points. Of course, we can’t do any of that without the tools of the trade, and watches have become one of the best tools in any industry. Field watches have become the go-to for any land-bound explorer or any man thirsting for adventure. Ball and Buck has been a staple in men’s adventure for a decade and a half and has now collaborated with military and industry specialists Luminox to bring you a once-in-a-lifetime watch. Perfect for the outdoor and adventure enthusiasts.

Mark Bollman, Founder of Ball and Buck, commented on the collaboration: “As a company that’s synonymous with the rigors of special warfare deployments, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Luminox and to infuse Ball and Buck’s signature style into their performance platform. As a brand dedicated to only offering premium gear, this collaboration embodies all that we stand for – authenticity, durability, timeless style.”

Luminox Field watch held in hand
Ball and Buck continues its adventurous spirit

Since 2008, Ball and Buck has cared about little more than quality over quantity. They have provided the sporting gentleman with some of the best gear on the market, whether you are a hunter of the most elusive prey or an adventurer looking for the most exciting places on Earth. They continue their spirit of adventure by offering a one-of-a-kind piece for their first chronograph collaboration.

It offers a Swiss Automatic SELLITA SW220-1 HH5 movement and is encased in a stainless-steel pressure-sealed case that is individually tested to a depth of 200 meters. They added Ball and Buck’s staples in the orange flare on the second hand and a sporting silhouette on the face along with a camouflage backing.

Man tying boot with Luminox watch
Combining military and survival durability and sport

Luminox has been the choice for Navy Seals, The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), Lockheed Martin’s F-117 NighthawkTM stealth, and other jet fighter pilots, elite forces worldwide, and professional divers for years. It all started in 1992 when a Navy Seal was tasked with finding the perfect watch for night missions. After collaborating with Luminox, the brand developed a reputation for being the best. Even Bear Grylls wears one.

Ball and Buck chose Luminox as their partner for this watch due to the use of Luminox’s Light Technology which stays glowing without any solar charging for 25 years. That makes this the perfect watch for any outdoor enthusiast or anyone looking for adventure in every corner of the Earth. Ball and Buck offers 76 Limited Edition pieces priced at $1400 and a standard edition that saves you $200. So the next time you find adventure calling your name, you now have the perfect watch to accompany you.

