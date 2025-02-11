 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This legendary Patek Philippe watch could be sold for more than $20 million

This Patek Philippe might break the records

By
Patek Philippe 1518
Patek Philippe 1518 Monaco Legend Auctions / Monaco Legend Auctions

One of the most sought-after Patek Philippe watches has been listed for private sale by the Monaco Legend Group and it is expected to fetch more than $20 million: the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 1518 in stainless steel.

The Patek Philippe 1518 watch, the first serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph, was first manufactured between 1941 and 1954. While Patek Philippe manufactured 281 pieces of this model, they were made from different materials. This watch is one of the steel variants, manufactured in 1943, and is the only one of only four known examples that was originally sold on a steel bracelet. Here’s the thing—scarcity creates value, and that’s the case with this old vintage Patek Philippe 1518.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first time this particular watch has been sold. It first appeared at public auction in 1989 at the Orion auction in Monaco. At the time, the watch passed from Gerolamo Etro, founder of enowned luxury textile and fashion house Etro, to Ernst Schuster, a well-known Ferrari and watch enthusiast. The watch has passed hands through several auctions, being acquired by its current owner in 2010.

As a rare and limited edition model, the Patek Philippe 1518 is uncommon at auction events. It takes about five years for a high-end model like this to re-appear due to its desirability. The last time a Patek Philippe 1518 was sold publicly was in 2016, where a similar model was sold for $11.6 million.

This watch model ages like fine wine and will most certainly fetch a higher price than the one that was sold in 2016.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
G-Shock teams up with J Balvin for bold new watch collaboration
J-Balvin teams up with g-shock on a new watch
G-shock x J Balvin

G-shock just partnered with a major music artist—J Balvin—on a new watch. It turns out that this G-shock timepiece comes with a special Latin inscription that pays tribute to the artist. Apart from that, it is complemented by a lightning logo, a visual representation of the kind of performance that J Balvin puts on.

G-shock DWE 5600JB 1A9 G-shock / G-shock

Read more
Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B: A watch that honors the E1 Team Miami
A new Bulova watch in a striking blue color
Bulova E1 Team Miami Racing Marine Star B

Bulova is the official timekeeper of E1 Team Miami, and the brand has just unveiled a new timepiece as part of this partnership.

Dating back to 2020, the E1 championship is a motorboat racing league focusing on electric boats only. It’s centered around sustainability, and its main aim is to create a clean coastal environment suitable for humans and marine life. At the moment, the league is made up of nine different teams, but it’s growing bigger by the day.

Read more
F1’s Lewis Hamilton was spotted with a Richard Mille watch after joining Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton switches from IWC to Richard Mille
Lewis Hamilton with the RM 67-02

When Lewis Hamilton announced that he was joining Ferrari, everyone, especially Mercedes fans, was shocked. The news took the whole world by surprise. But, in the past few months, fans had the time to process everything.

Since Lewis Hamilton is joining a team that different brands support, he’ll be rocking different merchandise. While Hamilton used to wear IWC timepieces, he’s onto something else now — Richard Mille.

Read more