 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Preview the first of the exclusive Mythos series

There are many links to racing history and modern F1 racing in the Mercedes-AMG concept car.

By
F1 World Champion driver Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept on display in the harbor of Monaco.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Introducing the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed in Monaco during the Monaco Grand Prix was an excellent choice, not only because it is an exclusive, beautiful setting for a concept that represents the future of the extremely limited Mythos series, but because of the car’s many references to F1 race car heritage and current technologies. Any Mercedes-AMG performance car introduction is special, but this one was premier.

Why the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed matters

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept front view on a dramatic photo staging.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

For Mercedes-AMG, the Concept PureSpeed symbolizes the storied brand’s history of racing and the intentional incorporation of race car technologies in road cars Mercedes collectors and connoisseurs can experience driving off-track. The initial Mythos model, expected to launch in 2025, will be highly exclusive.

Recommended Videos

“The strictly limited series of 250 units will only be available to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors,” says Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions.

Related

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is, in many aspects, an unconventional car designed to bring the Formula 1 on-track experience to two people, the driver and the passenger.

Highlight features of the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed

1 of 2
Front quarter left side image of Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG
mercedes amg purespeed concept rear quarter left side image of
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Technical specifics are not available for the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, but from the images available, it’s a low-profile car with no roof, windshield, or side windows. There are plenty of carbon fiber components, and the car’s aerodynamics include generous air intake elements as well as air direction and deflection pieces.

Perhaps the most unconventional feature of the PureSpeed is the HALO system, similar to the F1 driver safety system required in all Formula 1 race cars since 2018. HALO protection in the PureSpeed protects the heads of both driver and passenger. Before the HALO system was designed, Formula 1 driver fatalities often resulted from drivers suffering broken necks in collisions. Without a connection to the car structure, a driver’s helmet wouldn’t protect from the extreme forces that whipped around their head.

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed includes two aerodynamically optimized helmets with HALO connection brackets. Wearing the helmets in the Concept PureSpeed also gives two people a greater sense of the Formula 1 experience with a field of view like F1 cars and no visual interference from windshields, windows, or other vehicle structures.

The Concept PureSpeed’s design and presentation reference several aspects of Mercedes’s racing history. One interesting note is the red and black paint. At one time, fans were close to the track during races and often tried to interfere by obstructing the roads to slow down non-favored cars. German race cars were traditionally painted white. In a defensive strategy, Mercedes painted its entry red for the 1924 Targa Florio race in Sicily. (Red was usually used only by Italian race cars.)

The red-painted Mercedes won the 432-kilometer race in just over 6.5 hours. That winning car had the race number 10, also on the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, located forward of the side view mirrors.

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept rear view on a dramatic photo staging.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Hennessey CEO tells us why they’re sticking with ICE vehicles
Hennessey won't build an "Antiseptic" EV
Hennessey Venom F5 V8 engine

Everywhere you look, manufacturers seem to be going electric. Some of the world’s fastest vehicles, like the Rimac Nivera, are BEVs, electric-only companies like Tesla’s vehicles are everywhere, and even the likes of Bugatti are embracing the hybrid. Not Hennessey, though; they’re the one company that’s sticking to tradition. There is no hybrid Hennessey, and a Hennessey EV isn't on the horizon -- instead, you're getting some peak Americana under the hood.

Hennessey’s Venom F5, which may officially become the fastest production vehicle at some point in 2024, is something entirely unique. It is capable of pumping out 1,817 horsepower and does so without a single electric motor. Instead, all of that grunt comes courtesy of a big 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It’s a thick slice of American tradition pumping out space-age levels of horsepower and torque. In itself, it’s an amazing technical achievement, even if it does drink gasoline at the pace Richard Burton drank scotch.

Read more
The Ford Project T3 electric truck: What we know so far
This is what we know about Ford's mysterious new EV
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat pickup truck front left three-quarter view parked on grass in front of trees.

Some might think that Ford is being left behind in the EV market despite its impressively successful F-150 lightning electric vehicle. This is far from the case, with Ford CEO Jim Farley confirming during the launch of the F-150 Lightening that Ford already had a new electric vehicle truck to match competitors in the works. This new Ford project is being publicly referred to as "Project T3," an acronym meaning "Trust The Truck." 

From what we can see, the Ford electric truck will receive some branding from the F-Series, but it will be in its own league among other trucks. Yet, with so little information released, how will you know if this EV truck is right for you? Read on to learn what we know so far about The Ford Project T3 electric truck. 
The Ford Project T3 electric truck's platform might not be a secret

Read more
9 cool things you probably don’t know about the Ferrari F40
What to know about the Ferrari F40
ferrari f40 interesting facts 32542266816 a1aec72299 k

 

In the proverbial Automotive Hall of Fame, not all inductees are created equal. In the basement level of the hall, we might find a few polarizing niche cars like the BMW i8 or Chevy C5 Z06, among others. Above that would be a main floor where the majority of members would reside. Cars like the Acura NSX or BMW Z8 would fit nicely here; they are unquestionably special cars but not home runs for every enthusiast. Then there is the penthouse. This rarified air is reserved for the mold-breakers and standard-setters. Cars on this level are those that take center stage in the imaginations of children and breed a mix of lustful jealousy in adults when one happens to drive by. This is where you will find the Ferrari F40. Despite the catalog of F40 articles circulating the internet, there is always room for one more, especially if it contains nine things you might not already know about this fabled automotive creature. Read on to (hopefully) learn something new!

Read more