Garmin's Forerunner 165 is $200 less than the Forerunner 265

If you’re a runner, or even if you’re not, investing in a reliable (and accurate) smartwatch could help you keep track of your progress and stay motivated to reach your fitness goals. But, these nifty little gadgets usually come with either a pretty high price tag or limited features — until now.

Meet the Garmin Forerunner 165. This new addition to Garmin’s Forerunner line is affordable and features advanced fitness metrics, wellness data, and built-in GPS tracking. Plus, it’s $200 less than the Forerunner 265 model.

Here’s everything we know about the Forerunner 165 so far.

The Forerunner 165 is available in two models: Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 165 Music

This week, Garmin announced the Forerunner 165 Series watch in two models: the Forerunner 165 ($249.99) and the Forerunner 165 Music ($299.99). Both models are designed for beginner runners and feature personalized adaptive training plans, health and fitness metrics, and a bright AMOLED display to see what’s going on at a glance.

“Whether you’re looking to complete your first 5K or set a new PR, the Forerunner 165 Series is here to help you through every step of your running journey,” Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, said in a press release.

Here are a few of our favorite features of the Forerunner 165 Series:

The Garmin 165 Forerunner smartwatches offer typical smartwatch features, including the ability to stay connected on-the-go with emails, texts, and notifications when paired with a compatible iPhone or Android device. Additionally, they come equipped with safety features that allow for an alert to be sent to pre-selected emergency contacts in case an incident is detected.

You can get the Forerunner 165 ($249.99) and the Forerunner 165 Music ($299.99) at select retailers and on the Garmin website.

