Check out Sylvester Stallone's Patek Phillippe Grandmaster Chime

You may know Sylvester Stallone from his iconic movie star roles that stretch decades, but what you don’t know is that Stallone is one of the most prolific watch collectors in recent years. Apart from his roles as Rocky and Rambo, Stallone’s watch collection is also worthy of the spotlight. With vintage pieces valued at high prices, it’s no shock that the latest Sotheby’s auction hosting some of his pieces is causing a stir.

With 11 watches going up for auction from Stallone’s collection, there are plenty of limited edition and rare pieces that will dazzle any watch lover’s collection. However, there is one watch that’s stealing the show, and for a good reason. Up for sale in the June 5 auction is none other than Stallone’s Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, a prized get for any lucky buyer.

Patek Phillippe Grandmaster Chime

There’s no doubt that owning a piece from Sylvester Stallone’s watch collection is of great value itself, but furthermore is the opportunity of owning a one-of-a-kind, rare piece like the Grandmaster Chime. Not sold anywhere else, the Grandmaster Chime piece from Patek Philippe will likely be the star of the auction, with the estimated value ranging from $2.5 million to $5 million. Apart from owning a rarely sold piece like this, the buyer will be able to grab an engraved presentation box and certificate of origin with Sylvester Stallone’s name. As well, the buyer will receive a “sealed setting pin, hang tag, an Apple iPad with a Patek Philippe leather case, adapter, charger, Apple earpods with a Patek Philippe case, and a personally signed handwritten note from Sly.”

With all of these added gifts, there’s no reason to doubt that this watch will go well over its estimated value. Apart from the bonuses, the Grandmaster Chime watch is known for being hard to get by. With 20 complications, a double face, and made of white gold, this watch will mark the first time the 6300G Grandmaster Chime will appear in an auction.

What else is up for auction?

Although there’s plenty of buzz surrounding the Grandmaster Chime piece up for auction, there are ten other pieces in the collection worthy of attention. The remaining watches headed for auction are:

Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950

Piaget Polo Grande

Panerai Luminor 1950 Regatta ‘Classic Yachts Challenge’

Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 Chrono Slytech ‘Watch No. 1’

Rolex Day-Date

Cartier Pasha Seatimer

Panerai Luminor Submersible SlyTech ‘Piece Unique’

Patek Phillipe Nautilus 5711/1300A-001

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillion ‘50th’ Anniversary

Patek Phillipe Nautilus 5711/1A-001

While many of these are limited edition and rare, it’s important to note the numerous Panerai watches available for auction. The collaboration between Sylvester Stallone and the watch company is well reported, as it is widely credited as his introduction to watch collecting. A chunkier style than the Patek Phillippe Grandmaster Chime, it’s an example of how vast Stallone’s collection is. With a watch for seemingly any taste or style, the success of this auction goes without a doubt, although it will be important to watch for how much Stallone’s Grandmaster Chime can sell for.

