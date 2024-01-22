 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz introduces MBUX, bringing ChatGPT to the in-car experience

Mercedes Benz MBUX brings ChatGPT to your car

Bruce Brown
By
Mercedes-Benz MBUX steering wheel with multiple control button layers.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz gave attendees a preview of the automaker’s enriched machine-and-person experiences. Running on the in-house developed MB.OS, the primary elements of the Mercedes-Benz vehicle experience are the enhanced ChatGPT voice control generative AI MBUX Virtual Assistant and MBUX Surround Navigation. Mercedes-Benz is also expanding content, entertainment, and productivity apps based on customer needs and preferences.

Mercedes-Benz MBUX photo from passenger seat showing steering wheel with driver information screens, large center infotainment display, and streaming selections on passenger display.
mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Why Mercedes-Benz MBUX matters

When OpenAI released ChatGPT 4.0 in November 2022, the useful but often perplexing application was a wake-up call of the potential functions of generative AI, particularly Large Language Models (LLMs) that generate responsive text. MBUX virtual assistant combines ChatGPT-based generative AI with additional software that learns from customer actions and preferences to create highly personalized personal assistants.

Recommended Videos

Other automakers like Volkswagen have also announced development efforts to integrate generative AI in their upcoming vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is focused on differentiating the brand with what the brand calls “a hyper-personalized user experience.”

Mercedes-Benz MBUX photo from passenger seat showing steering wheel with driver information screens, large center infotainment display, and 3D graphics on passenger screen.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz MBUX Virtual Assistant

Customers can tailor the MBUX Virtual Assistant with four personality traits: Natural, Predictive, Personal, and Empathetic. The assistant uses situational context, learned behavior, and generative AI to offer suggestions proactively based on the driver’s actions, statements, and moods.

Related

In addition to voice interactions, MBUX augments conversations with 3D animations created by Unity’s game engine that vary movement, brightness, intensity, and color.

Mercedes-Benz MBUX center display expanded with multiple meal and menu options in restaurant search.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedez-Benz

MBUX Surround Navigation

To enhance the driver experience, MBUX adds a new dimension to conventional navigation apps by adding relevant situational content surrounding the vehicle. For example, the display might use 3D graphics to indicate hazards ahead, pedestrians walking alongside the car, or the traffic ahead. Combining route guidance and other content detected by vehicle sensors, the driver will ‘see what the car sees,’ according to Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedez-Benz MBUX and expanded in-car connectivity, productivity, and entertainment content.
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

MBUX Content and Collectibles

Mercedes-Benz uses over-the-air (OTA) updates to add features, apps, and content based on driver actions, past selections, and regional preferences. Mercedes-Benz currently supports Zoom and WebEx video conferencing in new E-Class vehicles and will add support for Microsoft Teams meetings during Q1 2024. Another upcoming addition this year will be Sony Picture Entertainment’s (SPE) RIDEVU service, which provides access to a curated library of films for streaming, including controls specific to the vehicle.

Mercedes also introduced MBUX Collectibles, an in-car app that creates a private art gallery of digital art and NFT collectibles. The app can connect to the customer’s digital wallet and can also display other collections.

CES attendees were able to preview Mercedes-Benz MB.OS in four Concept CLA Class vehicles. The MB.OS demonstrations on a three-display MBUX Superscreen depicted apps in four domains: Infotainment, Automated Driving, Body & Comfort, and Driving & Charging, all with chip-to-cloud connectivity, which facilitates keeping the apps and content updated.

Mercedes-Benz showcased MB.OS, the MBUX Virtual Assistant, MBUX Surround Navigation, and MBUX Collectibles, which indicate its intentions for user hyper-personalization in the future. Mercedes-Benz did not provide a time frame for the release other than stating that it will begin with vehicles built with the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe has wider stance, increased horsepower, arrives in 2024
What you need to know about the new CLE 53 Coupe
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe (european model)

The new Mercedes-AMG CLE will bring more power, stability, and a host of other high-end features when it hits the road in 2024. Powering it all is a mild hybrid 3. o liter inline-six engine that Mercedes' storied performance department AMG has had a tinker with. As a result, the New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe can go from 0 to 40 in just four seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155.

Part of the performance boost is down to the auxiliary compressor, which allows a larger turbocharger to be fitted and can provide higher torque over a wider range of speeds. This, in turn, is assisted by an electric motor, boosting things even further. Alongside its 443 horsepower, the CLE's engine can produce 413 lb-ft of torque, which can be upped to 443 lb-ft for up to 12 seconds thanks to overboost. All of that then goes through AMG's AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission system.

Read more
MINI gives larger-than-life preview of its new cars, AI driving assistants
MINI goes big — at the Sphere
MINI introduces Spike MINI digital assistant with 2025 MINI Countryman Electric via MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

There's something about cars and the Sphere in Las Vegas. Media coverage of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November nearly always included the Sphere. The Sphere was located inside the 3.8-mile F1 race track, which made it impossible to ignore the visual background on the 366-foot high and 516-foot wide screen. BMW Group's MINI USA division put the undeniable attention-commanding aspect of the Sphere to introduce the 2025 MINI  Countryman Electric, the largest member of the next-generation MINI family.

From November 27 to December 2, MINI USA's campaign with the Sphere filled the Las Vegas skyline with still and animated images of the 2025 MINI Countryman Electric SUV. Pereira O'Dell, the independent creative agency that designed the oversized advertisement, also featured MINI's new intelligent personal assistant, Spike, in the Sphere's captivating visuals.

Read more
Hyundai and Amazon team up for online car sales (and no, you can’t get your car via Prime)
Hyundai and Amazon just made it super easy to buy a new car
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 parked outside.

If you shop on Amazon for guitar strings, luggage, and electronics, how do you feel about buying your next car on the mega e-commerce platform? At the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show, Amazon and Hyundai Motor Company jointly announced an online sales collaboration beginning in 2024. Other car brands come later, but Hyundai will be the first brand you can buy on Amazon.

The new strategic partnership has three facets: online vehicle sales, cloud services, and integrating Alexa in future Hyundais. Amazon will begin online sales of Hyundai models on Amazon.com. Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be Hyundai's preferred provider of cloud services for the vehicle manufacturer's digital transformation. The two companies will work together to integrate Alexa voice response into Hyundai's driver infotainment and vehicle management system.
Find my car
Amazon's new partnership with Hyundai doesn't cut out auto dealerships. Dealers will be able to list on Amazon vehicles currently available for purchase.

Read more