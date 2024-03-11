The Land Cruiser is coming back at a lower starting price



The Toyota Land Cruiser is coming back! Two years after Toyota removed its flagship SUV from the U.S. market, the 2024 Land Cruiser will be in dealerships this Spring.

Why the Toyota Land Cruiser is such a big deal

Starting in 1958, the Land Cruiser built a reputation for reliability and durability while driving in the least automotive-hospitable environments. Originally positioning the Land Cruiser for its ability to transport passengers on all off-road terrains, Toyota upscaled the brand with standard luxury features when SUVs became mainstream vehicles in the 1990s.

Toyota added to its SUV lineup over the years, introducing the rugged Toyota 4Runner SUV to U.S. buyers in 1984, the Toyota Rav4 crossover SUV in 1996, and the super-sized Toyota Sequoia SUV in 2001. Those models gained their fans, especially the 4Runner, which shares the Land Cruiser’s reputation for longevity. You could buy the other Toyota SUVs in different trim levels and choose from long lists of options and upgrades. In its later years, however, there were no options for the LandCruiser, and the message was clear that it only came one way- fully complete with nothing else needed.

Another perspective on the Land Cruiser’s discontinuance with the 2021 model year was that the pricey SUV wasn’t competing in sales with high-end SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, and others.

Whatever Toyota’s reasons for pulling the Land Cruiser from its lineup, loyalists were disappointed and dismayed. Jeep Grand Wagoneer fans were similarly upset when Jeep discontinued that brand in 1991. Jeep brought the Grand Wagoneer back in 2022, and the updated Land Cruiser will be here soon.

Hybrid power ready for off-road adventure

The 2024 Land Cruiser rides on the TNGA-F global truck platform, shared with other robust Toyota models such as the Tundra, Sequoia, and Tacoma. This platform provides a strong foundation for the vehicle’s off-road and towing capabilities and improves ride comfort and handling. The Land Cruiser’s design incorporates a high-strength boxed frame, which increases rigidity and optimizes weight distribution.

The 2024 Land Cruiser has a turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain with 326 horsepower and a maximum of 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a full-time four-wheel drive system, the new Land Cruiser has an EPA-estimated 23 MPG combined rating, which may not seem like much until you realize the 2021 Land Cruiser’s combined EPA rating was 14 MPG.

The Land Cruiser’s off-road bits include standard center and rear-locking differentials, an electronic locking rear differential for improved traction, and a Multi-Terrain Select system that adjusts to various terrains such as mud, dirt, and sand. The new model also has updated CRAWL Control and a front stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism.

Luxury comfort and convenience for the 2024 Land Cruiser

The 2024 Land Cruiser doesn’t lack in interior comfort and convenience, with new technology, including multimedia touch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple USB-C charging ports. The front seats are heated and ventilated, and the rear seats recline. Luxury seekers will also find single options and packages for additional creature comforts.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser trim levels

Starting at $55,590, the 2024 Land Cruiser will be available in three distinct grades: the standard Land Cruiser; the 1958, paying homage to the vehicle’s debut year in North America; and the First Edition, which includes exclusive features and design elements.

