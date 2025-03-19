 Skip to main content
Luminox unveils bold new colorway for Atacama Field 1960 Series

Luminox's latest field watch brings desert-inspired toughness to your outdoor adventures

Luminox watch on wrist
The Swiss watch brand renowned for its military watches, added a new color to the Atacama Field 1960 series. The Atacama Field SET (Ref: XL.1971.SET) has a warm grey face. This works well with the series’ special sand-like texture.

Made for harsh environments, the 43mm watch keeps all the rugged features that made the Atacama series popular with lovers of the outdoors and those in the military. The case utilizes Carbonox, a special carbon-long fiber material. It is six times lighter than steel and offers better strength and protection against very hot and very cold temperatures and impact.

The new warm grey face has high-contrast numbers and hands, created for good reading visibility in tough spots. As with Luminox’s past, the watch uses the brand’s Light Technology. The technology involves self-powered tritium gas tubes. These tubes provide light all the time for up to 25 years without needing other lights or button activation, ensuring one can see in any light.

A Swiss quartz movement powers the Atacama Field SET. The movement provides reliable time. It has a long 50-month battery life and water-resistant properties down to 100 meters. This makes it suitable for swimming while keeping its desert-inspired style.

The watch comes with two band choices for versatility purposes. One is a black rubber band with a cloth look that stops sweat damage. The other is a field green web band for a more military look. A tool is added to change the bands. This lets people easily switch looks based on what they do or like.

The Atacama Field SET joins Luminox’s group of watches made for purpose-built reasons. These watches have gained a good name among military groups, police forces, and outdoor workers worldwide. The brand has a name that puts together the Latin words for “light” (lumi) and “night” (nox). It continues to make watches planned to work in the toughest of places.

Luminox has not shared the price in the news. The Atacama Field SET should cost about the same as other 1960 Series models. These usually sell for $495-595.

