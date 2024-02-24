 Skip to main content
There’s a new Garmin watch that’s perfect for beginner runners

Garmin's Forerunner 165 is $200 less than the Forerunner 265

Tabitha Britt
If you’re a runner, or even if you’re not, investing in a reliable (and accurate) smartwatch could help you keep track of your progress and stay motivated to reach your fitness goals. But, these nifty little gadgets usually come with either a pretty high price tag or limited features — until now.

Meet the Garmin Forerunner 165. This new addition to Garmin’s Forerunner line is affordable and features advanced fitness metrics, wellness data, and built-in GPS tracking. Plus, it’s $200 less than the Forerunner 265 model.

Here’s everything we know about the Forerunner 165 so far.

The Forerunner 165 is available in two models: Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 165 Music

This week, Garmin announced the Forerunner 165 Series watch in two models: the Forerunner 165 ($249.99) and the Forerunner 165 Music ($299.99). Both models are designed for beginner runners and feature personalized adaptive training plans, health and fitness metrics, and a bright AMOLED display to see what’s going on at a glance.

“Whether you’re looking to complete your first 5K or set a new PR, the Forerunner 165 Series is here to help you through every step of your running journey,” Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, said in a press release.

Here are a few of our favorite features of the Forerunner 165 Series:

  • Morning reports: Every morning, you can set the Forerunner 165 to send you an overview of the previous night’s sleep and your training for the day ahead. You’ll also see HRV (heart rate variability) status and the weather forecast so you can plan your outdoor run accordingly.
  • Built-in courses: With the Garmin Connect app, you can create or find running courses tailored to your fitness level and goals.
  • Race training plans: If you’re getting ready for a big race, the Forerunner 165 can help you train with personalized adaptive training plans specific to your race distance and goal time.
  • Music storage: The Forerunner 165 Music lets you download songs and playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, so you can listen to your favorite tunes during your runs even if you don’t have your phone.
  • Audio prompts: The Forerunner 165 Music also has an audio prompts feature where you can follow guided workouts and hear performance alerts via Bluetooth headphones.

The Garmin 165 Forerunner smartwatches offer typical smartwatch features, including the ability to stay connected on-the-go with emails, texts, and notifications when paired with a compatible iPhone or Android device. Additionally, they come equipped with safety features that allow for an alert to be sent to pre-selected emergency contacts in case an incident is detected.

You can get the Forerunner 165 ($249.99) and the Forerunner 165 Music ($299.99) at select retailers and on the Garmin website.

Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
