Thule Outset is bound to make camping easier for everyone

When it comes to outdoor adventures, the right equipment can make all the difference between a memorable experience and a challenging ordeal. Luckily, Thule, a renowned name in outdoor gear, is set to revolutionize camping with its latest innovation: the Thule Outset Hitch-Mounted Tent. This cutting-edge camping tent is set to come out sometime in the next two years. To learn more, we’ll explore the announced features of the Thule Outset and highlight the convenience it offers over traditional tents.

Features of the Thule Outset rooftop-style tent

One of the best things about this tent will be the hassle-free setup. The last thing you want to do after a long day of hiking is to pitch a tent, so Thule has put a ton of thought into its new design. The Thule Outset changes the game by attaching directly to your car’s hitch. It’s got a built-in platform that folds up and down into a box, so you don’t need to level a spot on the ground. The Outset’s independently adjustable legs ensure a comfortable sleeping surface wherever you park.

Traditional ground tents often struggle with uneven terrain, rocks, or moisture seeping in. With the Thule Outset, you’ll sleep soundly on its elevated platform, free from these concerns. The four independently adjustable legs allow you to level the tent on any surface, ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep. This elevated design also keeps you away from ground-dwelling critters, enhancing your overall camping experience.

Unlike rooftop tents that require ladders and constant packing and unpacking, the Outset can be effortlessly rolled to and from your car. This means you can explore your surroundings without the hassle of disassembling your campsite every time you want to go on an adventure.

With its sleek, modern silhouette, Thule hasn’t left behind its commitment to quality and design excellence. Its calming color palette not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also helps it blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings. Furthermore, the rigorous testing of materials guarantees that the Thule Outset can withstand the rigors of the great outdoors, providing you with reliable shelter in challenging conditions.

How much is it, and when can you get it?

Investing in a Thule Outset comes with a price tag of at least $4,000, making it a premium camping solution. While the initial cost may seem steep, it seems like it might be worth it based on its ease, comfort, and durability. Plus, the memories you create and the freedom to explore will be truly priceless.

While Thule Outset is generating significant excitement among outdoor enthusiasts, it’s essential to note that its availability may vary depending on your location. In Europe, the hitch-mounted tent is set to hit the market in mid-2024, designed for Europe’s ball hitches with a clamp-on attachment. For North American campers, a different hitch system is in development, and the Outset is expected to be available in 2025.

To stay informed about pricing and availability, sign up for Thule’s email updates and be part of the camping revolution. Whether you’re an experienced camper or new to the world of outdoor adventures, the Thule Outset looks like it will be a top contender for the best camping tent of the year.

