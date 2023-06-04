Maybach's new Night Series will make you feel like Batman

If you love top luxury cars, the Mercedes Maybach is the creme de la creme of elegance and opulence. From exquisite hand-built craftsmanship to state-of-the-art technology and luxury interior, Mercedes-Maybach cars are made for the affluent who value prestige and sophistication.

In addition to that, the cosmetic details of Mercedes-Maybach models are carefully curated to make it stand out like a diamond. Once in a while, Maybach redefines its looks to keep up with the times — and probably because it doesn’t want to become boring. Well, it’s about that time: Mercedes Maybach is updating its details both inside and out with a new chapter dubbed the Night Series.

Recommended Videos

According to Gorden Wagener, the Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz, the “Night Series is the most progressive Maybach design package.” He also added that the “goal was to create an exciting new style, offering a playful sense of rebellion that is unexpected to what you usually see in a Mercedes-Maybach.”

What are the new details you should expect? The Night Series package will be first rolled out on the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach S Class, which will be delivered later this year. It will also be available in the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS that is scheduled to hit the dealership in early 2024.

However, the Night Series is not all black colors like Batman — it’s mostly a mixture of dark chrome and rose gold elements. For instance, the 2024 Mercedes Maybach S Class has been redesigned with dark chrome elements on the tailpipe with a sprinkle of rose gold details on the headlights. For the paint job, you can order your Maybach S Class in white, grey, or black hues — but if you prefer a distinctive look, you can choose the “Onyx Black” and “Mojave Silver” finish.

Similarly, the 2024 EQS SUV, which is Maybach’s first electric car, will feature dark chrome details on the headlights and front bumper incorporated with a Maybach emblem. The rose gold details are subtle on the headlights to complement the dark chrome elements. Besides that, you can combine black and silver or black and white paint finish on your exterior.

The Night Series package is also consistent on the upcoming Maybach GLS — it includes dark chrome on the front fascia and rose gold on the headlights profile. This comes after Mercedes recently updated the 2024 GLS models, and the Maybach GLS trim was facelifted with 23-inch wheels. However, the Night Series package will be available if you order it in white or black hue or a color combination of “Obsidian Black” and “Mojave Silver.”

Another cool feature is the ambient lighting and start-up animation that comes with the Night Series package. As for the interior, you can expect all the luxury features in current Maybach models. The difference is, the Night Series package includes more interior color options and herringbone accents.

Editors' Recommendations