 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Limited-edition Panerai Radiomir watch combines luxury and a trip to Italy

A watch that explores Italy

By
Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643 on white background
Panerai

The Panerai Radiomir 8 has a deep history from the ‘40s. It was developed for underwater Navy missions and was the go-to watch for the Italian Navy. With the new Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643, the company will not only offer a high-end watch with interesting features, but Panerai will also immerse its customers into a new world, thanks to its expedition perk; buyers are invited on an exclusive trip.

Since the Radiomir has ties with the Italian Navy, the adventure-filled expedition will be in Italy. It will explore ancient lands and scenic sites such as Mount Etna and Sicily. To give the owners a taste of Italian waters, the tour will dive deep into the water bodies along the Italian coastline.

Recommended Videos

As a timepiece that was originally rolled out back in the ‘40s, the first-ever Radiomir 8 had a retro-like look that was quite stylish. Well, the new watch preserves that look with a vintage design.

It also comes with a stylish beige dial, complemented by a bronze bezel. The color pays tribute to a sailboat from the 20th century, popularly known as Eilean, that was revamped by Panerai. It’s also worth noting that the bezel is made from materials used on the sailboat.

Thanks to the ‘brunito’ casing, this watch has a vintage aesthetic that takes the look to a new level. Brunito is a high-quality finish that makes the surface look old and worn out—a small detail that adds to the retro look.

Only 30 pieces will be rolled out into the market, and each costs $42,300.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Hublot’s Spirit of Big Bang gets a vibrant twist with new limited-edition colors
The ceramic version of Spirit of Big Bang
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Beige Ceramic

The Spirit of Big Bang is Hublot’s greatest timepiece. Over the past few years, it was introduced in different variants with unique features and small details that elevated the model to new levels. Currently, there are over 25 versions of the Big Bang Spirit. The number is still growing, thanks to the 2025 ceramic variant in new colors.

For those who are into colorful designs, Hublot just unveiled new timepieces that might pique your interest. Unlike the previous models, the new Spirit of Big Bang watch comes with a ceramic casing available in different color accents—blue, beige, and green. The new ceramic version still preserves the original barrel design, and represent hues that were previously only available on the round Big Bang watch.

Read more
Breitling’s newest watch is a modern tribute to Frecce Tricolori
Breitling honors the Italian Air Force with its new watch
Breitling Avenger B01 Chronograph 42 Frecce Tricolor

The new Avenger B01 Chronograph watch celebrates the partnership between Breitling and Frecce Tricolori Air Force, just as the name hints. Made up of 13 jets, the Frecce Tricolori is an Italian Air Force unit—a subdivision of the main unit—specializing in different kinds of air stunts and air shows.

The two brands, Breitling and Frecce Tricolori, go way back to the 20th century. Back then, Breitling focused on different types of watches, including aviation chronographs. The first airforce-inspired watch was rolled out in 1983 with advanced components, such as the rouleaux bracelet and rotating bezel. It had Frecce Tricolori’s logo and colors.

Read more
TAG Heuer unveils motorsport-inspired watches (and more) during LVMH Watch Week
TAG Heuer unveils new timepieces
TAG Heuer Carrera Date

Since TAG Heuer is a part of the LVMH group, it introduced new watches into the market during LVMH Watch Week, including timepieces that celebrate its title as the Formula 1 official timekeeper. Apart from the Formula 1 watches, the brand also added new pieces to the TAG Heuer Carrera line.
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

For starters, the new Formula 1 collection has four watches characterized by unique color accents, such as lime green, red, and electric blue. Such colors are quite effective in painting a picture of what goes down on Formula 1 tracks. Every single watch features an aerodynamic casing reminiscent of Formula 1 cars. The watches have titanium cases, bezels, and precision-engineered tachymeters printed on an aluminum insert.
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye. TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Read more