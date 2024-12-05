 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

A rare Patek Philippe 5711 raises the bar after fetching $7.5 million in an auction

A special Patek Philippe 5711 was auctioned at $7.5 million

By
Patek Philippe's Ref. 5711
Patek Philippe's Ref. 5711 Patek / Patek

In November, a rare Patek Philippe 5711 was put up for auction to raise proceeds for a charity organization, which is popularly known as Children Action. On 25th November, the timepiece was auctioned at $7,560,000, setting a new record.

While the bidding process hadn’t kicked off yet in early November, it was quite obvious that this watch would break the record. The Patek Philippe 5711 had been off the market for a couple of years, from 2021 till now, and then it reappeared with a mind-blowing Maori design.

Recommended Videos

In 2024, only one Patek Philippe 5711 watch was reproduced—the demand for this rare model was extremely high.

Since the 5711 was discontinued in 2021, its value has been increasing. For instance, a few months after its discontinuation, an original steel version of the 5711 fetched $6.5 million in 2021.

Related

While Patek manufactured the ref. 5711 for 15 years, it has never rolled out a model with a hand-engraved pattern, so this new piece was quite unique due to the Maori design.

Before the Patek Philippe 5711 broke the record, the title was held by a Tiffany blue Nautilus, which fetched $6.2 million in the 2022 Children Action event.

In the past few years, Patek Philippe has donated different models to the cause to raise proceeds for the organization. From time to time, the luxury watch brand might offer watches from the same collection, such as the 5711 Nautilus and Tifanny Blue Nautilus, making it easier to rank these models based on the amount fetched.

With that said, proceeds from the auction events are always donated to the Children Action organization.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Phillips Watches to auction rare timepieces from Patek Philippe, Rolex, and more
One watch could sell for more than $2 million
Patek Philippe watch face

If you've ever dreamed of strapping a piece of history onto your wrist, brace yourself because Phillips Watches is about to make your fantasies a reality. The upcoming New York Watch Auction: NINE, set to unfold on December 9-10 at the illustrious 432 Park Avenue, promises an unprecedented spectacle of horological wonders. This extravaganza, billed as the company's most diverse offering of watches for men ever in the Americas, is poised to shake the watch-collecting world to its core.
Patek Philippe takes center stage
The star-studded lineup includes the crème de la crème of timepieces, with Patek Philippe leading the charge. Lot 89, a Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in an exquisite pink gold perpetual chronograph form, circa 1950. Estimated to fetch a staggering $1.2-2.4 million, the well-preserved luxury watch is a testament to the timeless allure of Patek Philippe watches.

Phillips is proudly flaunting this pink gold marvel, last seen in the public eye in 2000, as one of the finest examples of the coveted Ref. 1518. With a scarcity of only four known stainless steel counterparts, this pink gold beauty stands as a beacon of rarity. The watch's exceptional state of preservation, untouched by the polishing hands of time, is a remarkable feat. Its design, born amid the tumult of World War II, is a symphony of clean lines, elegant proportions, and extended, curved lugs – a visual feast for the horological connoisseur.

Read more
Rolex, Breitling, Patek Philippe, & more: David Beckham’s collection of luxury watches is worth over $580K
You can get the least expensive watch for under $2,500
David Beckham

Netflix viewers have the opportunity to gaze deeper into Inter-Miami owner and former professional soccer player David Beckham’s life than ever before, thanks to a . Despite his sporting background, popstar wife, and celebrity status, one of the more interesting things about Beckham may be his over half-million-dollar watch collection.

David Beckham initially made his name on the soccer pitch, breaking through in a 1990s Manchester United side that dominated the domestic division and won a Champions League trophy. He moved on to Real Madrid before eventually enjoying spells at L.A. Galaxy, A.C. Milan, and PSG. But his success wasn't just confined to the world of sports. During his career and beyond, he built up a reputation as a style icon -- so it's no surprise that Beckham's taste in watches is on point.

Read more
What you need to know about iconic luxury watch brand Patek Philippe
Learn what is important about the Swiss watch icon
Patek Philippe watches

Few Swiss watch brands are more revered within the watch community than Patek Philippe. From the watch company's everyday pieces to their luxury watches that go for the price of a small country at auction, these watches are some of the most sought-after timepieces in the world. While those who follow the everyday market may not know as much about them as they do other Swiss watch companies like Omega, Rolex, or Tag Heuer, they are undoubtedly one of the most important watchmakers in the world. Patek Philippe is one-third of the Holy Trinity of Watchmaking, or the Big Three, along with Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin.

The Patek Philippe company is renowned as the last independent Genevan watch company (since Geneva is the French-speaking part of Switzerland, it would help to explain the French-sounding name in the Swiss watch community). Being independent allows them to lean into their creative angles and release some of the most innovative and trailblazing watches on the market. But that is only part of the story. Here is all you need to know about the Swiss watch-making giant Patek Philippe.

Read more