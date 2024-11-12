A new Patek Philippe's Ref. 5711 with a Maori pattern—something that's never been featured on the series before

Founded in 1994, the Children Action foundation improves the lives of children through various projects funded by auction event proceeds. As a result, Patek Phillippe participates in the Children Action Gala every year by offering a high-quality watch to the foundation.

In 2024, the luxury watch brand reproduced Patek Philippe’s Ref. 5711, which will be put up for auction on November 25th. Since its launch, the demand for this watch has always been high.

One of the most striking features of the new Patek Philippe Ref. 5711 is the hand-engraved pattern on the bracelet. While this watch was discontinued in 2022, it has never been rolled out into the market with such a pattern, and this feature makes the watch quite appealing. When the Patek Philippe Ref. 5711 was still in production, some enthusiasts modified their original pieces with patterns.

Thanks to the black Maori pattern, the watch has a modern, sophisticated look that makes it stand out. It’s highly likely that the watch will set a new record by fetching more money than the previous models. It embodies various aspects that have been passed down over the years while highlighting modern elements in a stylish manner.

The partnership between Patek Phillipe and the Children Action organization dates back to 2005. Over the past few years, Patek has offered a wide variety of watches to the cause. The Ref. 5270T was the watch with the highest bid—$6,500,000.

To make things more interesting, the Patek Philippe Ref. 5711 Nautilus comes with a pair of cufflinks in the same pattern as the watch.