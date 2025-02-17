 Skip to main content
Garmin unlocks new levels of outdoor technology with the Tactix 8 watch

A new Garmin smartwatch for enhancing tactical performance

By
Garmin Tactix 8
Garmin Tactix 8 Garmin / Garmin

Garmin just rolled out a new watch that’s designed for different types of high-performance activities, such as trekking, hiking, and diving: the Tactix 8 watch.

Dan Bartel, the vice president of Garmin Global consumer sales, said, “Whether you train for a mission, or your mission is training, tactix 8’s premium design and innovative features like the new rucking and dive functionality make it the ultimate tactical GPS smartwatch on land, air or sea.”

It comes with two different case sizes—a 41 mm casing and a 47 mm casing. As a watch that was developed for different environments, this Garmin watch features a titanium casing that is built to endure.

Equipped with smart functionalities, this new watch tracks the weight of its users and provides insight into the energy required to navigate different places. So, if you are planning to go on a hike, this timepiece might give you an analysis of how your backpack weight might affect your trip.

And thanks to the advanced map, every navigational detail, from routes to topographical sections, is featured on the watch’s interface.

Such functionalities can be activated with voice commands. Since this timepiece is equipped with a speaker, it gives its users a hands-free experience—calls can be answered through the watch.

The battery performance is out of this world, and each watch has a unique battery rating. For starters, the 43 mm option has a battery that can run for 16 days. The 51 mm option, on the other hand, takes things to the next level with a battery that can power the watch for 48 days.

The Garmin Tactix 8 Smartwatch will be rolled out into the market on February 21st. It will be priced at $1,300.

