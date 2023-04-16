 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz gives the GLS a slightly updated design and new tech for 2024

The mid-cycle refresh also includes more power for the base GLS trims

Joel Patel
By

Sneak a peek at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS and you might notice that the large SUV looks slightly different. Mercedes’ largest SUV is getting a mid-cycle refresh for 2024, bringing an updated look, more powerful engines, new tech, and more features for the SUV. The changes may be slight, but they’re there and they’re coming after similar changes to the GLC and CLA.

Fans of the old GLS shouldn’t worry about the 2024’s updated exterior design, as the minor changes mostly affect the front end. The large SUV’s front grille has been updated with new horizontal slats, and there’s new black trim that surrounds the grille to showcase its size. The four louvers in the grille are finished in “Silver Shadow,” which is a fancy way of saying dark chrome in Mercedes. Some slight changes have been made to the front bumper, and new taillights are the only changes that Mercedes has made at the back.

1 of 7
Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS from driver's side parked in a white studio.
Mercedes-Benz
Rear end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS from driver's side parked in a white studio.
Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS front end angle from overhead with SUV parked in a white studio.
Mercedes-Benz
Close up of front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS parked in a white studio.
Mercedes-Benz
Close up of rear end 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS parked in a white studio.
Mercedes-Benz
Interior dashboard and center console in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Mercedes-Benz
Front seats in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS from the front of the SUV.
Mercedes-Benz

Two new exterior colors have been added to the GLS’ roster for 2024: Twilight Blue Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey. If you thought 20-inch wheels were plenty big enough, you’d be wrong, because the 2024 AMG GLS 63 and Maybach GLS 600 are now available with 23-inch forged wheels. To let everyone know that you have an SUV with the same amount of horsepower as a supercar, the AMG GLS 63 now comes with red-painted brake calipers. Because red is the color of speed. Everyone knows that.

Related Videos

While changes to the GLS’ exterior design are light, the updates to the engines are harder to miss. The GLS 450 turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine now makes 375 horsepower instead of 362. And the GLS 580’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been updated to make 510 horsepower, up from 483 horsepower. The AMG GLS 63 and Maybach GLS 600 don’t get any engine performance updates, but it’s not like either of these two trims needed more power.

1 of 13
Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 with a red and black background.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
Rear end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from the driver's side with a red and black background.
Mercedes-Benz
Close up of front end of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 with a black and red background.
Mercedes-Benz
Overhead photo of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from the front with a red and black background.
Mercedes-Benz
Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from the driver's side in front of a red and black background.
Mercedes-Benz
Rear end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from the driver's side with a black and red background.
Mercedes-Benz
Rear end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from passenger's side.
Mercedes-Benz
Side profile of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 parked in a red studio.
Mercedes-Benz
Close up of steering wheel in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63.
Mercedes-Benz
Front seats in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from passenger side with red background.
Mercedes-Benz
Third row in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from outside the SUV.
Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 interior dashboard, steering wheel, and center console.
Mercedes-Benz
Rear seats in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG 63 from outside the SUV.
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes may not have updated the AMG GLS 63’s engine, but it has revised the SUV’s air suspension and anti-roll system. These two items get updated software that Mercedes claims helps widen the gap between a comfortable ride and sporty handling.

For shoppers that want to take their six-figure SUV off-roading, the GLS 580 is available with a new Off-Road Engineering package. It adds revised air suspension for an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance and underbody skid plates.

The GLS’ interior benefits from similarly small changes for 2024. New leather options are now available, as are new interior trim choices including MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines, which was previously only available on the Maybach GLS 600. Sharp-eyed Mercedes fans will notice that the GLS has adopted a similar steering wheel to the brand’s other vehicles with touch-sensitive controls and a four-spoke design. Mercedes latest MBUX infotainment system also makes it to the list of changes for the new model year, bringing the latest display designs to the SUV. The GLS will continue to come with two 12.3-inch displays.

1 of 10
Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.
Mercedes-Benz
Rear end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 front end close parked in front of the Maybach logo.
Mercedes-Benz
Side profile of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.
Mercedes-Benz
Close up of wheels on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
Close up of steering wheel and dashboard in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
Interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 from the rear seats.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
Rear seats in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 from the front.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
Rear seatbacks in the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 from the rear seats.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz
Interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 from outside the SUV.
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS (European model shown) Mercedes-Benz

Most GLS trims arrive with more standard features for 2024, but the AMG GLS 63 is the one that really benefits the most from the new equipment. The sporty SUV now comes with heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a performance exhaust system, blind spot monitoring, automatic high-beam assist, a Burmester audio system, and a surround-view camera.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS is set to arrive at dealerships before the end of the year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re sure the changes will see pricing for the large SUV creep up.

Editors' Recommendations

MINI announces 2024 lineup: more manuals, more options, more fun
The manual transmission was once dead, but Mini will offer seven different models with a manual in 2024
2024 Mini Cooper Family parked in front of old British buildings on a paved road.

Not too long ago, we thought BMW Mini was officially done with the manual transmission. Supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Mini wasn’t able to offer a vehicle with a manual gearbox in the U.S. Then, Mini brought the manual back in three models in October 2022 and announced a new driving school to teach people how to drive a car with a manual transmission. Mini just announced changes to its 2024 lineup, and the automaker will have seven models that are available with a six-speed manual soon. In other words, Mini’s bringing fun back.
Sticking with the news on the availability of a manual transmission, the seven models that will be available with a six-speed gearbox include: Cooper 2-Door Hardtop, Cooper S 2-Door Hardtop, John Cooper Works 2-Door Hardtop, Cooper Convertible, Cooper S convertible, Cooper 4-Door Hardtop, and Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop. Production of these manual-equipped Minis will begin on March 1.

Previous

Read more
BMW introduces 2024 X5 and X6, adding range to plug-in hybrid option
BMW X5 and X6: Updated designs, standard 48-volt systems, and new tech are also on hand
Front end angle of the 2024 BMW X6 and rear end angle of the 2024 BMW X5 in a white studio.

BMW may be known for its high-performance sports cars and excellent driver-focused sedans, but the X5 was its best-selling model in 2022. The last time the X5 model was fully redesigned was in 2019, which means that it’s time for a host of updates. Enter the 2024 BMW X5 and its sportier X6 counterpart, which arrive with thorough mid-cycle refreshes. The main highlights are the introduction of a new inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, improved efficiency for the plug-in hybrid model, and a new interior design with added tech.
Both the X5 and X6 40i models will continue to come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but the motor has been redesigned for 2024. In addition to the new engine, the 40i models are now hybrids, too. The six-cylinder engine gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. With the new engine and the addition of the mild-hybrid system, the base X5 and X6 models are now rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. These are upgrades from 335 hp and 330 lb-ft from the outgoing model.

Previous

Read more
I went to the new MINI Manual Driving School to learn how to have fun driving a stick
mini manual driving school clutch

On a brisk desert morning in Thermal, California, at the BMW and MINI performance center west, I was reminded of my brother and father. Both tried to teach me how to drive a manual transmission many years ago. Though both have passed away, and I remember them fondly, those lessons made me not want to drive a manual transmission again. The MINI Manual Driving School made learning how to drive a manual transmission car fun.

And that’s the point. MINI reminded the class that its cars are meant to be fun to drive. It also says a recent poll commissioned by MINI suggests almost half of Gen Z and female respondents don’t know how to drive a manual transmission vehicle, but over half of them want to learn. A full two-thirds of drivers 18-34 are “eager” to learn how to drive a manual transmission.

Read more