Fun in the sun with limited edition 2024 Jeep Beach Wrangler and Gladiator

Join the fun in Daytona during Jeep Beach week

Bruce Brown
By
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Beach and 2024 Jeep Gladiator Beach limited-run editions parked on an ocean beach.
Courtesy Jeep / Stellantis

Jeep recently dropped two special limited edition models to commemorate Jeep Beach Week 2024. This annual celebration for Jeep fans will last 9 days this year, from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 28. The 2024 Wrangler 4xe Jeep Beach and 2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions are both available for order this month.

Why the Jeep Beach editions matter

1 of 4
Photo from Jeep Beach Week 2023 of an the back of an orange Jeep Wrangler showing the Jeep Beach logo.
Courtesy Jeep / Stellantis
Photo from Jeep Beach Week 2023 featuring the front of a blue Wrangler set up with off-road bumper, winch, and other options.
Courtesy Jeep / Stellantis
Photo from Jeep Beach Week 2023 with a line up of various Jeep models and vintages.
Courtesy Jeep / Stellantis
Photo from Jeep Beach Week 2023 with Santa and Ms. Claus on the beach with their white Jeep Wrangler.
Courtesy Jeep / Stellantis

Jeep encourages and supports activities for Jeep owners and fans. Activities such as Jeep Beach Week strengthen the Jeep customer community, which builds brand loyalty and allows owners to share their passion at a massive beach-themed fun event. Last year, more than 25,000 Jeeps and 225,000 Jeep fans attended Jeep Beach Week at Daytona Beach. Jeep celebrates Jeep Beach Week with two special edition models this year.

“The new 2024 model-year Wrangler and first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions are loaded with all the beach-ready content our customers tell us they want, so it’s a great opportunity to deliver these two new beach-ready Jeep 4x4s, customized from the factory, at this special weeklong event,” said senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America Bill Peffer.

The two Jeep Beach models are available in Jeep’s enthusiastically named colors, which for 2024 include Anvil, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White, and black. The Wrangler Jeep Beach can also be ordered in Earl, which Jeep describes as “a bold shade of gray with hints of aquamarine.”

2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe special edition

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe is a limited edition of 500 based on the Willys 4xe plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV). The special edition Wrangler is loaded with standard and optional equipment, including a body-color hardtop with a hardtop headliner and a Sunrider Fliptop. The Wrangler also has a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, trailer tow, and programmable auxiliary switches. Special Jeep Beach features include a Jeep Beach decal package and MoparKatzkin leather seats embroidered with Jeep Beach.

The Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe is set up for off-road performance with 33-inch all-terrain tires, steel rock rails, rear-locking differential, and Jeep’s Off-Road+ drive mode. The 2024 Jeep Beach 4xe is available to order now, starting at $62,290, including delivery and destination fees.

2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach special edition

Jeep also announced 250 2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach limited edition models. The specially equipped Gladiators, also based on the existing Willys model, include a body-colored hardtop with a hardtop headliner and a Sunrider Fliptop, a spray-in bedliner, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, steel rock rails, rear-locking differential, and Off-Road+ mode. The Gladiator also has a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, trailer tow, and programmable auxiliary switches.

The Gladiator Jeep Beach has the same Jeep Beach decal package and MoparKatzkin leather seats embroidered with Jeep Beach as the Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe and starts at $52,390, including delivery and destination fees.

Jeeps on the beach during Jeep Beach Week 2023 at Daytona Beach, Florida.
Courtesy Jeep / Stellantis

