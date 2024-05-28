There are many links to racing history and modern F1 racing in the Mercedes-AMG concept car.

Introducing the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed in Monaco during the Monaco Grand Prix was an excellent choice, not only because it is an exclusive, beautiful setting for a concept that represents the future of the extremely limited Mythos series, but because of the car’s many references to F1 race car heritage and current technologies. Any Mercedes-AMG performance car introduction is special, but this one was premier.

Why the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed matters

For Mercedes-AMG, the Concept PureSpeed symbolizes the storied brand’s history of racing and the intentional incorporation of race car technologies in road cars Mercedes collectors and connoisseurs can experience driving off-track. The initial Mythos model, expected to launch in 2025, will be highly exclusive.

“The strictly limited series of 250 units will only be available to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors,” says Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions.

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is, in many aspects, an unconventional car designed to bring the Formula 1 on-track experience to two people, the driver and the passenger.

Highlight features of the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed

Technical specifics are not available for the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, but from the images available, it’s a low-profile car with no roof, windshield, or side windows. There are plenty of carbon fiber components, and the car’s aerodynamics include generous air intake elements as well as air direction and deflection pieces.

Perhaps the most unconventional feature of the PureSpeed is the HALO system, similar to the F1 driver safety system required in all Formula 1 race cars since 2018. HALO protection in the PureSpeed protects the heads of both driver and passenger. Before the HALO system was designed, Formula 1 driver fatalities often resulted from drivers suffering broken necks in collisions. Without a connection to the car structure, a driver’s helmet wouldn’t protect from the extreme forces that whipped around their head.

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed includes two aerodynamically optimized helmets with HALO connection brackets. Wearing the helmets in the Concept PureSpeed also gives two people a greater sense of the Formula 1 experience with a field of view like F1 cars and no visual interference from windshields, windows, or other vehicle structures.

The Concept PureSpeed’s design and presentation reference several aspects of Mercedes’s racing history. One interesting note is the red and black paint. At one time, fans were close to the track during races and often tried to interfere by obstructing the roads to slow down non-favored cars. German race cars were traditionally painted white. In a defensive strategy, Mercedes painted its entry red for the 1924 Targa Florio race in Sicily. (Red was usually used only by Italian race cars.)

The red-painted Mercedes won the 432-kilometer race in just over 6.5 hours. That winning car had the race number 10, also on the Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, located forward of the side view mirrors.

