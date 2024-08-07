You'll never have to deal with mold, cold, wind noise, or a complicated campsite setup ever again

There are a lot of reasons to love rooftop tents. But there are just as many reasons not to. Soft-sided tents, in particular, are poorly insulated, if at all. They can be frustrating to set up and prone to condensation and mold if not cared for properly. And most are less than ideal in extra windy conditions where the flapping of the fabric sounds like a helicopter landing inside your head. Now Cincinnati-based Hardsider is looking to change all that with the debut of its HardTent rooftop shelter.

Everything we know about the Hardsider HardTent rooftop tent

At first glance, the aptly named HardTent looks like most modern rooftop tents when closed. It’s specifically designed to mount atop almost any SUV with a streamlined profile that adds minimal height to your rig. But that’s where the similarities end. By swapping the soft fabric sides of a traditional rooftop tent for rigid panels, HardTent aims to eliminate the pain points of almost every typical RTT on the market. Think of it as more shelter than tent.

Recommended Videos

The clamshell design features an integrated gasket system to keep out water when closed and in storage. At camp, it pops open and sets up in seconds, with the side panels automatically snapping into place. So there’s no fussing with support poles, rain flies, and floppy fabric to try to get it all perfectly in place.

Hardsider’s custom-made honeycomb composite panels are extremely durable and designed to stand up to just about any weather conditions. What’s more, They’re both waterproof and properly insulated. Together, it all makes for a solid year-round shelter that works well in any season. Plus, a dual air intake system circulates fresh air through the cabin. So it never feels stuffy and, more importantly, won’t suffer from condensation (and ultimately mold) build-up.

Inside, the HardTent offers a generously sized 90-by-52-inch mattress. That’s more square footage than a full-sized mattress, so there’s plenty of room for two adults with room to spare at the foot for gear, shoes, extra pillows, and more. Hell, you can probably bring the dog along, too.

Get your own Hardsider HardTent rooftop tent

Of course, this premium design carries a premium price tag. The HardTent is available now for a flat fee of $6,000. That’s more than double the price of many of the best rooftop tents on the market today. But can you really put a price tag on never having to deal with the headaches that come with a traditional rooftop tent? To spec out your own HardTent, Hardsider recommends chatting with one of its build specialists first to confirm it’ll work with your rig. The good news is that HardTent is compatible with many of the most popular overlanding and car-camp-friendly SUVs. So, chances are, it’ll work with yours too.