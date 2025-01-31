Limited-edition Panerai Radiomir watch combines luxury and a trip to Italy

The Panerai Radiomir 8 has a deep history from the ‘40s. It was developed for underwater Navy missions and was the go-to watch for the Italian Navy. With the new Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643, the company will not only offer a high-end watch with interesting features, but Panerai will also immerse its customers into a new world, thanks to its expedition perk; buyers are invited on an exclusive trip.

Since the Radiomir has ties with the Italian Navy, the adventure-filled expedition will be in Italy. It will explore ancient lands and scenic sites such as Mount Etna and Sicily. To give the owners a taste of Italian waters, the tour will dive deep into the water bodies along the Italian coastline.

As a timepiece that was originally rolled out back in the ‘40s, the first-ever Radiomir 8 had a retro-like look that was quite stylish. Well, the new watch preserves that look with a vintage design.

It also comes with a stylish beige dial, complemented by a bronze bezel. The color pays tribute to a sailboat from the 20th century, popularly known as Eilean, that was revamped by Panerai. It’s also worth noting that the bezel is made from materials used on the sailboat.

Thanks to the ‘brunito’ casing, this watch has a vintage aesthetic that takes the look to a new level. Brunito is a high-quality finish that makes the surface look old and worn out—a small detail that adds to the retro look.

Only 30 pieces will be rolled out into the market, and each costs $42,300.